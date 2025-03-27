2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia Tech DL Zeek Biggers

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers.

No. 88, ZEEK BIGGERS, IDL, GEORGIA TECH (SENIOR) — 6054, 321 POUNDS

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Zeek Biggers 6054/321 10 1/4″ 34 7/8″ 85 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.14 1.74 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’3″ 34.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

-Big, powerful frame with great length in the trenches

-Has a knack for getting big hands into passing lane, tipping passes at the line of scrimmage

-Shows ability to anchor against the run, eating up space, especially against double teams

-Can play up and down the line of scrimmage, flashes good lateral agility to make plays down the line

-Stacks and sheds well, though hand usage inconsistent

-Disciplined defender who stays in his gap and understands his assignments within the defense

-Plays with good motor and will chase the ball

-Special teams value through the roof due to length; four blocked kicks in his career

THE BAD

-Lacks any sort of juice as a pass rusher; really inconsistent with hand usage

-Doesn’t tap into his length enough, allowing linemen to get into his chest and control in the run game

-Very little explosive elements to his game; slow off the ball at times and won’t threaten up the field in gaps

-Has a hard time playing with good pad level consistently due to height

-Production a real issue across four seasons; not as impactful as playing time would indicate

BIO

-Played in 47 career games with 26 starts across four years at Georgia Tech

-Finished career with 104 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and seven passes defensed

-Was named Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2024

-Blocked two kicks during 2024 season and has four blocked kicks in his career

-Shed 50 pounds from high school to final year at Georgia Tech to get into better shape and remain on the field longer

-Former 3-star recruit coming out of North Carolina

-Had an emergency appendectomy two weeks before the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, still participated in every practice and the game

TAPE BREAKDOWN

One of the biggest defensive linemen in the class, Georgia Tech’s Zeek Biggers has a lot of intrigue surrounding him leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, especially after a strong showing at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

But despite the great measureables, impressive testing for his size and some solid film, there are concerns with Biggers due to a lack of production across four seasons (two as a starter) at Georgia Tech. That said, he brings great versatility to the table, which has him as a draftable player in a deep defensive line class.

Biggers doesn’t bring much explosiveness in the trenches. He’s not lightning quick off the football and he’s not a guy that is going to shoot gaps very often.

But against the run, he’s shown the ability to attack the outside shoulder of blockers and get into the backfield with power and effort, much like he does here against Georgia. He doesn’t make the tackle, but that’s a solid rep against the run to get up the field and disrupt the play, leading to the fourth-down stop.

With his size and length, Biggers should be more disruptive, especially against the run. It’s concerning he wasn’t, but he did anchor well against the run and was a disciplined defender. He didn’t try to do too much outside of his assignment, playing a key role in a good Yellow Jackets defense.

There’s a nice rep here against Miami (FL) on the road last season.

He takes on the guard, absorbs the chip from the center and maintains his spot along the defensive line. Good head work here, too, peaking inside, finding the football, getting his head back outside and making a play on the running back.

Again, he doesn’t get credited for the tackle, but that’s a solid rep against the run. He maintains his gap and uses his eyes to find the ball.

This rep against Notre Dame in Ireland to open the college football season in 2024 was his best of the year.

Great job of splitting the double team, using his punch to clear out the center, getting skinny underneath the guard, and putting himself in perfect position to make a great play against the run. He also finishes with force.

It’s a really impressive rep from Biggers and shows the type of potential he has in the trenches.

Similar thing here against North Carolina, showing the ability to stack and shed and finish with power against the run.

Good late swim move here on the center to win the rep late and put himself in position to make the tackle. I like the way Biggers is patient here against the run, locks out against the center and times the swim perfectly to clear himself up to make a play. He doesn’t flash hand usage all that much throughout his tape, but when he does it looks pretty good, like it does here.

Where Biggers could have a legitimate impact in the NFL is with his length, batting passes at the line of scrimmage and even blocking kicks on special teams.

Biggers doesn’t have much juice as a pass rusher, but he’s shown the ability to get his hands into the passing lane and knock down balls at the line of scrimmage.

You can see he doesn’t bring much as a pass rusher on this rep against Miami, but he is able to read the quarterback’s eyes and time it up to get his hands into the throwing lane to bat the ball away. He also blocked four kicks in college and that could carve a role on special teams at the next level.

CONCLUSION

Overall, there’s some intrigue with Zeek Biggers in this deep, talented defensive line class for the 2025 NFL Draft. He has great size and length, is sound against the run and can really anchor and clog things up defensively. He’s shown the flashes of being able to penetrate gaps and make plays against the run, too. But there’s just nothing there from a pass-rush perspective right now.

He profiles as a rotational defensive lineman who can play up and down the line of scrimmage on early downs. He could also be a special teams weapon due to his kick-blocking abilities in college. But asking anything more from him early in his career, as far as playing on passing downs, feels like a stretch. He reminds me of lighter version of Daniel McCullers.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 — End of Roster/ Practice Squad

Games Watched: Georgia (2024), Notre Dame (2024), Miami (FL) (2024), North Carolina (2024)