2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas S Andrew Mukuba

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas safety Andrew Mukuba.

#4 ANDREW MUKUBA, S, TEXAS (SR) – 6000, 190 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Andrew Mukuba 6000/190 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Four-year starter

— High football IQ and mental processing

— Versatile – used in all imaginable coverages

— Good athleticism and aggressiveness

— Good range and route processing

— Very good COD to click and close on the ball

— Good ball skills; high effort to break up passes

— Plays with a physicality that belies his size

— Willing and active in run support

The Bad

— Undersized; durability concerns due to play style

— Lean frame at a disadvantage against physical receivers in Man coverage

— Aggressiveness coming downhill can cause missed tackles.

— Adequate disengaging from blocks

— Had some missed tackles on aggressive attack

— In goal line situations, tackles to high leading to giving up extra yards

Bio

— Career – 212 tackles, 131 solo, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INT for 12 yards, 23 PBU, 2 FR, 1 FF

— 2024 – 69 tackles, 41 solo, 4 TFL, 5 INT for 12 yards, 7 PBU, 1 FF

— 3 years at Clemson, 1 year at Texas

— 50 games/ 46 starts

— 2024 third-team ALL-ACC

— 2021 Freshman All-American

— First true freshman to start for Clemson since 1972

— Committed to Clemson without meeting the coaches in person due to Covid

— Born in Zimbabwe and immigrated to America at nine years old

— Has a 1.5-year-old son

— Birthday – 12/7/2022 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Andrew Mukuba is a versatile safety with solid height and adequate weight. A four-year starter, he was used in every way you could use a safety. He lined up in Cover 1, Cover 2, Cover 3, Quarters, Cover 6, and Robber in the slot and in the box.

Against the pass, he has very good athleticism, aggressiveness, and football intelligence. When playing deep, he has solid speed and good range to play from the single high position. In the other deep coverages, he displays good mental processing and route awareness. He gets good depth, has solid speed, and displays a good change of direction. As the robber, he reads the quarterback’s eyes well and closes quickly on the ball.

Triggering downhill to make plays on screens.

He shows very good ball skills and tracks the ball well. His consistent effort to get his hands in the throwing lane or attempt to break up the pass with physicality is always on display. He can highpoint the ball and his high motor leads him to flow to the ball consistently.

Pass breakups, big hits, and interceptions are common for him.

In the slot, he was solid, displaying comfort in his backpedal and good hip flexibility. He was used against tight ends and receivers. In Zone coverage, he displayed good awareness of receivers entering and exiting his area. He was also used to blitz from the slot and in the box and had good timing to be an effective blitzer.

Overall, he is a good tackler and is capable of being the last line of defense in making tackles in space. Against the run, he is willing to stick his face in the fan with velocity. He will fill gaps and take on blockers to close gaps. Given the opportunity, he will go for the punch out.

With his lean frame, he is adequate in man coverage against physical receivers. Matchups will be important when playing in Man coverage. When he comes downhill, he comes hard, which leads to some missed tackles.

He is adequate in getting off of blocks from all players, including wide receivers.

While physical, he will bounce off bigger-bodied offensive players. He tackles too high in goal-line situations and can’t limit yards after contact.

Conclusion

Overall, Mukuba is a safety with solid height and adequate weight with a high motor. He has good athletic ability and very good aggressiveness. His football intelligence is very high, and he can play in multiple defensive schemes. He understands route combinations, has good change of direction, and has good ball skills. A willing run supporter, whether playing in the box or coming from a deep safety position.

Areas to improve include adding play strength to help in man coverage and run support. As a tackler, coming to balance more consistently rather than coming full speed will help him avoid missed tackles. Learning how to disengage from blocks and lowering his aim point on red zone tackles will also help him out.

Mukuba’s versatility is impressive, and a creative defensive coordinator will be able to use him in various ways. He is scheme-diverse, but his best role would be in a Cover 2 Robber. For Pittsburgh, he could be the third safety in nickel and dime defenses and special teams right away.

For a player comp, I will give you Jessie Bates. He was a versatile defender with good physicality and a change of direction to close on the ball, but his aggressiveness caused him to miss some tackles.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – At Michigan, Vs Georgia, Vs Florida, Vs Georgia (SEC Championship), Vs Ohio State