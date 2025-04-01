2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Louisiana-Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers

Car'lin Vigers Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Car’lin Vigers.

No. 1 Car’lin Vigers/CB Louisiana-Monroe – 6006, 188 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Car’lin Vigers 6006/188 9 32 1/2 77 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.52 N/A 4.40 6.95
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’10” 38 N/A

*All Pro Day numbers

THE GOOD

– Good size with excellent length, frame to support weight and looked heavier on tape
– Blanket man cover corner, who uses size to his advantage
– Took away his side of the field and not often targeted (31 times across 259 coverage snaps in 2024)
– Showed flashes to hang against top competition (Texas game)
– Uses frame to win in red zone, able to contest goal-line fades and squeeze throws in zone, effectively utilizing his length
– Can read and drive in off-coverage
– Acceptable open-field tackler when he uses good technique and is willing to fill running lane
– Safety/corner background
– Played clean and rarely penalized (four in three years at ULM)
– Good special teams background and experience
– Strong overall athletic testing with great jumps

The Bad

– Inconsistent-to-poor tackler who doesn’t play to frame and needs to improve technique
– Doesn’t put body into tackle to wrap often enough, prone to aiming too low or too high, and falls off easily
– Needs to fight stalk blocks harder
– Primarily played boundary side corner and will have to adjust to working in more space
– Questionable/average long speed that is reflected in 40 time
– Slow trigger to attack run downhill
– Didn’t show to be a tremendous press corner
– Too easily fooled by window dressing and fakes in run game and coverage
– Poor ball production
– Minimal slot background
– Older prospect

Bio

– Turns 25 in August 2025
– 35 career games for ULM
– Career: 72 tackles (four TFL) 8 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 blocked kick
– 2024: 38 tackles (two TFL) 2 PDs, 1 INT
– Zero-star recruit from Eunice, La; spent 1.5 years at Independence CC (JUCO) in Kansas, where he had three INTs before committing to ULM in 2022 (only offer, per Rivals)
– Played CB in 2022, split time at S and CB in 2023, played CB full-time in 2024 (430 wide snaps, two in slot)
– Had 109 tackles, six FFs, and four INTs senior year of high school, helping lead school to first state title in more than 30 years; only played HS football freshman and senior seasons
– Star high school basketball player who averaged 17 PPG as senior; can dunk and once battled Bills WR Keon Coleman on the court
– Played WR and FS in high school
– Took year off from football following high school before enrolling in JUCO
– Father died in April 2023
– Committed to play for Bayou Prep Gators but unclear if he ever did
– Played in 2025 Hula Bowl
– 130 special teams snaps in 2024 (47 on kick coverage, 39 on punt coverage)

Tape Breakdown

Louisiana-Monroe’s Car’lin Vigers has flown under the radar despite possessing a build the NFL typically goes crazy over. With height and length, Vigers can blanket receives as a put-together cover corner. Despite a blowout loss to Texas, Vigers shined by forcing incompletions on all four of his primary targets.

He can find the ball in zone and uses his length well, knocking away this near touchdown against Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart in 2023. He’s No. 7 in this clip, switching to No. 1 for 2024.

Negatively, Vigers struggles as a tackler. Per Pro Football Focus, he had a 19.5-percent miss rate in 2024. Especially disappointing given his safety background, though he can wrap and get players down when he displays good technique. But too often, Vigers flails and cannot finish by going too high, too low, or too focused on taking the football away—examples of each below.

After taking a year off after high school, Vigers is soon-to-be 25 years old, putting him on the “old” side despite playing only three years at the FBS level. Though a lack of ball production is partially due to not being heavily targeted, he still didn’t put up numbers of note. Six pass deflections and two interceptions in three seasons are awfully light.

Like a couple of other corners we’ve profiled, he also primarily operated as the boundary corner and will have to play in space with the NFL’s narrower hashes.

Conclusion

Overall, Car’lin Vigers is an intriguing prospect, thanks to his size and length. He played up against competition and can cover in man-to-man, an always-attractive trait for the position. His tackling is messy, and his production is light, while a lack of long speed is a problem.

A system fit is tricky for him. He didn’t press much and wasn’t proficient there. A Cover 3 system makes some level of sense, but it takes away some of Vigers’ best traits. Still, a more man-heavy scheme is the best scheme for him to see NFL success as an above-average corner who won’t create big plays but can stick to his assignment.

My NFL comp is Isaac Yiadom, a similarly framed cornerback with just three interceptions despite 2,500 career defensive snaps.

Projection: Undrafted
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Ole Miss (2023), vs UAB (2024), at Texas (2024), vs Texas State (2024)

