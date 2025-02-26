2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona OG Jonah Savaiinaea

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arizona OG Jonah Savaiinaea.

#71 Jonah Savaiinaea/OG Arizona – 6036, 339 pounds (Junior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jonah Savaiinaea 6036/339 10 1/4 34 5/8 81 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Good upper body strength

– Decent overall play strength

– Strong arms that can stop defenders in their tracks

– Strong punch can move defenders in pass protection

– Will have impressive play strength if he lowers pad level

– Decent athletic ability

– Great frame to play guard

– Drives weaker run defenders downhill

– Good ability to crash down on counter runs

The Bad

– High pad level hinders his lower body strength

– Can get bull-rushed by strong rushers

– High-level pass rushers beat him on the edge

– Can overset vs speedy pass rushers

– Needs to get to second level faster

– Does not block inside zone well and can overset

– Holds onto double teams too long on inside zone

– Needs to attack in space

– Not a great finisher, needs to hold blocks longer

– Needs to work on fitting hands inside

– Fails to handle stunts consistently

– Below-average recovery ability

Bio

– Started 36 out of 37 games across three seasons at Arizona. He spent time at guard as a freshman but then moved to right tackle

– 2024: Allowed 4 sacks, 2 QB hits, and 10 hurries on 478 pass block snaps

– Finished with an overall grade of 75.9 (PFF)

– Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

– Participated in the 2025 Senior Bowl

– 2023: Allowed 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, and 11 hurries on 540 pass block snaps

– Finished with an overall grade of 69.7 (PFF)

– Helped lead an offensive line that contributed to the 20th-ranked total offense in the country

– Named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention

– 2022: Allowed, 2 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 12 hurries in 526 pass block snaps

– Received FWAA Freshman All-American Honors

– Named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and PFF First-Team True Freshman

– Three-star recruit out of St. Louis High School in Honolulu (247Sports)

– Ranked the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Hawaii (247Sports)

– Participated in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

– Enrolled early at Arizona and at one his first spring practices, was called “an NFL player” by a veteran NFL coach

Tape Breakdown

Jonah Savaiinaea is a veteran at the college level, starting since his freshman year and moving around to different spots on the offensive line. He is best suited as a guard due to his faults in pass protection and raised ceiling playing inside. He has a strong punch to shock defenders and stop them from moving him, but it is shown that these strong punches only work against weaker pass rushers. In this play, a blitzing linebacker runs full speed into him, resulting in a win for Savaiinaea.

When he is lined up against a powerful rusher, his pad level can be too high, which weakens his lower body. The inconsistency he shows in his pad level is concerning, and it is obvious when he is too high, as he can easily be bullrushed by a strong rusher. He gets bullrushed by strong defenders, but I think that if he can sink in his stance, he will have an anchor that can hold up against these types of rushers.

His upper body strength is already developed, and he can be seen controlling rushers with his arms rather than driving with his legs. The key to his game will be developing his lower body strength to hold up in pass protection on the inside. In this play, the flashes of good anchor are shown, and Savaiinaea gets a win, leading to a touchdown.

Due to his decent, not great, athletic ability, Savaiinaea can be overwhelmed on the edge against speedy pass rushers. He can panic and overset, which results in him getting beat inside. He does not have a strong recovery ability, which is why I think the move to guard is obvious. On this rep, he gives a weak effort when this defender spins inside, leading to quarterback pressure.

As a run blocker, Savaiinaea is raw and inconsistent. His body type suggests he would be a great downhill blocker, but he struggles to get to the second level on time and holds onto double teams for too long. The struggle I saw the most was on inside zone, as he sticks to double teams and his linebacker assignment is making a play right past his face.

When his assignment makes a quick move when the ball is snapped, he fails to adjust, leading to oversetting and negative plays for his offense.

When he is matched up 1v1, he struggles to finish, and while he may initially make great contact if the defender keeps fighting, they will get past him. When he is tasked with blocking in space, he does a good job when he gets attached. But, his problem is finding his assignment downfield and finishing the job. I would like to see more aggression from him in the run game using his powerful arms, which rarely shows up on film.

Savaiinaea does a good job on counter runs, and his strength is displayed when crashing down on defenders and moving them out of the way. I do think he has the ability to pull as a guard. He needs to be coached up on locating his assignment and attacking. Another thing that worries me is his hand positioning, as it is constantly seen outside the frame of his assignment, which can lead to holding calls. He clamps down on the shoulder pads instead of fighting to keep his hands inside, and a strong defender will rip through his arms and make a play.

Conclusion

Jonah Savaiinaea has been starting for three years, but he still needs to improve a lot of his game to be a reliable starter at the next level. He shows flashes of good play strength and good athleticism, but the concerns continually pop up. He will need to be coached on some techniques and mental issues and still needs to grow into a bully-ball mindset. I think his skill set is best used at guard, where he will not be 1v1 against skillful and powerful pass rushers and can be helped out in pass protection. As a run blocker, he has a lot of concerns, but with sinking in his stance and good coaching, it can be fixed. My comp for him is Anthony Bradford.

Projection: Mid-Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: at Kansas State (2024), at Utah (2024), at BYU (2024), at TCU (2024)