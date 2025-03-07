2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UCF CB Mac McWilliams

Mac McWilliams UCF

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UCF CB Mac McWilliams.

NO. 20 Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF (R-SENIOR) – 5102, 191 POUNDS

Senior Bowl Participant
Combine Participant

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Mac McWilliams 5102/191 8 3/8 29 7/8  72 5/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.41 1.52 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A 34″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Good overall athletic ability with solid long speed
— Solid lateral agility and change of direction when moving east-west
— Plays strong in 50-50 ball situations with good punch technique
— Very willing to take on blocks and tackle
— Good footwork when playing press-man coverage to slow down release
— Punt-return experience on special teams
— Smooth backpedal

THE BAD

— Slightly undersized with very limited length
— Struggles to sink his hips and break down his feet at the top of routes
— Issues at the top of routes can lead to sloppy footwork and getting grabby
— Poor tackling technique; lowers his shoulder rather than wrapping up
— Only two interceptions in five college seasons
— Occasionally slow at recognizing run/pass
— Struggles to get his head around and properly contest deep passes

BIO

— Two-star recruit out of Pine Forest HS in Pensacola, Fla.
— 23 years old, will be 24 in November
— Played four seasons at UAB before transferring to UCF for his final year
— Served as team captain in 2023 in his final UAB season
— Logged 133 total tackles, 98 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 25 total passes defensed, and a pick-six
— Played with his brother, Adarius, at UAB
— UAB teammates gave him the nickname “Mac” because they were out of ideas and it still stuck; birth name is Dacarrion
— Missed two games in 2022 with a thumb injury
— Missed one game in 2024 with an undisclosed injury
— Experience playing outside and in the slot; primarily outside in 2024

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Mac McWilliams shows off his long speed and ability to turn and run with receivers.

He excels at moving laterally and has the burst to stick to receivers when they break their routes.

This is a positive and a negative for him. McWilliams has good technique and uses his punch to knock passes incomplete, but he lacks length. Despite great effort at times, his short arms sometimes aren’t enough to knock the ball loose.

There are times where his hips and his footwork get sloppy at the top of routes, which leads to ugly reps and McWilliams getting grabby.

Recognizing whether a play is a run or a pass can lag behind what is needed.

McWilliams is a very willing and physical tackler, but he tends to throw his body around rather than using proper technique.

CONCLUSION

McWilliams is a feisty, athletic player who is sticky enough in coverage and willing enough as a tackler to play slot corner in the NFL. He only got slot experience one year in college, but I think that will be his fastest track to playing at the NFL level.

His play recognition and lack of length will be an issue at times, but his recovery speed, lateral agility, and technique at the catch point help mask his shortcomings. He is well suited to play in either a zone or a man scheme, but he will need to be in a defense that has a solution for big slot receivers and tight ends that he will occasionally be forced to cover.

Honing his technique will be key to making up for some of the size and length limitations.

He probably won’t get drafted as high as Mackensie Alexander, but McWilliams has a similar size and athletic profile to the former second-round pick.

Projection: Early Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)
Games Watched: TCU (2024) Colorado (2024), Iowa State (2024)

