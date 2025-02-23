2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri OL Marcus Mbow

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri OL Marcus Mbow.

#63 Marcus Mbow/OT Missouri – 6041, 309 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Marcus Mbow 6041/309 10 3/8 33 80 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Thick frame with big lower half

– Impressive athlete with great burst off the football

– Fluidly moves in space, has no trouble getting to second/third level

– Torquey player and good hand fighter, advanced techniques to slingshot and chop and plays with violence

– Mean streak and finishes his blocks, drives his legs through the whistle

– Strength to widen defensive ends in run game and generates good movement throughout all his blocks

– Great grip strength to latch and steer when playing with proper technique

– Plays hard and shows effort throughout game, even in blowout losses

– Capable of reaching and cutting off in run game, does well to set his hips and turn defenders out

– Displays high football IQ, active eyes, and IDs blitzers and stunts seamlessly

– Plays with light feet in run game

– Shown positional flexibility with time at guard and tackle

The Bad

– Square build and lacks ideal height and length

– Plays too top-heavy, especially in pass protection, causing him to bend at waist and double over to lose blocks on the edge

– Hands and feet aren’t coordinated in pass protection to time up punch and can get chest too exposed if unable to win early

– Can get overwhelmed by power/hump rushes

– Inconsistent pass pro reps at right tackle and looks far better suited for guard

– Needs to sustain blocks with more consistency

Bio

– Turns 22 in April 2025

– Three-year starter for Boilermakers, started at RG throughout 2022 before moving to RT for 2023 and 2024 seasons

– PFF: 1,188 career snaps at right tackle, 647 snaps at right guard, 13 at left guard, 2 at FB (both in 2022 season)

– Three-star recruit from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, initially committed to Arizona State before flipping to Purdue; chose Boilermakers over Iowa, Michigan State, and West Virginia among several other schools

– Decommitted from Arizona State after school dropped his scholarship offer, chose Purdue because of close relationships with staff

– Suffered season-ending broken leg injury six games into 2023 season, returned in full for 2024

– Basketball was first love and was dominant on the court in high school; admitted he once “hated” football and only played because parents pushed him

– Football light flipped thanks to high school coach, who taught him the game junior year and how to buy in as best path for college success

– 3.5 high school GPA, improved his grades throughout high school

– Part of track and field team in high school, starred in shot put and discus and once named All-State in shot put

– Nickname is “Big Marc”

– Father was born in Senegal

– Speaks French, taking classes in high school and college, and occasionally listens to French music

Tape Breakdown

Marcus Mbow had no issues with switches. Whether moving from Arizona State to Purdue after the Sun Devils dropped his scholarship offer three months after he accepted or kicking out to right tackle after playing right guard in his first year starting in 2022. Mbow is a thick body that fires off the ball, a mighty fine athlete who could be mistaken for an overstuffed tight end more than an offensive lineman.

That athleticism is best displayed in the run game and out in space. His ability to climb to the second and even third level is impressive. When he latches on, Mbow can drive and steer. He’ll be effective on combo blocks and in the screen game at the next level. Besides the one against Wisconsin I point out below, all these clips feature Mbow at right tackle.

He shows a mean and nasty streak in the run game, using his good pad level and drive to widen defensive ends, allowing running backs to cut off his inside hip. Mbow consistently finishes his blocks and runs his feet through the whistle.

And just for fun, watch him win this rep against current Steelers NT Keeanu Benton in a 2022 meeting between Purdue and Wisconsin. Mbow is the right guard here.

His hand usage is also violent, and he uses a variety of chops to win reps early. His game against Oregon best displayed this, while the final clip against Ohio State shows him using the “slingshot” technique to cut off the defensive lineman on the backside of this run. Mbow is advanced in this regard and has plenty of tools to win reps.

Though he started his final two years at tackle, his worst reps came there. A lack of length may ding him a bit, but it’s not the catalyst to shift him back inside to guard. He isn’t as coordinated with his feet and hands on his pass sets, even though he’s athletic and can get width without problem. Mbow will play top-heavy and bend defending outside rushes, having trouble containing speed with consistency. I also included one clip of him falling off in the run game.

His game is sporadic and inconsistent. Mbow flashes with great reps, but his technique and game must be refined to even out his play. Keeping his base under him to prevent him from falling off blocks will be key to taking his game up another rung.

Conclusion

Overall, Marcus Mbow is a fun prospect who flashes high-end tape. All the traits are there for him to become a quality starting lineman, though he’s best suited to kick back inside to guard rather than stay at tackle. If he plays with more control and coordination, his ceiling is high.

Zach Tom is a common comp for Mbow and a fair one. But I’ll offer Ali Marpet as mine.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Wisconsin (2022), vs Oregon (2024), at Illinois (2024), at Ohio State (2024)