2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Indiana DL CJ West

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Indiana DL CJ West.

NO. 8 CJ WEST, DL, INDIANA (R-SENIOR) – 6011, 316 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan CJ West 6011/316 9 3/4 31 1/2 79 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.95 1.73 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A 33.0″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Impressive quickness and burst at his size

— Explosive athlete coming out of his stance

— Has the lateral quickness to jump from gap to gap on his feet

— Shows great effort in pursuit of the football

— Can penetrate into the backfield with leverage to evade blockers

— Stout at the point of attack and will eat up blocks

— Low center of gravity makes him difficult to move off his spot

— Does a good job stacking and shedding blocks

— Can bull rush blockers when he plays with good pad level

— Has a two-hand swipe move to knock blockers’ hands down

— Does a good job ripping through blocks in the gap

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal height and length for the position

— May get pegged as a 0/1-tech at the next level

— Can get held up on blocks if blockers get hands on him first

— Likes to stand upright exposing his chest at times

— Only modest production as a pass rusher (outside of 2021 season)

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Chicago, IL

— Played linebacker in high school

— Two-star prospect according to Rivals

— Was teammate with QB J.J. McCarthy at Nazareth Academy

— Committed to Kent State out of high school

— Started three years at Kent State, one at Indiana

— Played in one game in 2020 before redshirting

— Started 14 games in 2021 and logged 43 total tackles (21 solo), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection

— Started 10 games in 2022 and logged 26 total tackles (12 solo), five tackles for loss and one sack

— Started 12 games in 2023 and logged 40 total tackles (20 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble

— Transferred to Indiana prior to the 2024 season

— Started 12 games in 2024 and logged 40 total tackles (14 solo), eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection

— Third-Team All-MAC (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

CJ West started his college career at Kent State before transferring to Indiana prior to the 2024 season, helping the Hoosiers reach the College Football Playoff. West has been a steady contributor over the past four years as a starter, having racked up 149 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and nine sacks across the past four seasons.

When you pop in the tape on West, you see a short yet dynamic defender in the middle of the defense. He plays with impressive quickness to shoot gaps and work across the line of scrimmage, like you see on this play against Michigan. He evades the block and squares up the runner for the tackle.

West’s size and stature make him difficult to block when he plays with good leverage, keeping his pads down to fight through blocks and make plays in the backfield. Watch this rep below against Ohio State as West rips through the block and wraps up RB Quinshon Judkins in the backfield for a loss on the play.

West does a great job of stacking and shedding blocks against the run, getting hands on the opponent’s chest where he can rip off and pursue the ball carrier. Check out the clips below of West disengaging from the block with relative ease, allowing him to get on the tackle for minimal to no gain on the play.

West does a good job flowing to the football in run defense, having the athleticism and the effort in pursuit to work down the line quickly. Watch this clip against Maryland as West works off the center and fights the down block of the guard. He flows with traffic into the runner, wrapping him up and taking him down to the ground.

As a pass rusher, West wins with his bull rush and with a two-hand swipe move to knock down opposing blockers’ hands from his chest to continue his rush. Watch this clip against Michigan as West stabs the blocker with his left hand, then uses his right arm to knock down the blocker’s arms. It allows West into the pocket where he puts pressure on the quarterback as he releases the pass.

CONCLUSION

CJ West is a stocky, aggressive defender who is built like a bull in a China shop, looking to wreak havoc along the interior of an offensive line. He lacks ideal height and length, which can hurt him at the next level when it comes to being a full-time contributor and pass rusher. But he definitely can have a role on a defensive line thanks to his combination of strength and athleticism in the middle as a capable run defender who can cause pressure as a pass rusher.

When thinking of a pro comp for West, Poona Ford came to mind as a similarly built player in regard to height and length as an undersized yet disruptive defensive lineman, He has the quickness to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield and laterally down the line of scrimmage while contributing some pass rush.

The Steelers need more of a base defensive end, but if they want to kick Keeanu Benton out from the nose tackle spot, West could be someone to consider later in the draft as a stout defender in the middle who will bring the energy and leadership that the Steelers like in their locker room.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: at Ohio State (2024), at Michigan (2024), vs Maryland (2024)