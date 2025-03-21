2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Lindenwood OL Gareth Warren

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Lindenwood offensive lineman Gareth Warren.

#78 GARETH WARREN, OT, LINDENWOOD (SR) – 6051, 330 lbs.

East-West Shrine Bowl Participant

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Gareth Warren 6051/330 9 5/8 33 5/8 79 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size and length

— Good snap quickness in pass and run game

— Balance and pad level are good in his pass set

— Nice chop and good hand placement; wins with hands when he is first to contact

— Good anchor and play strength versus power rushers

— Improving awareness on stunts and twists

— Very good play strength on down, drive, double-team blocks

— Good timing to second level on combo blocks

— Agility and athleticism to pull in either direction

— Experience at guard and tackle

The Bad

— Kick step in pass set only gets adequate depth

— Hand timing is inconsistent in pass sets

— Defenders who get into his chest were able to yank him forward out of their way

— Adequate refitting of hands when he loses the advantage

— Stops his feet on some blocks allowing defenders to slip around him

— Adequate lateral quickness on reach blocks

— Pad level gets high on run blocks and slides up the opponent

— Spends more time on the ground than you would like

— Upper-body strength has room to improve

Bio

— Career: 35 games, 1 reception for 6 yards

— 2024: First-team All-Big South OVC

— 2023: All-Academic team, CSC Academic All-District honoree

— 2022: Second-team All-Big South OVC

— In high school, played in the Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase as a sophomore

— In high school, invited to the Pro Football Hall of Fame High School Elite Division Session

— In high school, played in the All-Hawaii Bowl on Oahu

Tape Breakdown

Gareth Warren is an offensive lineman who played left tackle the last two season and left guard in 2022. He has good height and very good weight with good length and solid hand size.

As a pass blocker, he has good snap quickness and is smooth getting into his set. He plays with good pad level, balance, and hand placement. He showed a nice chop to get pass rushers off balance and uses his length versus speed rushers to push them past the quarterback. Against power rushers he has a good anchor and despite often being second with his hands can withstand the initial punch. He showed nice improvement over the 2024 season handling stunts and twists and he will look for work when uncovered. On screens, he displays solid mobility while locating his target.

As a run blocker, Warren has good snap quickness, hand placement and very good play strength. On down blocks, he uses his strength and good leg drive to displace defenders.

On double teams he easily moved opponents and displayed good timing on combo blocks to climb to the second level. Overall, his sustain is good, is good hinging on the outside and displays solid agility when pulling. On the front side of zone runs, he is able to engage and keep the defender moving. His ability to locate on pulls is very good and he looks to clear the road and look for others to hit.

Working to the second level.

They even tried to showcase his athleticism on a lateral in the red zone.

Warren’s kick in his pass set gets adequate depth. The timing of his hands is adequate and when he is late it leaves his chest open. If defenders get into his chest, they are able to yank him forward. When engaged with a pass rusher he is adequate at refitting his hands to regain the advantage. On base blocks he will stop his feet and can lose defenders to his sides.

On the backside of zone runs, he displays adequate lateral agility to reach block. When Warren run blocks, his pad level is inconsistent, and he slides up off of his block. His balance is merely adequate, and he spends too much time on the ground.

Speed rushers were able to win on the edge at times.

When late with his hands it led to some rough reps like this bull rush and this defender yanking him forward.

Conclusion

Warren has experience at guard and tackle with the athleticism to play on either side. He has good size and length, solid mental processing, and a good motor. As a pass blocker, he plays with good balance and hand placement and uses a chop to get rusher off balance. He has a good anchor and has solid mobility on screens.

As a run blocker, he uses very good play strength and quickness at the snap to engage quickly and try to move defenders. He has the mobility to pull in either direction and climb to the second level. He blocks to the whistle and sustains his blocks.

Areas to improve include getting more depth in his pass set, being more consistent with the timing of his hands and improving on refitting them when facing the pass rush. More consistent pad level, keeping his feet moving and staying on his feet will benefit him as a run blocker.

In my opinion, you can never have enough Pacific lslanders on your team. Warren has a solid skill set to work with and room to add upper-body strength. I would like to see him play with more aggression as well. I think there is a potential starter here and he has the potential to back up both guard and tackles spots. The best fit for him would be inside at guard in a power-running scheme with some inside zone mixed in.

For a player comp, I’ll go with a familiar name, Ramon Foster. He had good quickness, could create running lanes and played through the whistle. He moved to guard and needed to work on refitting, his balance and keeping his feet moving.

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – At Kansas, vs Central Arkansas, Vs Western Illinois, Vs Southeast Missouri State, At UT Martin