2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson.

#3 Terrance Ferguson/TE Oregon – 6053, 247 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Terrance Ferguson 6053/247 9 1/4 33 7/8 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.84 1.63 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Lengthy catch radius and possesses the prototypical tight-end build to come down with outstretched balls

— Has versatile experience, lining up inline, out wide, and in the slot, allowing coordinators to utilize him in multiple roles

— Good juice and vertical speed for his size

— Very smooth route runner with well-timed route cuts while sinking hips

— Adjusts his route lengths to find holes in zone coverage

— After catching the ball, quickly transitions into a ball carrier to YAC

— Works well as a seam receiver, splitting past the linebackers

— Tracks passes well

— Smooth out of his release, occasionally testing new release moves

The Bad

— Poor blocking technique, bending at his waist

— Drop percentage went up from 5.3 to 10.3 percent from 2023 to 2024

— Can miss on blocks when on the move

— Struggled to haul in contested catches, was impacted by physicality

— Not quick enough to make defenders miss consistently in open space

Bio

— 38 career starts in college

— 43 catches for 591 yards and three touchdowns in 2024

— 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career

— No significant injury history

— High school basketball player, averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 54% from the field as a junior

— Committed to Oregon as a four-star prospect from Littleton, Colorado

— Growing up near Denver, Ferguson was a fan of the Denver Broncos and attended games at Mile High Stadium

— 73.9 overall PFF grade, 77.0 receiving, and 57.1 pass blocking grade in 2024

— First Team All-Pac-12 (2023), Second Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Tape Breakdown

The NFL is shifting towards hybrid Tight Ends, who can mirror the skills of a bigger receiver. Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson fits this recent mold, having had a productive college career and an impressive Combine.

Ferguson stands at 6’5” and 247 lbs. He possesses prototypical height for a tight end, while being light enough to move around. He has near 33” arms, he has the length to provide quarterbacks a large catch radius to target. This also aids Ferguson in jump-ball situations.

Oregon was able to line Ferguson up in multiple alignments. He played from the slot, out wide, and as an in-line tight end, making him a flexible offensive asset that offensive coordinators can utilize in unique formations. The NFL is trending towards position-less football, positioning skill position players all over the field.

Ferguson releases quickly off the line of scrimmage. He gets low in his stance to separate early on in his route. Ferguson is clearly working on his release package, occasionally attempting a new move to surprise defenders. Once out of his stance, Ferguson accelerates extremely well to beat defenders in transition.

He has the juice to attack the defense vertically. Watch Ferguson stretch the field with a seam route. He takes the defense away from the ball, opening up a hole near the first down. Ferguson is fast enough to run seams and verticals properly.

Ferguson’s quickness translates to his route running. He’s quick to adjust to zone and exploit soft spots in coverages. At his height, Ferguson can occasionally struggle to sink in his routes to make cuts but has the footwork to execute crisp double moves to create separation.

At the catch point, Ferguson is mostly a reliable target. His drop numbers worsened this season, but his career drop statistics are far from a problem. He’s sure-handed, operating as a safety blanket on outlet routes. However, in contested catch situations, defenders challenged Ferguson with physicality. He lacks the strength to outmuscle cornerbacks, which will only get tougher in the NFL. If Ferguson wants to box out defenders in the red zone, his play strength must improve.

Ferguson shows YAC potential with speed and quickness, however he failed to distinguish himself as a tackle breaker. He needs to be more physical, attacking defenders with ferocity and aggression. Here, Ferguson has a textbook opportunity to shed the safety’s tackle attempt. If he’s able to break away, he has an open field ahead of him. Ferguson simply goes through the motions here, allowing the safety to sweep his legs out from under him. YAC is a necessary component of a vertical, explosive receiving weapon.

Ferguson’s weaknesses mainly come as a blocker. He’s willing to help in the run game, always playing with full effort. With a receiver-like build, Ferguson can be outmatched against stronger edge rushers. Powerful edges are able to out-muscle him, setting the edge.

Ferguson’s blocking issues are further magnified by his inefficient technique. He takes inconsistent angles to seal opponents away from run lanes. He’ll also bend at his waist and drop his head instead of dropping his center of gravity through his lower body. A play like this shows how Ferguson can fail to set his feet, take on the defender, and finish the block before starting his route.

Conclusion

After an explosive Combine, Ferguson has established himself as a likely top-100 selection. He may never be an effective blocker, but he offers versatility in alignment and skillset. He should be a rotational pass catcher as he adjusts to NFL strength and physicality. Ferguson can develop into a high-end TE2 with explosive upside. If a creative offensive playcaller drafts Ferguson, he’ll allow teams to play in 12 personnel often. My NFL comparison for Ferguson is A.J. Barner. Both are leaner tight ends who can struggle in pass protection but offer athleticism and fluidity as a pass catcher.

Projection: Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (4th-round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Ohio State, 2024 vs Maryland, 2024 @ Michigan, 2024 vs Washington