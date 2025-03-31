2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker Jr.

Posted on
Johnny Walker Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri EDGE rusher Johnny Walker Jr.

NO. 15 JOHNNY WALKER JR./EDGE/MISSOURI (R-SENIOR) – 6025, 249 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL PARTICIPANT 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Johnny Walker Jr. 6025/249 9 7/8 32 7/8 79 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.79 N/A 4.58 7.69
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0″* 32 21

Pro Day results

THE GOOD

— Decent length and height for the position
— Displays good play speed and burst off the ball
— Times the snap well and can win around the corner with his speed rush
— Has the strength to stack and shed against the run
— Will long arm opponents back into the quarterback or to keep outside contain
— Has a variety of pass-rush moves in his arsenal
— Can dip/rip, cross chop, and push/pull as means to defeat pass blockers
— Has good bend around the corner and closes on the quarterback quickly
— Shows great effort in pursuit of the football
— Does a good job looking to strip the football when he meets the ball carrier

THE BAD

— Could stand to add a bit more weight and functional strength to his frame
— Can get driven backward by bigger offensive linemen as a run blocker
— Needs a more consistent go-to counter-rush move
— Tends to rely more on speed and power than finesse
— Lack of coverage snaps may make transition to OLB difficult

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Tampa, Fla.
— Born Dec. 12, 2001 (age 23)
— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals
— Also lettered one season in baseball
— Didn’t see any game action in 2020 as a freshman at Missouri and redshirted
— Played in seven games in 2021 and registered nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two QB pressures
— Played in seven games in 2022 and recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks
— Played in 13 games with 12 starts in 2023 and recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one QB pressure, and three forced fumbles
— Started all 13 games in 2024 and registered 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four QB pressures, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles
Snubbed from the NFL Combine; called one of the leaders of the team by QB Brady Cook
— Second-team All-SEC (2024), 2024 team captain, 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

TAPE BREAKDOWN

One player in this draft class currently flying under the radar given his production at the college level is Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker Jr. The 6025, 249-pound pass rusher had a strong season in 2024, notching 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks along with three forced fumbles. He finished his Tigers career with six forced fumbles along with 22.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.

When you pop in the tape on Walker, you see a dynamic pass rusher off the edge. He does a great job bending the corner and rounding into the pocket to put pressure on the quarterback. Watch Walker show off his bend and burst in the clips below, picking up two sacks in the Shrine Bowl game as well as two more against Alabama.

Walker can win with his speed and quickness around the corner. He also is effective at using his arms to keep blockers off his chest as he rounds the pocket into the lap of the quarterback. Watch this rep below against South Carolina. Walker sticks his right arm into the tackle’s chest as he turns the corner and proceeds to bring the quarterback down for the sack.

Walker likes to use his power rush a fair amount, unloading into a blocker’s chest with his punch to bench press him backward into the quarterback’s lap. Take a look at these reps against Iowa. Walker puts his arms right into the tackle’s shoulder pads on his bull rush, jolting the blocker back enough to collapse the pocket and sack the quarterback.

Walker can also use his length to set the edge against the run and his strength to keep outside contain. Watch the clips below of Walker setting a strong edge with him making the play in the first clip against South Carolina. He stands up the left tackle and sheds the block as the running back arrives and makes the tackle. In the third clip, Walker is slow to fight off the block and doesn’t make the play. He does stretch the play out toward the sideline where the rest of the defense rallies to the ball to prevent a big gain on the ground.

CONCLUSION

Johnny Walker Jr. is a solid pass rusher with both speed and power in his game, being able to go around and through blockers as he chases the quarterback. He needs to continue to work on his hand usage and can stand to add some more functional playing weight to his frame, but he is a high-caliber player who has been underrated in this draft process. Walker should be able to contribute as an outside pass rusher in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, likely being a better fit at outside linebacker.

When thinking of a pro comp for Walker. Felix Anudike-Uzomah came to mind as another pass rusher with similar measurables, athleticism, and play style. Anudike-Uzomah was more polished as a pass rusher coming out of Kansas State, but he also was a first-round pick. Walker is considered a late-round option but should be more of a mid-round selection in my book.

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)
Games Watched: vs Iowa (2024), at Alabama (2024), at South Carolina (2024), Shrine Bowl

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top