2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Dakota State C Grey Zabel

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on North Dakota State center Grey Zabel.

#74 Grey Zabel/C North Dakota State – 6053, 316 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Grey Zabel 6053/316 9 3/8 32 1/4 77 5/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great athletic ability

– Quick feet

– Explosive out of stance

– Good play strength

– Powerful downhill drive

– Moves defenders out of gap with great drive

– Athletic ability serves him well when reach blocking

– Great run-blocking technique

– Smart player who understands stunts

– Gets to the second level efficiently

– Strong hand-fighting ability, fights to get his hands inside

– Good recovery

– Great balance

– Strong grip strength

– Good body positioning in gap runs

– Blocks well in space

– Great finishing ability

– Controls skill rushers with good hand fighting

The Bad

– Short arms will not allow him to play tackle

– Allows rushers to make the first move with short arms

– Needs to focus on attacking with hands first

– Can get bull rushed by an explosive rusher

– Needs to sink his stance to improve anchor

– Needs to fit initial hands inside; they can appear outside pads and defenders rip through them

Bio

– Started 38 games across five seasons at North Dakota State, appearing at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle

– Returned to NDSU for his fifth year of eligibility

– 2024: 1 sack 2 QB hits, and 4 QB hurries allowed in 453 pass-block snaps, finishing with a 93% overall grade

– Helped lead his team to an FCS national championship

– Unanimous FCS first-team All-American selection

– 2x FCS offensive lineman of the week

– 2023: 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, and 5 QB hurries in 411 pass-block snaps

– Blocked for an offense that produced 237.3 rushing yards per game, while leading the nation in rushing touchdowns (47) and offensive touchdowns (69)

– A zero-star prospect out of T.F. Riggs High School in South Dakota

– Started on three straight state championship teams

– Was named all-state twice

– Led his team to a state scoring record with 710 points his senior year

– Played basketball and baseball as well

– Led his baseball team in home runs and RBIs and was second in batting average and hits

Tape Breakdown

Grey Zabel’s athletic ability jumps off the screen, starting with his explosiveness getting out of his stance. He times the snap count perfectly with no wasted movements, putting himself in a good position to win early in the rep. His quick feet allow him to be very successful in wide zone, and he has the speed to get in front of defenders and cut them off. His reach-blocking ability is his best trait, and teams that run a lot of outside zone will be huge fans of Zabel. His big frame makes it hard for defenders to get around him, as shown on this outside zone run.

While Zabel is great blocking in space, the power he displays when blocking downhill is extremely impressive. He moves defenders with his great technique, making it look like he is the strongest player on the field by far. In gap runs, he has great body positioning, and his strong base allows him to block defenders into the second level. He never stops driving his feet when moving downhill, and once he gets going it is hard to stop him.

The help he provides on duo blocks puts defenders in a body bag, and they are unable to shake him off because of his grip strength. Zabel makes blocks that can make you shake your head in disbelief, taking out multiple defenders at a time. On this play, he is lined up on the left side on a crucial 4th and 1.

Zabel’s run-blocking ability will make offensive line coaches excited because of his athleticism and technique, along with his downhill power.

In pass protection, he shows a lot of good technique, but some of it is negated by his arm length. Although he played tackle in 2024, he will be moved inside in the NFL due to his short arm length. This already started at the 2025 Senior Bowl where he worked primarily as a guard. He displays good body control and great hand-fighting ability, and he never loses against handsy rushers.

The thing that concerns me is his anchor against powerful rushers, as it can be inconsistent. It seems that he loses when a defender takes a wide angle while building up speed and hitting him directly in his chest, which can blow him back. His pad level can rise, which will need to change, especially after moving inside against big defensive tackles. While Zabel is seen giving up ground to powerful rushers, he shows great flashes of handling weaker rushers, displaying that he does have the anchor to survive in pass protection. His extremely strong grip strength helps in pass pro sets, as seen here versus Colorado.

Zabel does a lot of good things in pass protection, but the thing that makes me the most optimistic is his contact balance and how he recovers. He never loses control of his feet and has the body confidence to not get flustered. The movement skills he shows on this play is not normal, which speaks to the kind of athlete he is.

Pairing that kind of athleticism with the ability to use his hands in a positive way will make Zabel an impactful pass protector in the NFL.

Conclusion

Grey Zabel is a great athlete who possesses the necessary technique and power to be a very good run blocker at the next level. In pass protection, he uses his hands impressively and has the contact balance, confidence, and recovery to be a positive player on any offensive line. However, he will need to work on his anchor versus powerful rushers and pad level to maximize his ceiling. I can see him playing guard or center, as he can be used wherever he is needed. In this weaker center class, it will not surprise me if he sees himself at center to start his career. While he did not go against the best competition, I still believe that Zabel will develop himself into a good starter. My comp for him is Graham Barton.

Projection: Mid-Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Colorado (2024), at South Dakota (2024), vs South Dakota State (2024), vs Montana State (2024)