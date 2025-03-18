2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UC Davis RB Lan Larison

Posted on
Lan Larison Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UC Davis running back Lan Larison.

#3 LAN LARISON, RB, UC DAVIS (SR) – 5112, 215 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Lan Larison 5112/215 N/A N/A N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size and athleticism
— Versatility – runner receiver, wildcat QB, kick returner, gunner
— Good vision and patience as a runner
— Best as a one-cut, downhill runner
— Finishes forward when running behind his pads; good contact balance
— Reads blockers well and sets them up in space
— Comfortable as receiver, natural pass catcher
— Good route runner, crisp breaks, keeps his speed
— Strong special teams potential

The Bad

— Not a good fit for outside zone scheme
— Less effective running parallel to line of scrimmage (outside zone)
— Pad level gets high occasionally
— Ball security – 4 fumbles in 2024
— Contested catches not a strong point
— Long speed will be adequate at next level
— Room to add play strength
— Pass protection needs overall improvement

Bio

— Career: 641 carries, 3,634 yards, 41 TD, 5.7 YPC; 127 receptions, 1,626 yards, 10 TD, 12.8 YPR; 9-19 passing, 97 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
— 2024: 284 carries, 1,465 yards, 17 TD, 5.2 YPC; 62 receptions, 847 yards, 6 TD, 13.7 YPR; 5-7 passing, 45 Yards, 1 INT
— Kick return career: 49 returns, 1,246 yards, 1 TD, 25.4 AVG
— 2023, 2024 FCS All-American
— 2023 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year
— 2022, 2023, 2024 – All-Big Sky First team
— 2024 Walter Payton Award Finalist
— Team captain
— Avid rodeo competitor along with siblings and professional rodeo athletes Ringo and Rainy Robinson
Won a state championship in steer wrestling prior to his senior year
— At age 15, saved life of neighbor/friend suffering cardiac arrest in a pool; pulled them from pool and administered CPR until paramedics arrived

Tape Breakdown

Lan Larison is a running back with good height and weight and good overall athleticism. In a read-option-heavy offense, he mostly flanked the quarterback in shotgun or pistol. He was also often used as the wildcat quarterback, and he has experience throwing the ball as well.

As a runner, he displays good patience and solid vision on inside zone and power running schemes. He will use a solid jump cut in the backfield to avoid tacklers. He is at his best as a one-cut, downhill runner with good burst, acceleration, and solid pad level. Once on to the second level, he has good vision and sets up his blockers well.

Churning his legs through contact, he finishes forward with good contact balance on runs when he is square to the line of scrimmage. Running the wildcat, he makes good decisions with the ball. He lowers a shoulder for the extra yard or two on runs that get to the sideline.

He will run routes from the backfield, slot, and out wide in the passing game. Most routes were on the short and intermediate levels, but he did run wheel and go-routes. When aligned outside, he displays good acceleration off the line of scrimmage and is crisp, making his cuts at the breakpoint and keeping his speed in his breaks. His hands are good, and he looks very natural catching the ball. After the catch, he can create yards and avoid tacklers with his burst and athleticism.

He was willing to chip on the edge in pass protection and was good on cut blocks inside.

As a thrower, he again looked natural and could get the ball downfield.

Additionally, he has extensive special teams experience as an All-Big Sky kick returner. They also used him on punt coverage as a gunner in motion.

On outside zone, he has adequate speed and mental processing running parallel to the line of scrimmage. His pad level can get high on some runs, which saps his play strength versus defenders. Ball security is adequate, with seven fumbles in his career and four this year in 346 touches. His long speed and play strength will be adequate at the next level. I saw a concentration drop, but it didn’t seem to be an issue. Contested catches were not a strong point, just one in the games watched. Used so much as a receiver, he didn’t do traditional pass blocking often.

He had many misses on-chip blocks, and this one led to a sack.

Conclusion

Overall, Larison has good size and athleticism. He can make a man miss in the backfield and is at his best as a one-cut, downhill runner. He has good vision, patience, and contact balance, and he finishes his runs forward. His versatility shows as a wildcat quarterback who can throw a solid ball. He looks very comfortable as a receiver, has good hands, and runs crisp routes.

Areas for improvement include being more consistent with his pad level, adding play strength, and having better ball security. Additionally, becoming a more effective pass blocker is necessary at the next level.

Larison is one of the more interesting players I’ve ever had a chance to profile. He put together nearly 2,400 yards from scrimmage last season and won a steer wrestling championship. This dude is an athlete. You get the feeling you can put him on a court, pitch, or diamond, and he will look right at home.

He could be a backup running back, backup slot receiver, emergency quarterback, return kicks, and a core special teamer for an NFL team. After availability, versatility is the next best “-ility.” I wouldn’t be shocked to see a team also look at him as a safety. I’ll be very interested to see what a pro coaching staff does with him.

For a player comp, I’m going with Sione Vaki. He played running back and safety in college and was described by Lance Zierlein at NFL.com as a “gamer who does whatever is necessary to help his team win.” I think that fits Larison perfectly.

Projection: UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)
Games Watched: 2023 – At Oregon State; 2024 – At California, Vs Idaho, Vs Illinois State, At South Dakota

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top