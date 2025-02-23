2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame DL Howard Cross III

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame DL Howard Cross III.

NO. 56 HOWARD CROSS III DL/NOTRE DAME – 6010, 288 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Howard Cross III 6010/288 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

-High motor, never gives up on a play

-Quick first step

-Used rip and swim moves well in college, has a solid bag of pass-rushing moves

-Had coverage sacks in college due to extra effort

-Is able to shed blocks against the run

-Strong hands

-Good bend and pad level when rushing passer

-Durable, played in at least 11 games in five of six years in college

-Good speed and athleticism for his position

THE BAD

-Small stature for an interior defensive lineman

-Lack of strength, can’t escape double teams

-Struggles to seperate from offensive lineman after initial move when rushing the passer

-Gets walled off by bigger lineman once he gets caught out of position

-Lack of size makes it hard for him to get into the backfield with bull rush if his pass rush moves aren’t working

-Gets beaten to point of attack too often

-Lack of length

-Will be 24 in rookie season

BIO

-23-years old

-Hometown: Paramus, NJ

-Attended St. Joseph Regional High School

-Father, Howard Cross Jr. spent 13 years in the NFL with New York Giants from 1989-2001

-Played in four games with seven tackles in 2019

-Saw action in all 12 games in 2020, had 13 tackles

-Played in 11 games and started two in 2021, had 22 tackles with five tackles for a loss, also had first three sacks of collegiate career

-Started seven and played in 12 games in 2022, had 33 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks

-Started all 13 games in 2023, had career-high 66 tackles, with seven tackles for a loss and two sacks

-Again started all 13 games in 2024, had 28 tackles with six tackles for a loss and career-high four sacks

-Took the field in 64 total games over six years at Notre Dame

–Enjoyed leadership he could provide to younger players as sixth-year senior in 2024

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Looking at Cross’s game, there are some things he does well, and vice versa. One of his better features, and it’s a ‘must’ considering his small size, is his first step. He’s explosive off the snap, and is typically able to jump on offensive lineman quickly because of this.

In the clip above, Cross is lined up in the A-gap between the center and left guard. Both of Stanford’s lineman attempt to get low on their opponents, and the left tackle is able to do this successfully. However, Cross gets off the line extremely quickly, nullifying the guard’s attempt to chop him down. Cross then gets a free rush into the backfield, where he brings down a confused quarterback.

Howard is able to use that first step even quicker against the run. In this clip, Cross is lined up at nose tackle directly over the center. While the run doesn’t come towards the direction he stunded, he showcases an impressive first step. The right guard attempts to come over, but Cross is well past him.

Cross doesn’t only beat lineman with that quick first step, though. He has a solid package of pass-rush moves, including impressive rip and swim moves.

Unfortunately, the clip above is another example of the play going away from Cross after he gets into the backfield. Still, he shows an excellent move here. He gets entangled with the offensive lineman, but is able to pull the lineman towards him and rip past him. Since he’s a smaller defender for his position, it’s crucial that he’s able to disengage from blocks like this.

Cross wasn’t extremely productive, at least in terms of bringing the quarterback down. Through his five years at Notre Dame, he only had 11 sacks. However, he is able to get back there. Cross is never going to quit on a play, and when he’s able to hold his ground against lineman he does a good job at keeping himself aware of what’s happening in the backfield.

In this play, Cross is in the A-gap, in between the center and right guard. He doesn’t face a full-on double team, but he’s blocked by the center, and the guard keeps one arm and half of his attention on him. Cross does a good job of preventing the lineman from latching onto him, and closely watches the quarterback. Once he has a chance, Cross is able to disengage from the block and bring him down.

Because of his smaller size, Cross does get himself into problems with bigger offensive lineman. He has a wrestling background, so he does understand how to anchor himself, which helps. At times, though, he’s just not able to physically compete with his opponent.

Cross is in the same gap here. The play is designed for the offensive line to slant right, while the QB boots to the left. Cross is simply outmatched, and gets take completely out of the play. This type of thing just can’t happen at the NFL level for Cross. It is worrisome that it was an issue in his fifth year in college, but due to his size, there just might not be much he can do.

Cross is in the A-gap on the right side of the screen here, and essentially the same thing happens. This is really the biggest concern regarding Cross. If he’s not able to get in the backfield with his explosive first step, and his first pass rush move doesn’t work, his lack of size and functional strength can get him taken out of plays.

While that first step is impressively fast, Cross can get ahead of himself. It happens most often when he keeps his head down, and isn’t peeking in the backfield. The clip below is an excellent example.

Cross is positioned just inside of the right guard. He does a great job getting off the ball here, and has a chance to make a huge play in the backfield. If you look at his head as soon as he breaks through the line though, you’ll notice he’s looking down, which causes him to overcommit and completely miss the quarterback. This is something that can be coached out of him, but a problem nonetheless.

One last aspect of Howard Cross’ game is his ability to shed blocks. He doesn’t do well in this regard against the pass. However, he is pretty solid at disengaging when a ball-carrier comes his way.

Cross is in the B-gap this time, in between the left guard and left tackle. Ohio State runs up the middle, where there isn’t a defender, but Cross does a good job getting over to make the stop. Although he doesn’t have ideal length, Cross is able to hold lineman at bay like this, and is strong enough to shed blocks when doing so.

CONCLUSION

Ultimately, there are some concerns with Cross at the next level. His lack of size and functional strength will be a concern. He doesn’t have the speed to compete on the edge, so he’s forced to play inside against lineman who were typically bigger than him in college, and will be in the same situation in the NFL. Since he’ll turn 24 during training camp this summer, there’s not a lot of hope that those two aspects of his game will improve.

With that said, he does enough things well to hold a role as a rotational player. His quick first step, impressive athleticism for his position, and variety of pass-rush moves are all promising traits. For him to hold a bigger role than just a rotational player, though, he’ll need to become borderline elite in those traits to make up for some of the deficiencies in his game.

One player Howard Cross III reminds me of is Braden Fiske. Fiske was drafted in 2024. Fiske was about the same weight when drafted, but is a couple of inches taller. However, they have similar games. Fiske has a great first step, and brings excellent athleticism as a smaller defensive lineman, similar to Cross. Fiske was 24 as a rookie, like Cross will be. Fiske’s ceiling is certainly higher, but there are similarities between the two.

Projection: Mid to Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Sixth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: Ohio State (2024), Stanford (2024) Texas A&M (2024), Ohio State (2023), Clemson (2023)