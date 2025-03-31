2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri EDGE rusher Johnny Walker Jr.

NO. 15 JOHNNY WALKER JR./EDGE/MISSOURI (R-SENIOR) – 6025, 249 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Johnny Walker Jr. 6025/249 9 7/8 32 7/8 79 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.79 N/A 4.58 7.69 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0″* 32 21

Pro Day results

THE GOOD

— Decent length and height for the position

— Displays good play speed and burst off the ball

— Times the snap well and can win around the corner with his speed rush

— Has the strength to stack and shed against the run

— Will long arm opponents back into the quarterback or to keep outside contain

— Has a variety of pass-rush moves in his arsenal

— Can dip/rip, cross chop, and push/pull as means to defeat pass blockers

— Has good bend around the corner and closes on the quarterback quickly

— Shows great effort in pursuit of the football

— Does a good job looking to strip the football when he meets the ball carrier

THE BAD

— Could stand to add a bit more weight and functional strength to his frame

— Can get driven backward by bigger offensive linemen as a run blocker

— Needs a more consistent go-to counter-rush move

— Tends to rely more on speed and power than finesse

— Lack of coverage snaps may make transition to OLB difficult

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Tampa, Fla.

— Born Dec. 12, 2001 (age 23)

— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Also lettered one season in baseball

— Didn’t see any game action in 2020 as a freshman at Missouri and redshirted

— Played in seven games in 2021 and registered nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two QB pressures

— Played in seven games in 2022 and recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks

— Played in 13 games with 12 starts in 2023 and recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one QB pressure, and three forced fumbles

— Started all 13 games in 2024 and registered 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four QB pressures, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles

— Snubbed from the NFL Combine; called one of the leaders of the team by QB Brady Cook

— Second-team All-SEC (2024), 2024 team captain, 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

TAPE BREAKDOWN

One player in this draft class currently flying under the radar given his production at the college level is Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker Jr. The 6025, 249-pound pass rusher had a strong season in 2024, notching 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks along with three forced fumbles. He finished his Tigers career with six forced fumbles along with 22.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.

When you pop in the tape on Walker, you see a dynamic pass rusher off the edge. He does a great job bending the corner and rounding into the pocket to put pressure on the quarterback. Watch Walker show off his bend and burst in the clips below, picking up two sacks in the Shrine Bowl game as well as two more against Alabama.

Walker can win with his speed and quickness around the corner. He also is effective at using his arms to keep blockers off his chest as he rounds the pocket into the lap of the quarterback. Watch this rep below against South Carolina. Walker sticks his right arm into the tackle’s chest as he turns the corner and proceeds to bring the quarterback down for the sack.

Walker likes to use his power rush a fair amount, unloading into a blocker’s chest with his punch to bench press him backward into the quarterback’s lap. Take a look at these reps against Iowa. Walker puts his arms right into the tackle’s shoulder pads on his bull rush, jolting the blocker back enough to collapse the pocket and sack the quarterback.

Walker can also use his length to set the edge against the run and his strength to keep outside contain. Watch the clips below of Walker setting a strong edge with him making the play in the first clip against South Carolina. He stands up the left tackle and sheds the block as the running back arrives and makes the tackle. In the third clip, Walker is slow to fight off the block and doesn’t make the play. He does stretch the play out toward the sideline where the rest of the defense rallies to the ball to prevent a big gain on the ground.

CONCLUSION

Johnny Walker Jr. is a solid pass rusher with both speed and power in his game, being able to go around and through blockers as he chases the quarterback. He needs to continue to work on his hand usage and can stand to add some more functional playing weight to his frame, but he is a high-caliber player who has been underrated in this draft process. Walker should be able to contribute as an outside pass rusher in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, likely being a better fit at outside linebacker.

When thinking of a pro comp for Walker. Felix Anudike-Uzomah came to mind as another pass rusher with similar measurables, athleticism, and play style. Anudike-Uzomah was more polished as a pass rusher coming out of Kansas State, but he also was a first-round pick. Walker is considered a late-round option but should be more of a mid-round selection in my book.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: vs Iowa (2024), at Alabama (2024), at South Carolina (2024), Shrine Bowl