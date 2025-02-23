2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan RB Kalel Mullings

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan RB Kalel Mullings.

NO. 20 KALEL MULLINGS, RB, MICHIGAN (R-SENIOR) – 6020, 232 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kalel Mullings 6020/232 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has feature back size with a big, filled-out frame

— Physical runner between the tackles that picks up yards after first contact

— Does a good job churning his legs, fighting for extra yardage

— Contact balance sticks out, breaking through arm tackles and body shots

— Displays burst when he gets into the second level

— Has decent vision when approaching the line to find the hole

— Has shown he can catch the ball out of the backfield

— Possesses the demeanor and skill set to be a strong pass-protector

— Has extensive experience playing on special teams

THE BAD

— Lacks high-end speed and lateral quickness

— Can struggle to evade defenders when running laterally

— Large frame makes him a bigger target to hit

— Has only eight receptions in five collegiate seasons

— Doesn’t have the home run burst to pull away from defenders in pursuit

— Can lean into his blocks as a pass protector, leading to whiffs

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Boston, MA

— Born October 4, 2002 (age 22)

— Business Administration major

— Four-star recruit according to Rivals

— All-American Game and Polynesian Bowl invite

— Was recruited as a linebacker, playing both running back and linebacker in high school

— Did a feature for the Ross School of Business at Michigan

— Committed to Michigan as a linebacker and played in six games in 2020 and had one solo tackle and a pass deflection

— Played in 11 games in 2021, making 11 total tackles (five solo)

— Played both linebacker and running back in the 2022 season, totaling 12 tackles while carrying the ball 14 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns

— Moved to full-time running back in 2023 and carried the ball 36 times for 222 yards with one touchdown and caught two passes for 32 yards

— Appeared in 12 games with four starts in 2024, had 948 yards on 185 carries with 12 touchdowns, and caught six passes for 35 yards

— Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2021, ’22), Third-team All-Big Ten (2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Kalel Mullings has had quite the football journey for the Michigan Wolverines. Mullings, a four-star recruit, originally committed to Michigan to play linebacker, but he found himself transitioning to running back over the last two seasons. He contributed heavily to special teams, eventually earning his shot in 2024, where he led the Wolverines in rushing with 948 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

When you plug in the tape on Mullings, you see a big, bruising back that runs hard behind his pads. He has a nose for the end zone when he’s close, having the size and strength to barrel through defenders to reach pay dirt, as you can see in the clip below against USC, breaking tackles to get into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Mullings has impressive contact balance for the position, staying upright with defenders hitting his lower legs and while taking body shots. Take a look at the long run Mullings rips off here against the Trojans, bursting through the line as he spins out of one tackle attempt and gets out of another arm tackle. He gets loose in the open field until he is caught from behind, running out of bounds to conserve the clock.

Mullings doesn’t have the best home run speed, but he can get up to full speed quickly when he gets into the second level with a full head of steam. For being a big back, Mullings can get moving, as you can see on this touchdown run against the Trojans, finding the hole up the middle, then hist the gas, managing to keep enough distance between him and the defenders in pursuit to finish the long run in the end zone for the score.

While Mullings is more of a bruising back, he does have the vision to find and exploit holes as he approaches the line of scrimmage. Watch this run against Texas where Mullings approaches the line, working laterally to find the hole. He then cuts back to his right as he sees a gap open up and turns upfield, getting a few yards while taking several defenders with him as he falls forward.

When Mullings puts it all together, he can be a difficult runner to bring down. Take a look at this play against Ohio State: Mullings gets caught in the backfield, but he manages to work laterally down the line of scrimmage, fights out of a tackle attempt, and takes off down the field as he gets to the corner, taking the ball inside the red zone before getting escorted out of bounds.

Mullings’ size and strength also help with his ability to stand in pass protection. He has the frame to absorb contact as well as the special team’s background to make blocks, as you can see in the clip below against the Longhorns, making contact with the blitzer before hitting and replacing with his hands, getting his left hand in the defender’s chest to stall his rush.

While Mullings has some good traits, he is limited in his skill set and athletic makeup. He did virtually no pass-game work during his college career and lacks true breakaway speed and quickness. He also has the issue of evading defenders in open space, as you can see in the clip below against Texas. Mullings works laterally to try and get to the corner but can’t gather himself, getting chopped down by the defensive back.

CONCLUSION

Kalel Mullings is a big back who has the skill set to be an early down plodder who excels more in “three yards and a cloud of dust” style than as an electric back that dazzles out in space. He has burst and the ability to break through tackles, which should help him see the field as a short-yardage/goal-line back with pass protection upside, but his lack of contributions in the passing game will likely make him more of a rotational/committee back at the next level.

When thinking of a pro comp for Mullings, former teammate Hassan Haskins came to mind as another big back from Michigan who wasn’t much of a pass catcher but got drafted in the fourth round and serves as a short-yardage back who can contribute on special teams as well as in pass protection, just like Mullings can.

The Steelers need to decide what to do with Najee Harris this offseason, and while Mullings isn’t a 1-for-1 replacement, he does have the size, heart, smarts, and special teams background that Pittsburgh likes in their reserve running backs.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.2 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: vs Texas (2024), vs USC (2024), at Ohio State (2024)