2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jackson State DB Robert McDaniel

Robert McDaniel

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Jackson State DB Robert McDaniel.

No. 3 Robert McDaniel/DB Jackson State – 6023, 213 pounds (Grad Student)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Robert McDaniel 6023/213 9 7/8 32 1/2 N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.55 1.56 4.50 7.25
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’8″ 38.5 14

THE GOOD

– Stout and rare build for the position with great bulk and good length
– Physical player who seeks contact; impact hitter who sweeps runners off their feet
– Active and aggressive filling the run as overhang defender; constant threat at or behind the LOS
– Finishes with violence as a tackler when he gets hands on and wraps
– Playmaker who wants the ball, aggressive in ripping it out in run game and attacking it in pass game
– Chases ball hard from backside of runs
– Reliable open-field/last-line-of-defense tackler
– Able to work off blocks of receivers
– Plays with confidence and alpha mentality
– Shows enough long speed to turn and run
– Effective box player who does best work near LOS
– Shows versatility to play inside/out
– Played up against competition and stood out above crowd at FCS level

The Bad

– Shows tight hips in turn and has trouble sticking in short areas/over the middle
– Grabby and too aggressive in coverage, leading to him trailing and penalties
– Questionable every-down role/scheme fit
– Limited man coverage from slot/overhang, often asked to focus on run and play shallow-underneath zone
– Can struggle to break down and change direction when RB changes course, can fall off and is prone to lunging/missing
– Making jump from FCS level after bouncing around during college career
– Likely on older end of prospect pool

Bio

– Began college career in 2019 at Jackson State
– Hometown is Jackson, Mississippi
– Spent 2019 at Jackson State and transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast CC; then transferred to Alcorn State for 2022-2023 seasons before returning to Jackson State for 2024 year
– 2024: 55 tackles (10 TFL), 4.5 sacks, 3 INTs and 2 FFs
– Despite not starting, had 3 INTs and 3 FFs during 2023 with Alcorn State
– Had six INTs in junior and senior years of high school while playing wide receiver and corner
– Has FEMA certification training for handling active shooter situations
– Suffered broken ankle either late in high school career or early in college
– Cited lack of starting role as key reason for transfer from Alcorn State to Jackson State for 2024 season

Tape Breakdown

Jackson’s State Robert McDaniel is one of the top HBCU prospects this year, testing well at the HBCU Combine. He brings great size and good athleticism. Mostly playing a box/overhang role in 2024, he proved to be active against the run and loves to hit. A cut-up of the power he displays along with some violent wrap-up finishes. He’s not pushing anyone out of bounds.

McDaniel is playmaker and is aggressive on the football, which shows up against the run and pass. Versus the run, he can rip the ball out, and in coverage when he did play outside corner (mostly late in the year like he did against Southern), he can find it and win contested battles.

Negatively, he was primarily a run stopper. Quality coverage snaps from the slot are more limited and McDaniel often played underneath zone. There’s some stiffness in his hips as shown in his testing. His shuttle drills aren’t ideal, and it shows on tape. He’s also too aggressive in coverage and can get grabby, leading to penalties.

Slot corner in both clips. Uncalled on the first but you see him parachute the slot receiver while he’s flagged on the second.

He also received multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in 2024.

His NFL fit could prove difficult. Is he a corner? Strong safety? Nickel? Should he bulk up and make the move to linebacker? Teams will have to figure that out and while McDaniel is versatile, it clouds an already big NFL projection coming from the FCS ranks.

Conclusion

Overall, Robert McDaniel consistently stood out on his Jackson State tape. The strongest, the fastest, a consistent playmaker. He has the build and traits to translate. His NFL fit will be key and tricky, but I like his game and quality testing will help him stay on teams’ radars. In style, though maybe not career arc, his game reminds me of Nate Hobbs as that “big nickel” type who’s an ace against the run and average in coverage. But the size comparison isn’t quite 1:1, McDaniel is much bigger and less athletic, hence a comp to Keanu Neal for his size, hit power, and box skills is more apt.

Projection: Late Day 3-Undrafted Free Agent
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: at Louisiana-Monroe (2024), at Alabama State (2024), vs Southern (2024), HBCU Legacy Bowl (2025)

