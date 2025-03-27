2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maryland WR Kaden Prather

Posted on
Kaden Prather Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather.

#1 Kaden Prather/WR Maryland – 6034, 204 pounds (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Kaden Prather 6034/204 9 1/4 31 7/8 77 5/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.46 1.53 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’6″ 30 N/A

The Good

– Possesses speed to threaten vertically
– Good explosiveness out of stance vs off coverage
– Effective dig route runner
– Solid YAC ability when caught near line of scrimmage
– Can win contested 1v1 balls down the field
– Great stamina, never comes out of the game
– Decent blocker

The Bad

– Average athletic ability
– Tight hips that prevent him from changing direction quickly
– Limited route tree (hitches, fades, digs)
– Choppy and slow breaks out of out-breakers
– Indecisive on when to break routes at times
– Lacks burst to get open vs press-man coverage
– Does not use creative releases to shake press man corners
– Does not find soft spots vs zone coverage
– Fails to adjust to balls in the air
– Can jump to catch passes down the field, eliminating YAC opportunities
– Average play strength
– Does not play physical down the field
– Shaky hands
– Pigeonholed as a strict X-receiver that takes up space vertically
– Not a red zone threat due to weak intermediate route running and inability to shake press man coverage

Bio

– Started 22 games and appeared in 25 across 2 years at Maryland. Transferred to Maryland from West Virginia after the 2022 season, where he appeared in 20 games
– 2024: 56 receptions for 624 yards and 4 touchdowns
– Named to Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten
– 2023: 42 receptions for 666 yards and 5 touchdowns. Also had 1 rush for 36 yards
– Named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
– 2022: 52 receptions for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns
– Consensus four-star prospect out of Northwest High School in Maryland
– 13 prospect out of Maryland and the No. 45 wide receiver nationally
– Named a 2019 Washington Post First Team All-Met
– He transferred to Maryland to be closer to home and make it easier for his family to see him play

Tape Breakdown

Kaden Prather put up decent production in a weak Maryland offense with shaky quarterback play. He lined up primarily as an X receiver, and I am confident this will also be his role in the NFL. The best part of his game is his ability to stretch the field vertically to take up space for underneath routes, but he is not out there just to be a decoy. He has a good burst coming out of in-breakers, specifically digs.

His smooth movement toward the middle of the field gives the quarterback an open window to hit, and he can be very helpful in dagger concepts. But the most impressive thing he does is beat cornerbacks deep when running fades and posts, and he is a true deep threat on the field when facing off coverage.

In addition to beating defensive backs with speed, he can also win contested catches down the field and dunk on cornerbacks. While he is not the most physical, he can out-jump shorter corners, using his 6’4″ frame to high-point the ball in the air.

Prather has skills as a vertical threat, but that is all he is and all he will play in the NFL. His limited route tree mostly consisted of hitches, fades, and digs, and when he was asked to run other routes, he did not do a good job. His hips are very tight, and he loses a lot of speed when turning toward the sideline.

His smooth movement goes out the window, and he runs high and stiff, making it easy for defenses to cover him. On the top of the screen, he is not open by any means as the flat defender covers him, but you can see his weak athletic ability and tight hips when he turns toward the sideline.

Against press coverage, Prather struggles to get open due to his non-creative releases and average burst off the line. His explosiveness is positive vs. off-coverage, but when a cornerback is in his face, he looks scared of contact and loses that burst.

When he is jammed at the line, he does not play physical enough to get the defender off him, and he can be easily controlled down the field. His tight hips show up again on this play, where this hinge route is blanketed down the field.

While he has good vertical speed to take the top off the defense, his ball-tracking ability needs work. Ball tracking is the most important skill to have to be a consistent, true deep threat. Prather struggles to adjust to balls that are not perfectly placed, and his hands are shaky when he is on the move.

When Prather is targeted, there are some plays where he leaves his feet before catching the ball, which is a big red flag for a receiver. This completely eliminates YAC opportunities and will hurt his explosive play ability. When he stays on his feet or catches a screen or another short route, he shows decent YAC ability, making the first defender miss and getting upfield.

Prather’s effort as a blocker is inconsistent, but when he shows a good effort, he does a good job of locating his assignments and controlling them down the field. He will need to be a high-effort blocker to maximize his role, but I am confident he can improve on that.

Conclusion

Kaden Prather is a good vertical threat who needs to work on the intermediate and short parts of his route running while also expanding his route tree. He will strictly serve as an X receiver used to take up space while getting a couple of deep targets a game. However, his unrefined route running and lack of burst vs. press coverage limit his ability to be on the field consistently. At his best, my comp for him is Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Projection: Mid-Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: at Indiana (2024), vs USC (2024), at Oregon (2024), at Penn State (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top