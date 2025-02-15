2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers.

#12 Jalin Conyers/TE Texas Tech – 6030, 263 pounds (Grad Student)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jalin Conyers 6030/263 9 1/2 33 5/8 79 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Unique build with bulk and length

– High-points the ball, power forward jump-ball style, consistently plays above the rim and comes down with the football

– Flashes strong hands and ability to pluck away from his frame and finish

– Can catch contested and in traffic

– Moments of athleticism, fairly explosive out of three-point stance, burst to break away top of route, and can hurdle

– Size allows him to power and bully through tacklers

– Runner/QB in short-yardage moments creates unique dimension to skillset

– Can execute base blocks as in-line blocker, size is an asset and helps take on defensive ends

– Good end zone/red zone production and flashed dominant performances

The Bad

– Height isn’t ideal and creates thicker and stockier body type

– Rarely played with hand in the ground and acted as a stand-up receiver more than a tight end

– More linear runner than fluid and smooth and might be too heavy for his own good

– Needs to show more effort and strain as downfield blocker

– Game runs too hot and cold overall

– Slow to get out in front when asked to pull and struggles to adjust and redirect blocking in space

– Drops too many passes in his frame

– Must work harder to get open as play extends and run away from man coverage

– Schemed around in run game, didn’t play full-time snaps and often off the field in short-yardage moments

– Won’t be fit in every scheme

– Older prospect

Bio

– Turns 24 in July of 2025

– 47 career games in college career

– Career: 104 receptions, 1,166 yards (11.2 YPR) 11 TDs, 30 rushes with three scores, seven career pass attempts with one TD

– Spent time at three schools: Oklahoma in 2020 (did not play), Arizona State from 2021-2023, and Texas Tech in 2024

– 2024: 30 receptions, 320-yards (10.7 YPR) 5 TDs, pair of rushing scores and threw for 20-yard TD

– Had five touchdowns in 2022, zero in 2023

– PFF: 430 snaps in 2024 (204 in slot), 320 snaps in 2023 (125 in slot)

– Two drops in 2024, two drops in 2023, two drops in 2022

– Four-star recruit from Gruver, Texas (small, rural town), chose Oklahoma over Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and many other power programs

– Listed at 220 pounds on HS recruiting page

– Transferred to Arizona State and Texas Tech in part due to familiarity; recruited by both schools out of high school, Texas Tech was his first offer and was recruited by Tech head coach Joey McGuire while at Baylor (family also grew up Texas Tech fans and he regularly attended games as a child)

– Was still recruited by smaller schools (like UTSA) to play basketball during transfer portal stints

– First played high school QB before family moved and his new school had an established player, causing him to be moved to WR

– Decorated HS basketball player who led team to state championship as sophomore (averaged 21 and 10); once said basketball was his first love but football took over once colleges started lining up with scholarships

– Caught 61 passes for over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns as HS senior

– Multi-sport high school star who played basketball, football, golf, and became silver medalist in triple jump at one state meet

– Mother used to be high school principal, now assistant professor and director of education in Oklahoma district

– Loves cooking and has aspirations to one day become a chef

– Involved in theater growing up and once starred in school play “Death By Chocolate” as Detective Nick Noir

Tape Breakdown

Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers is one of the more unique players of this draft class. “Unique” is a word I kept going back to with him. A multi-sport star in high school who played quarterback, he’s transformed his body in a big way – literally and figuratively – in just the last five years. Take a look at him in high school compared to today, at least 40 pounds beefier as he transitioned to tight end at the college level.

Three schools later, and Conyers ended his career on a productive note for Texas Tech. He played like a power forward in my notes before I even realized he was once a hoops star who loved basketball before football became his main thing. His ability to go up and grab the ball with tracking and strong hands is impressive and is the best part of his tape.

He can also be a red zone threat with three touchdowns in a 2022 game against Colorado. Truly an above-the-rim below as the below examples highlight (I showed two angles of his TD catch against Abilene Christian, for the record).

His athleticism is hard to judge. He is athletic, you don’t make those catches without it, and he shows some burst out of his three-point stance and at the top of his route. But he’s still a massive human and more of a straight-line player than some dynamic or nuanced route runner. His size also creates power post-catch and he plays with a hard demeanor with the ball in his hands.

Conyers was even used as an occasional quarterback, be it a blocker or runner. Heck, he even threw a touchdown pass at Texas Tech, leaning on his high school background. For a guy who didn’t play a ton of snaps, he wore a lot of hats and was creatively used.

Though experienced, he also feels raw. The big kid who got the ball thrown up to him. While PFF charting will show plenty of “in-line” snaps, they often came in the backfield or as a wing in a two-point stance. Examples exist, but he rarely put his hand in the ground. However, he was a more effective blocker doing that than he was standing up, struggling to hit a moving target. Conyers was a better base blocker against 4-3 ends.

He wasn’t a full-time starter with Tech having another big tight end working as their No. 1. And Conyers’ game was hot and cold. Flashes of brilliance followed by long stretches of quiet tape. Trying to figure out his NFL fit is tough.

Conclusion

Conyers’ comp is difficult because his body type is unusual. And he’s hardly even considered a tight end. Former basketball player and Colts’ tight end Erik Swoope comes to mind though, Conyers has a lengthy college resume. I also considered Stephen Sullivan, an overstuffed WR at LSU who converted to play NFL tight end.

But ultimately, I landed on Blake Bell. Though Bell is much taller and proportional, he was a massive college QB at Oklahoma who moved to tight end his final season and came into the NFL underdeveloped. In the league, he was an occasional runner/QB sneak option thanks to his size and strength profile, known as the “Belldozer” in college, similar to how Conyers was used in school.

Conyers could be a more successful receiver, but teams will have to figure out what to do with him and mitigate his lack on in-line reps and blocking while carrying him on the roster. He’s draftable but in a late-round flyer sense for the tools and potential for making the occasional ‘wow’ play.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at Washington (2023 – with Arizona State), vs Abilene Christian (2024), at Oklahoma State (2024), TD cut-up