2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa DL Yahya Black

Posted on
Yahya Black

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black.

NO. 94 YAHYA BLACK, DL, IOWA (R-SENIOR) – 6056, 336 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Yahya Black 6056/336 10 1/4 35 83 7/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.39 1.88 4.72 7.63
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’5″ 25.5 N/A

THE GOOD

— Has great size, height, and length for the position
— Possesses good play strength for the trenches
— Can long arm blockers back into the pocket
— Has the bull rush to collapse the pocket from the interior
— Shows some quickness off the snap with an arm over/swim move
— Can clog the middle and eat up double teams
— Will split double teams when he plays under control and with balance
— Works laterally to fight pressure as he flows to the football
— Size and long arms aid in deflecting passes/blocking kicks

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal speed, acceleration, and foot quickness when working laterally
— Ball carriers can outrun him to the edges
— Plays too high and upright
— Allows blockers into his pads far too often
— Can have balance issues due to playing with his pads too far over his toes
— Ends up on the ground far more than you’d like to see
— Easily knocked off his feet when blocked from the side
— Doesn’t have much outside of his bull rush as a pass rusher
— More of a space eater than a gap penetrator

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Marshall, Minn.
— Born April 21, 2002 (age 22)
— Education studies and human relations major
— Lettered four years in track and three in basketball in high school
— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals
— Took part in Iowa’s Human & Health Services Program to promote vaccine education
—Played in four games as a reserve in 2020 before redshirting, making three tackles
— Played in all 14 games as a reserve in 2021 and made 18 tackles with a forced fumble and two pass deflections
— Played in nine games as a reserve in 2022 and made 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss with one sack and two pass deflections
— Started all 14 games in 2023 and made 51 tackles, five tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and five pass deflections
—  Started all 13 games in 2024 and made 34 tackles seven tackles for loss with one sack, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections
— Honorable mention All-Big Ten (2023-24)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Yahya Black isn’t hard to miss coming off the bus. The 6056, 339-pound defensive lineman is a massive human being who anchored the Iowa Hawkeyes defensive line for the past several seasons. Even at the Senior Bowl, Black stood out with his size and length, presenting an imposing presence on the football field.

When you plug in the tape on Black, you see what you would expect to see from a man that size: a strong brute force in the middle of the defense who pushes the pocket and eats up blockers to clog interior running lanes. Black has 35-inch arms and knows how to use them, jarring back blockers. ln the clips below, you see him shed blocks and make plays on the ball carrier as he approaches the line of scrimmage.

Black does a good job taking on one-on-one blocks and being in position to fight off either side of the block while attempting to make the tackle in the gap. Watch the clip below of Black engaging Ohio State G Donovan Jackson after the snap. He rips off the block and get a hand on Will Howard on the QB keeper, slowing him down as LB Jay Higgins comes over to clean up the play for the fourth-down stop.

Black can fight pressure laterally to get in on tackle attempts, working against opposing blockers to get in front of the football. Watch the rep below where Black is working against Jackson, and the guard gets his hands latched onto Black’s frame. Black is able to work to his right and run right into the ball carrier, bringing him down for a short gain on the play.

Black isn’t the fleetest of foot, but he does occasionally showcase some quickness off the snap. He does need to watch his balance and not get too far over his toes. Watch both cases below where Black executes the arm-over technique on the snap. He successfully clears the block on the first play to get into the backfield but loses his balance in the second clip and ends up on the turf.

Black doesn’t have much in his tool kit as a pass rusher outside of his long arm/bull rush, but he can be a lot for opposing offensive linemen to handle one-on-one should he get the opportunity. Watch this sack Black picks up in the Big Ten Championship game a year ago against Michigan. Overwhelming the right guard, he rips his chest down to clear the block, getting to QB J.J. McCarthy in the pocket for the sack.

Black needs to play with better leverage as he is a taller defensive lineman who can get caught standing upright far too often, giving opposing blockers a big surface area to strike. He also ends up on the ground far too often on tape, losing balance when blocked from his side like you see in the clip below against Ohio State. Jackson plants him into the turf as Black tries to work toward the outside.

CONCLUSION

Yahya Black is the quintessential space eater teams look for on early downs who possesses the size and bulk to take on and occasionally split double teams as a two-down plugger. He doesn’t bring much pass-rush upside to the table and needs to work on his leverage to fully play to his strengths and warrant meaningful snaps on early downs. Still, his size and length are hard to come by, and further development on his technique could help him go from a raw prospect to a solid pro.

When coming up with a pro comp for Black, John Jenkins came to mind as another bulky run plugger with similar size who has made a 12-year career anchoring the middle for NFL defenses. The Steelers could use more reinforcements along their defensive line, and they hosted Black for a pre-draft visit already, showing that they may have interest in him later in the draft.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)
Games Watched: at Ohio State (2024), at Maryland (2024), vs Michigan (2023), Senior Bowl

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top