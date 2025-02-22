2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum.

No. 74 Wyatt Milum/OL West Virginia – 6063, 315 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Wyatt Milum 6063/315 10 1/4 32 1/2 79 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Ideal size and bulky frame with good weight distribution between the upper and lower half

– Powerful punch with good latch strength to stick to blocks and steer defensive linemen

– Quick out of his stance with good reaction time to the snap count

– Great anchor with a wide base, good knee bend, and choppy steps to give minimal ground

– Solid overall athletic ability

– Very experienced coming out of college with 32 starts

– Punishes and bullies defenders who try to get their hands up in passing lanes

– Good overall play strength; able to displace defenders off the line of scrimmage

The Bad

– Stiff lower body with limited change of direction and lateral agility to mirror pass rushers

– Tendency to lunge and put his body weight way out ahead of his center of gravity, opening himself to easy sheds

– Lacks ideal length with 32 1/2-inch arms

– Struggles with inside counters and defenders crossing his face because of limited change of direction

– High-end speed gave him issues around the edge at tackle

Bio

– Originally a four-star recruit out of Spring Valley HS in Huntington, West Virginia

– Rated the top right tackle prospect in the nation out of HS

– Just turned 23 years old in December

– Started 32 games at West Virginia, including eight at right tackle and 24 at left tackle

– Earned eight starts and a freshman All-American selection in his first season at WVU

– Won the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award given to the top weight room athletes at WVU

– WVU head coach Neal Brown says “There’s nobody more prepared” on and off the field

– Senior Bowl had him playing a lot of guard, which may be his best fit at the next level

– All-Big 12 Academic First Team in three years, Honor Roll student

– Played on the same OL as Steelers C Zach Frazier for three seasons

– Played OL and DL in high school

– Left-handed and feels like he’s better on the left side of the line because of it

– Consensus All-American In 2024

– Never allowed a sack in high school and, according to PFF, he allowed just one in his freshman season for college.

– Penalized a fair amount in college (27 penalties called)

Tape Breakdown

The best snaps I could find of Milum involved simple angles that he could exploit to quickly get his hands on defensive linemen and overwhelm them with power. He thrives in those situations and creates great displacement off the line of scrimmage.

One of the main reasons why he may struggle if he stays a tackle at the NFL level is his change of direction. He doesn’t have the lateral agility or fluidity to mirror movements, which leaves him open to countermoves across his body or speed around the edge.

He can be overaggressive at times, and his lack of lateral agility forces him to lunge. Good defensive linemen use his momentum and lopsided center of gravity to shed him to the ground.

Much like Zach Frazier, when he does get his hands on you, good luck breaking free from the block. He has tremendous latch strength that will power the rest of his game. The distance to land a punch at guard is much shorter, which is why I think he’s a better fit there.

He has enough athleticism to pull or combo up to the second level, but he has to watch his technique fitting into blocks. This was a big play that easily could have been called back due to holding on Milum. His arms were too wide, and he tackled the linebacker at the second level.

His get-off and first-step reaction to the snap help compensate for his lack of top-end athleticism and allow him to successfully reach block to seal off defenders.

You can tell he is a smart player. One of the ways that is on display is the way he attacks defenders who put their hands up in throwing lanes. He makes sure they feel it and think twice before doing so.

Conclusion

Milum has an impressive pedigree dating all the way back to high school and has continued to pile up accolades in college. By all accounts, he prepares like a pro, and he has a pro-ready body with good strength and solid enough athleticism. His lack of arm length and change of direction probably make him a better fit for guard, but that is more of a projection with virtually zero experience there throughout his football life until the Senior Bowl. He has plenty of attractive traits, but he has zero experience at the position he is most likely to play at the next level.

He is best suited to play left guard, with the added upside of being able to fill in at tackle with plenty of versatility. His best fit is probably a gap or duo scheme where he can exploit angles and win with power. In the right system, he can have a lengthy NFL starting career. My pro comparison for him is Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG Luke Goedeke, who came out just a few years ago in the second round of 2022.

Projection: Mid-Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: Penn State (2024), Baylor (2023), Cincinnati (2023), Pitt (2023)