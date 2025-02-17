2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri OT Armand Membou

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri OT Armand Membou.

#79 Armand Membou/OT Missouri – 6’3, 332 pounds (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Armand Membou 6’3/332 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great burst out of stance

– Athleticism jumps off the screen

– Excellent zone blocking due to athleticism

– Reach blocks beautifully

– Looks dominant vs weaker defenders

– Solid anchor vs weaker defenders

– Gets to second level quickly and wins

– Good body positioning in gap runs

– Shows flashes of great grip strength

– Shows flashes of great finishing ability

– Great power moving downhill

– Good job using defenders’ momentum to control

– Good blocker in space

– Good recovery after getting beat with speed

– Raw talent that can be tapped into and made great

The Bad

– Needs to add weight

– Bad height for an NFL tackle

– Can start hands too low and get chopped

– Hand placement is outside frame

– Needs to fight to get hands inside

– Needs to hold blocks longer

– Inconsistent play strength vs stronger defenders

– Can get bull-rushed by powerful rushers

– Technique with hands needs to be coached up

– Stands up straight and loses strength

– Can put head down and whiff on some run plays

– Needs to adjust to defenders quickly switching gaps post-snap

Bio

– Started in 30 games at right tackle and appeared in 36 across three years at Missouri

– 2024: allowed 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 9 hurries on 411 pass bock snaps

– Received Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024

– Was named to the 2024 Outland Trophy Watch List

– Received praise being named to the Bruce Feldman’s freak list

– 2023: allowed 2 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 12 hurries on 439 pass block snaps

– Helped lead the Missouri offensive line to be named a 2023 Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

– 2022: allowed 1 sack, 0 QB hits, and 3 hurries in 186 pass block snaps

– Played guard his junior year out of Lee’s Summit North High School before moving to tackle for his senior year

– Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports

– Named the No. 7 prospect in Missouri and the No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the country

– Played tennis and wrestled as a freshman and sophomore in high school

– Membou’s parents are from Cameroon, and their first language is French

Tape Breakdown

Armand Membou is a very good athlete for an offensive lineman, and when the ball is snapped, he shows explosiveness getting out of his stance and getting to his assignment. His light feet allow him to travel quickly and get to the second level, and he finishes well there. Being this athletic, he will serve a team greatly if they are a zone-heavy team, given that he is very fast and puts himself in constant positions to win. His reach block ability is exquisite, and he shields defenders off from having a chance to get to the ball.

He plays with good downhill power in gap schemes and uses good body positioning to shield defenders from the ball carrier. The power he plays with is mostly demonstrated as he moves downhill, and he can be seen shoving defenders 5 yards off the ball with his constant driving feet. Here, Missouri is in a jumbo set with Membou playing the far left tackle. He explodes out of his stance on an outside zone scheme and gets to the second level, successfully blocking his man.

Membou is a very good run blocker, but he also has some inconsistencies. On some plays, he can lunge forward and get beat by a speedy swim move, and his arms are placed outside of his assignment’s pads, which could lead to holding calls. When the ball is snapped, Membou needs to adjust quicker to his assignment by making a quick move or switching gaps, but that will come from experience and good coaching.

One thing that needs to be fixed is his ability to continue to win after initially making good contact. He needs to hold onto his blockers a little longer to maximize the success of the play. In this play, he shows off his reach-blocking skills but lets up quickly after winning, and the defender shakes him and is able to join in on a gang tackle.

As a pass blocker, Membou is very raw. He shows great flashes of being able to anchor down and control a defender but also can be seen getting pushed back quickly by powerful edge rushers. When facing a weaker defender, he looks dominant and will hardly lose reps.

He is rarely seen being beaten by a skillful rusher, as he uses his athleticism to put him in a successful position to win. If he does get beat by a half step, his quick feet allow him to recover swiftly. He uses a strong punch against this weaker pass rusher to eliminate the defender from having a chance to make a play.

It is shocking to see the floor/ceiling at which Membou plays. He can look dominant and powerful one play, but the next, he can be bull rushed instantly and lose to a powerful rusher. He is in good position on this stunt, and the quarterback should have a clean pocket, but the last push of the defender makes it a tougher throw to make. This is one example of a decent-sized sample size of Membou getting bullrushed.

A big thing for Membou to work on in the NFL is his size. While he will not be able to control his height, he will need to put on weight to compete with the stronger rushers that will inevitably face on the edge. He has great athleticism to compete with good edge rushers, and adding on that weight will be key to improving his ceiling. Some people see him as a guard due to his height and size, but the tape shows with adding weight and good coaching he can play tackle. My comp for him is Darnell Wright.

Conclusion

Projection: Early Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Texas A&M (2024), at Alabama (2024), vs Oklahoma (2024), vs Arkansas (2024)