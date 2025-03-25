2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama LB Que Robinson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama linebacker Que Robinson.

No. 34 Que Robinson/LB Alabama – 6042, 243 pounds. (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Que Robinson 6042/243 9 5/8 33 1/2 80 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Special teams ability is what will make his career

– Impressive athlete

– Rushes with a quick jab step

– Can play in coverage

– Good burst to shoot through the line as a blitzer

– Effective in stunts due to good athletic ability

– His off-the-ball ability is more impressive than as an edge rusher

– Plays with good aggressiveness and will to win

– High-motor team player

The Bad

– Weak play strength

– Does not possess a vault of pass-rush moves, one-dimensional by winning with speed

– If speed rush is stopped, he loses quickly

– Offensive lineman with a strong punch knock him back

– No bull-rush ability

– Slower lateral speed displayed when chasing down the quarterback

– Below-average run stopper

– Overreacts to keys off the ball, loses the ball carrier in a crowded box

– Was not on the field on run downs; strictly a sub-package edge

– Needs to work on contact balance, falls to the ground often

– Stuck in a tweener role; is too weak to be an edge rusher but not the athlete teams want in a linebacker

Bio

– Started five games and appeared in 26 games across 5 years at Alabama

– 2024: 23 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery

– Suffered a season-ending elbow injury at LSU in Week 10

– Veteran leader on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams

– 2023: 24 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, and a fumble recovery on special teams

– Selected as a special teams player of the week by Alabama coaches vs. Arkansas and Auburn

– 2022: 6 tackles on defense but was a star on special teams, winning special teams player of the week by Alabama coaches three times

– Four-star prospect out of Jackson-Olin High School in Alabama

– Ranked the No. 1 player in Alabama and the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country

– Selected to the U.S Army All-American Bowl

– Robinson had the best game of his career vs, USF, while playing for his father, who had died a week earlier

Tape Breakdown

Que Robinson began his career as a special teams regular, contributing specifically in that role while getting some playing time on defense. However, he emerged as a solid edge rusher on a good Alabama defense and got his chance to shine in some big games. He can be used in four phases of special teams and will best contribute on punt and kickoff. His athletic ability is impressive and is the reason for his special teams success. He can take on hits with good aggressiveness and plays with strong effort while willing to do the dirty work.

Robinson only has one year of solid film, so he is still a work in progress as a defensive player. He would move around the field for Alabama, appearing as a 5-technique and the next play as a Will linebacker. As an edge rusher, he plays with good speed with a quick jab step to get around an offensive tackle. His motor is extremely high, and you can tell he takes pride in rushing the passer by using his impressive athletic ability. He has good explosiveness off the ball and covers ground quickly with his long strides. That can affect a quarterback’s ability to get the ball out.

However, his play strength is below average, and if Robinson does not win with speed, he loses quickly. It is rare when he can get to the quarterback just with speed, as an offensive tackle can throw out a strong punch that knocks him back. When he is matched up 1v1, a strong lineman will wall him off with ease.

Another thing that Robinson needs to work on is his contact balance. This stems from his weak play strength and he can be seen falling to the turf more times than teams will like. It appears that if he is shoved in any spot by an offensive lineman, he will hit the ground.

This impacts his pass-rush ability because when he does use his signature jab step, a good offensive tackle can direct him to the ground. On this play, he gives up his leverage by using an inside move, leading to a positive scramble from the quarterback.

Robinson is a negative run defender as a whole and was mostly on the field in passing situations. When he has to defend the run, he gets pushed back quickly and easily. When he is lined up off the ball, he overreacts way too hard to pullers, which leads to him losing eyes on the ball carrier and giving up explosive plays. His bad contact balance shows up as a run defender as well. Here, he is lined as a 3-technique inside the left tackle, and he gets reach blocked and shoved to the ground.

When Robinson was lined up as an off-ball linebacker, I thought he was more productive and would like that to be his main role in the NFL. He already possesses good athletic ability for an edge rusher, and if he cuts weight and works on his agility, he can be a decent off-ball linebacker.

An effective blitzer who shoots out of a cannon, he can be used as a solid QB spy. He will need to work on his eyes locating the ball carrier and lateral speed, but he plays with a high motor and can maximize his potential off the ball. On this play from off the ball, he chases the quarterback down, hits his arm, and forces an interception.

Conclusion

Que Robinson is a special teams veteran, which will be as his primary role in the NFL. He is a team player with a high motor with the ability to be used on kickoff, kickoff return, punt, and punt block. As a defensive player, he is in a weird tweener role, but I would like to see him cut weight and work on agility to be an off-ball linebacker.

The other option is to gain weight and strength and be a strict edge rusher. But then he would lose some athleticism, hindering his special teams ability, which will be his primary role. He still has a lot to work on, but I think he can be a contributor on special teams and play as a sub-package linebacker. My comp for him is Leo Chenal.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: vs Georgia (2024), at Tennessee (2024), vs Missouri (2024)