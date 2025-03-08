2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler

Hunter Wohler Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler.

No. 24 Hunter Wohler/S Wisconsin – 6020, 213 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Hunter Wohler 6020/213 9 1/4 30 5/8 75 3/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.57 1.55 4.25 6.72
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0″ 37 15

THE GOOD

– Good frame and NFL measurables
– Physical and downhill player who seeks contact and produces big hits
– Fills alley and plays run hard
– Good open field tackler when able to square up, upper body strength to get runners down
– Effective in man-to-man, contests well with ball in the air while playing clean (three career penalties)
– Able to sink hips and mirror underneath routes
– Good zone dropper with solid eyes
– Uses hands to beat blocks in run game
– Takes good angles to the football in run and pass game
– Versatile and wore multiple hats for the defense
– Regarded as leader and high character

The Bad

– Lacks foot speed to track down runners in space
– Shows some tightness in change of direction in open field
– Can get beat up and knocked down in space
– Doesn’t have high-end athleticism and upside/role might be capped
– Missing have big-time ball production and overall impact plays muted

Bio

– Turned 22 in January 2025
– Two-year starter for Badgers (25 total)
– Career: 229 tackles (11.5 TFL) 16 PDs, 3 INTs, 0 FFs
– 2024: 71 tackles (1 TFL), 6 PDs 0 INTs while serving as team captain
– 308 box snaps, 228 at FS, 114 in slot in 2024, per PFF
– 120 tackles in 2023 (most by Wisconsin DB in 30 years), first-team All-Big Ten but only honorable mention in 2024
– Only had INTs in two games (picked off two against Georgia Southern in 2023)
– Core special teamer in 2021
– Four-star recruit from Muskego, Wisconsin (first-ever such S from Wisconsin); chose Wisconsin over Iowa, Michigan State (took three visits), Ohio State, Stanford, and handful other big schools
– Once said he was “really torn” over choosing Wisconsin or Ohio State, said staying close to home was deciding factor
– Had 355 tackles, nine interceptions during high school career (155 tackles one year, broke school record) while occasionally returning kicks; team went 37-0 and won two state titles
– Played on HS basketball team (first-team All-Conference) and was part of track and field squad
– Played LB during youth football career before moving to S, credits experience for helping him diagnosis plays
– Won Jim Leonard Award as high school senior as best DB in Wisconsin, also named Gatorade HS Football Player of the Year 
– Coaches regard him as relentless competitor who doesn’t back down from a challenge
– Had 4.29 high school GPA and took mission trips each summer; named Academic All-American in college

Tape Breakdown

It’s only fitting that the man who won the Jim Leonard Award in high school committed to the school where the namesake coached. Hunter Wohler chose Wisconsin over a ton of other big-time programs to become a two-year starter for the Badgers.

Wohler brings size and knows how to use it. He’s a physical hitter and intense player who stuffs the run and throws his body around. He doesn’t shy away from contact in any situation. Not over the middle or along the sideline.

He’s got good instincts credited to a strong work ethic and keys the play well. Wohler wore a ton of hats for the Badgers playing in the box, over slot, post safety, middle hole runner in Cover 2, and even a little corner. He was competitive and aggressive in man coverage, able to play the ball and play clean with just three career penalties, one in each of the last three seasons.

Negatively, he has average to below-average foot speed reflected in his high 4.5’s 40-time. Good angles and keys help make up for that, but when facing true speed, he struggles to close. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe consistently beat him to the edge.

While Wohler was a tackle machine, he wasn’t a high-impact player. Zero interceptions, forced fumbles, and just one tackle for a loss as a senior is underwhelming for a guy who has good overall tape. Some of that is random and a little lucky, but he’s unlikely to suddenly become a splash-play safety at the NFL level.

Conclusion

Overall, Hunter Wohler had a good college career. He hits hard, tackles well, reads the field effectively, and help up in coverage. His athleticism holds him back but there’s few other areas of his game to knock, though admittedly, that’s a big one.

He fits best as a box safety and run stopper at the next level with starting ability. Failing that, he could fit well as a chess piece as a sixth defensive back in dime. My NFL comp is Steelers’ strong safety DeShon Elliott.

Projection: Undrafted
Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Fourth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: vs Western Michigan (2024), vs Alabama (2024), at Iowa (2024)

