2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa State OT Jalen Travis

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis.

NO. 72 JALEN TRAVIS, OT, IOWA STATE (R-SENIOR) – 6076, 339 POUNDS

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jalen Travis 6076/339 10 1/2 34 7/8 83 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.14 1.80 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’4″ 35.0 26

THE GOOD

— Great size, height, and length for the position

— Can be difficult for edge rushers to get around due to his size

— Good athlete for his size, can make blocks out in space

— Comfortable pulling from the tackle spot

— Flashes a quick pass set to set the depth of the pocket

— Can be a bully in the run game against smaller defenders

— Long arms allow him to establish first contact on pass sets

— Capable of switching off on twists and stunts up front

— Can climb to the second level of the defense to pick up linebackers and safeties

— Handled the jump in competition well from Princeton to Iowa State

THE BAD

— Quickness out of his sets can be erratic

— Sits up high in his stance due to his size

— Doesn’t always effectively set the depth of the pocket

— Allows defenders to fall off blocks too quickly

— Can have a tough time handling speed or inside counters in pass protection

— Doesn’t always land his hands on his target as a run-blocker

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Minneapolis, MN

— Anthropology major with a concentration in law, politics and economics

— Also received a certificate in African American studies

— Social justice graduate student at Iowa State

— Founded the nonprofit The Just Action Coalition

— Has two brothers who played D-I basketball, one sister who coaches D-II women’s basketball, and one sister who plays D-I beach volleyball

— Also played basketball in high school

— Named DeLaSalle’s male athlete, student body Co-President as a senior

— Two-star recruit according to Rivals

— Committed to Princeton out of high school, missed 2020 season due to COVID pandemic

— Played in nine games as a reserve in 2021

— Became a full-time starter at right tackle in 2022

— Moved to left tackle in 2023 and started only six games due to injury

— Transferred to Iowa State prior to the 2024 season

— Missed first two games due to injury in 2024, but started the next 12 games at left tackle

— Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (2024), Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2024), Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup (2024)

Second Team All-Ivy League (2022, 2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

If a 2025 NFL Draft prospect were to run for president, my vote would be for Iowa State OT Jalen Travis. Travis is an intellectually driven student who excelled at Princeton in the Ivy League before transferring to Iowa State for his final year of college, putting together a strong season and a solid Senior Bowl and NFL Combine to help his draft stock before the 2025 NFL Draft.

When you pop in the tape on Travis, the dude stands out on the screen. After all, the 6076, 339-pound blocker is likely bigger than anyone on the field and moves well at that size to boot. Watch the clips below of Travis against Miami and Kansas as a run blocker, effectively completing reach blocks and pulling from the tackle spot to spring the runner into the second level of the defense.

Travis is an effective run blocker for his size, but he’s also a notable pass protector. He flashes instances of an explosive kick step out of his stance, like in the clips below against Kansas State. His combination of length, size, and ability to set the depth of the pocket with his footwork can make it difficult for pass rushers to get around him, as you can see in the clips below, neutralizing the rush quickly.

Travis also represented himself well at the Senior Bowl, showcasing that same blend of size and athleticism in the team period and in 1-on-1s. Check out this rep against Marshall EDGE Mike Green, in which Travis does a good job sealing off the edge and being prepared for the inside spin counter, winning the rep cleanly against Green.

When it comes to working alongside his fellow offensive linemen, it can be a mixed bag for Travis as he can switch off twists and stunts, as you see in the first clip below against West Virginia, cleanly making the exchange to keep his quarterback clean. However, there are moments where that communication and awareness seem to fade on tape, like in the second clip, as the left guard attempts to pass off the defensive lineman to Travis to get the blitzer. Still, Travis doesn’t adjust inside and gives up the sack.

Because Travis is so big and long, he will occasionally struggle with his pad level, opting to bend at the waist and drop his head as he lunges into blocks. You see that here on this rep against the Mountaineers, passing off one defender to the guard beside him as he climbs up to pick up the linebacker but stops moving his feet as he lunges forward, allowing the linebacker to work around him. Thankfully, the runner gets into the second level and evades the defender, ripping off an explosive run for the first down.

CONCLUSION

Jalen Travis is a big-bodied tackle prospect who has seen time at both left and right tackle during his time in college, making him an attractive option in the middle rounds as a player who has progressed every season with the capability to play on both sides. He has some mental areas of his game that he still needs to work on, and he also needs to improve his consistency in his footwork. Still, the tools are there for Travis to develop into a quality swing tackle in the league with the hopes of one day becoming a starter.

When coming up with a pro comp for Travis, Rob Havenstein comes to mind as a similar-sized player with comparable athleticism who has become a quality starter for the Los Angeles Rams since getting drafted out of the University of Wisconsin in 2015. This is a best-case scenario for Travis, but his movement skills and size should help him get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds in April should he continue to develop as a pass protector.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5 – Rotational Player (4th round)

Games Watched: at West Virginia (2024), vs Miami (FL) (2024), vs Kansas State (2024), Senior Bowl