2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

#9 Kurtis Rourke/QB Indiana – 6042, 220 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kurtis Rourke 6042/220 9 3/8 30 1/4 85 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP N/A

The Good

– Decent arm strength

– Quick, snappy release

– Accurate deep ball

– Great with back shoulder fades

– Strong accuracy in quick game middle of the field

– Quick processor

– Throws with good 3-level anticipation

– Plays simple and effective in a clean pocket

The Bad

– Played in a very quarterback friendly offense, hardly asked to read out 5-step concepts and was supported with consistently good pass protection

– Can force-feed first read which results in turnovers

– Hits checkdown quickly instead of reading out the play

– Inconsistent RPO player

– Average athletic ability

– Below average rushing ability

– Struggles to make plays out of structure

– Struggles to avoid sacks

– Fails to sense pressure from blind side

– Panics when pressured which affects accuracy

– Struggling accuracy throwing middle of the field in 5-step with slight pressure

– Gets sped up against high pedigree defenses and his game suffers

– Does not have much room for error on footwork, if he cannot fully step into and throw, it will be inaccurate

– Does not make throws on the run

– Old age

Bio

– Started 12 games in 1 year at Indiana after transferring from Ohio University, where he started 33 games in 5 years

– 2024: 222 completions for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdown passes, and 5 interceptions

– Led Indiana to a 10-1 record and their first College Football Playoff

– Named Second-Team All-Big Ten

– 2023: 195 completions for 2,207 yards, 11touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Rushed 67 times for 219 yards and 4 touchdowns

– Named Second-Team All-MAC

– 2022: 244 completions for 3,256 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Rushed 74 times for 249 yards and 4 touchdowns

– Received the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America

– Three-star prospect out of Holy Trinity Academy in Canada

– One-prospect in Canada and No. 62 quarterback prospect (ESPN)

– Older brother, Nathan played for the Jaguars and in the CFL

– Rourke got married last year and is a devout Christian, stating that if he has a bad practice, he knows Jesus is still proud of him

– Played with torn ACL in 2024 season, had surgery in January 2025

Tape Breakdown

Kurtis Rourke is a longtime starter at the college level and made waves in the 2024 season by leading Indiana to their first college football playoff appearance after transferring from Ohio University. The veteran mind he has is displayed when going through 5-step drop back and getting through progressions quick when there is no pressure. The best part of his game is the deep ball accuracy, and he can throw drop the ball into a bucket that leads to momentum changing plays for his offense, as shown on this play.

His arm strength is positive, and the ball does not float going from hash to field. In quick game, he gets to the drop of his drop quickly and gets the ball out on time with good accuracy. Pairing Indiana’s quick game and RPO heavy offense with his ability to throw the ball deep leads to positive play action offense. When throwing the ball deep, he has great feel for when to throw the ball to the back shoulder of his receiver, as he consistently creates explosive plays with this skill.

Rourke shows some flashes of good quarterback play, but he struggles in a lot of areas that are needed for quarterbacks to be successful in the NFL. First, he struggles a lot against pressure. The film is positive when he is in a clean pocket (he often was), but when there is slight pressure in his face his game goes off the rails.

Against high-pedigree defenses such as Ohio State and Notre Dame, his accuracy takes a big hit when a blitz is coming, or a defender is quickly closing in on him. On this play, a easy pitch and catch is incomplete because of the pressure in his face.

He is a comfort-seeker, and the pockets he felt in the college will be the exact opposite in the NFL, with people flying in his face constantly. He has problems identifying blitzes pre-snap and setting the right protection, and the blind side rusher gives him a lot of trouble because of his low pocket awareness.

As the pressure gets to him, he is just an average athlete that struggles to avoid sacks. His creation ability outside of the pocket is non-existent and he does not throw the ball well on the run. When he feels pressure early, he is hesitant to attack the middle of the field and when he does, it is inaccurate that can lead to turnovers. On this play, he sees the dig on the top of the screen at the perfect time but does not rip it due to low confidence with pressure in his face.

Along with his struggles against pressure, Rourke can panic quickly into the snap and force feed his first read or hit a checkdown right away instead of reading the play out, which gives the defense the chance to swarm and make a play. There are questionable decisions made when targeting the running back so early because it gives the offense no chance to set a big play up and the defense stays near the ball.

On RPO’s, he is a positive player but has some inconsistences decision-making wise. Quarterbacks must be sure the pass will be open before pulling it from the back, but Rourke pulls the ball more than he should. After pulling, he makes questionable decisions that lead to turnovers instead of tucking and running himself.

Conclusion

Kurtis Rourke made a name for himself during the 2024 season at Indiana and received some post-season hype to be a top quarterback. However, his flaws are too vital to get past. While he does have strengths to his game such as deep ball accuracy and processing, they do not overpower his average athletic ability and struggle against pressure. I think Rourke can be a good backup that can come in the game and be serviceable, but his old age and limited ceiling will prevent him from being a starter. My comp for him is Mike White.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – 6th/7thRound (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: vs Nebraska (2024), vs Michigan (2024), at Ohio State (2024), at Notre Dame (2024)