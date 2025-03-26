2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa TE Luke Lachey

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa tight end Luke Lachey.

No. 85 Luke Lachey/TE Iowa – 6056, 251 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Luke Lachey 6056/251 10 32 1/8 78 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10′” 35 N/A

The Good

– Primarily used as a blocker

– Decent play strength

– Good blocking technique

– Makes great initial contact at blocking point

– Encouraging recovery ability when beat

– High IQ shown from always blocking assignment, comes from the classroom

– Solid pass protector

– Wins as a blocker due to technique and using great leverage

– Quick off the ball and has good body positioning

– Strong grip strength on weaker defenders

– Gets in space quickly and attacks the second level

– Willing to do dirty work

– Big catch radius

– Strong, secure hands

The Bad

– Average athletic ability

– Average speed

– Bad vertical speed

– Stiff route runner

– Needs to hold onto man blocks longer

– Can hold deuce blocks too long, allowing assignment to flow to the ball carrier

– Gets knocked off routes by physical defenders

– Tries to use big body to get defenders off him as a route runner, but they catch and stay with him

– Stands too high as a route runner, limits explosiveness and athleticism

– Slow getting out of breaks

– Physicality in the run game does not match in his route running

– Can only be used in quick game, no vertical threat

Bio

– Started 22 games across 5 years at Iowa

– 2024: 28 catches for 231 yards (8.3 avg)

– Named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten from the Media and Comeback Player of the Year

– William V. Campbell Finalist, which recognizes the football player with the best combination of academic success and football performance

– 2023: 10 passes for 131 yards before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after 3 games

– Named Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten

– 2022: 28 catches for 398 yards and 4 touchdowns

– Named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

– Earned Academic All-Big Ten 4 out of 5 years

– Four-star prospect out of Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio

– Earned First-Team All-State as a senior

– Played wide receiver, tight end, and defensive back, leading his team to state championship appearances his junior and senior year

– His father, Jim Lachey, played for 3 teams across 11 years in the NFL and was a second-team all-pro and Super Bowl Champion

Tape Breakdown

Luke Lachey is a smart player who thrives in the classroom and is a natural-born leader on the football field. He is willing to do the dirty work for his team, which was his main role at Iowa. He was primarily a blocking tight end in 2024, as Iowa would line up in 12 personnel and establish the run early. This will be his primary purpose in the NFL, as he does not have the athletic ability to be a reliable pass target.

As a blocker, he plays with great pad level and good hand positioning to fit inside his defender, and his great technique is why he wins most of his matchups. He has decent play strength, but it is not how he maneuvers people in the run game. He is quick off the ball to wall people off, and he specializes in a zone blocking scheme where he can wall people off and move people around with his grip strength. On this play, he is lined up as the inside tight end and gets in great positioning with good balance to move the defender toward the ground.

When the defender uses a quick jap step or a swim move, he recovers quickly and re-fits his hands to try and stop the move. He is willing to take on defensive ends even though his play strength is not ideal, and he can hold up using his impressive technique.

When he has to get out in space, he does a good job of locating his assignment quickly and attacking. His body positioning gives the running back a clear path to work towards, and he consistently moves weaker defenders with his good pad level and inside hands.

Lachey is preferred as a zone blocker, as his downhill drive does not allow him to drive defenders down the field. He can hold on too long on deuce blocks, allowing his assignment to get towards the ball carrier and make a play. He does a good job as the split-zone tight end, but when he is pulling in the box, he can get blown back due to his play strength.

When he is 1v1 with a strong defender, his arms can be swiped away, and he must hold onto some blocks longer to let the play develop. On this play, he holds onto that deuce a second longer than it needs to be, and his defender makes a big stop on 4th down.

As a pass catcher, I am not confident that Lachey can positively contribute to a passing attack. His athletic ability and speed are exposed in these areas, and he runs his routes standing straight up and with stiff hips. He loses speed out of breaks with short, choppy steps, which allows linebackers to catch up to him easily. He does not have the speed to threaten anywhere vertically, and he will only be used running stick routes, stops over the ball, and quick outs. He has good hands if he is open, but the problem is his inability to get open.

He tries to use his big frame to get into defenders’ chests and push them off to get open, but he stands straight up, losing that ability to move people. Defenders can catch him in their chests and stay with him due to his weak speed.

Because he runs straight up, his contact balance is weak through the route, and a simple push can move him off his track. His physicality in the run game is encouraging, but it does not translate to him as a route runner. Here is an example of Lachey attempting to use his body to get open, but it is an easy win for the defender.

Conclusion

Luke Lachey is a positive run blocker who will thrive in a zone scheme and can contribute in a gap scheme. However, his unrefined route running needs a lot of work. He will need to increase his athleticism and vertical speed to get on the field as a pass catcher, but his run-blocking ability will find him in a set role on an NFL roster. My comp for him is Durham Smythe.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Iowa State (2024), at Ohio State (2024), vs Nebraska (2024)