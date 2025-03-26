2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: USC RB Woody Marks

Woody Marks Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on USC running back Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks.

#4 WOODY MARKS, RB, USC (R-SR) – 5101, 207 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Woody Marks 5101/207 9 29 1/8 71 7/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.54 1.57 4.24 N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’11” 35 18

The Good

— Good size and adequate length
— Led team in rushing every year; amassed over 250 receptions
— Solid vision and very good patience
— Runs with good pad level and has a solid jump cut
— Very good hands and adjusts well around his frame
— After the catch, can make one miss and sets up his blockers
— Cut block is solid: potential to be better in pass pro
— Good ball security

The Bad

— Marginal quickness and lateral agility
— Play strength is also marginal
— Doesn’t break tackles or get many yards after contact
— Ability to create is marginal
— Almost all of his running was between the tackles
— Lacks the extra gear to run away from defenders or to get outside
— Change of direction adequate after the catch
— Pass pro technique lacks consistency and effectiveness
— Chips on the edge were sloppy

Bio

— Career: 608 carries, 3,016 yards, 5.0 YPC, 31 TD; 261 receptions, 1,546 yards, 5.9 YPR, 5 TD; 11 KR for 231 yards, 21 YPR
— 2024: 198 carries, 1,133 yards, 5.7 YPC, 9 TD; 47 receptions, 321 yards, 6.8 YPR
— 57 games/41 starts
— 2020-2023 at Mississippi State; 2024 at USC
— Had at least one reception in every game played except one.
— 2024: second team All-Big Ten
— 8 career 100-yard rushing games; 13 career games with seven or more receptions
— Earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Mississippi State in 2023
— Senior Bowl invitee
— Contributions to the community include the Boys and Girls Club and to his high school
— Nickname comes from the character in the movie Toy Story
— Birthday 12/29/2000 (24)

Tape Breakdown

Woody Marks is a running back with good size and weight, good hand size, and adequate length. After four years at Mississippi State, he transferred to USC for his final season. At USC, he played in a run scheme with a lot of power and inside zone scheme runs.

As a runner, he displays solid vision and very good patience to allow the blocks to be executed before making his gap decision. Once chosen, he has a solid jump cut and uses solid acceleration to get downhill. He runs with a good pad level to take on tacklers and displays good ball security with just one career fumble. He can use subtle cuts and angles to avoid tacklers on the second level.

He was used heavily throughout his career in the passing game. Occasionally, they lined him up outside as well. The majority of his catches were on swing, screen, and leaks through the line. He displayed very good hands and could adjust all around his frame. After the catch, he squares up quickly to read the play. He is solid, making one miss, and uses solid acceleration to get downhill quickly.

His pass protection ran hot and cold. He was willing to step up and square up blitzing linebackers with solid pad level and technique when good. His cut block on the edge was solid, and he was willing to block for teammates.

He has marginal quickness and lateral agility in the backfield to make a defender miss. The play must be blocked pretty well for him to be effective, as he is marginal at creating when nothing is there. His play strength is marginal and hinders his ability to break tackles and create yards after contact. His play speed is adequate and lacks the extra gear to run away from defenders. He was very rarely used on designed outside runs and lacked success.

As a receiver, his change of direction was adequate, as he had to take a few steps and gather before getting upfield on throws to the outside. His technique in pass protection and when chipping on the edge was inconsistent. Some linebackers were able to run through him, and some efforts to help teammates were lacking in effectiveness.

Here are some of the bad pass protection reps. Give him credit on the first one for chasing down and getting the ball back.

Conclusion

Overall, Marks has a good size, adequate length, and solid speed. He displays solid vision and very good patience when making his gap decision. He has solid acceleration to get downhill. He has good ball security and runs with a good pad level. He has very good hands as a receiver and adjusts well around his frame. He can make one miss and set up his blocks well.

Areas to improve include adding play strength to help break tackles and in pass protection. Also, improving his pass protection technique versus blitzers and chipping on the edge would be helpful.

Marks had a productive career, leading his team in rushing every season and accumulating 261 receptions, which is impressive. His vision and patience will guide him as a runner, and he should be able to help on third downs by receiving out of the backfield. However, he ran almost entirely between the tackles. Putting him in a power run scheme would be best for him to be a reserve runner.

As a player comp, I’ll go with another guy with a nickname, Zonovan “Bam” Knight. He was a fit for a power scheme, had good vision, and could catch passes.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 Undrafted Free Agent (PFA)
Games Watched: 2024 – Vs LSU, At Michigan, Vs Penn State, At Washington, At UCLA

