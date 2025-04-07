2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama P James Burnip

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama punter James Burnip.

No. 86 James Burnip/P Alabama – 6060, 235 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan James Burnip 6060/235 8 5/8 31 7/8 78 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Great frame

– Pinpoint placement/directional punter

– Consistently creates backspin, avoiding touchbacks and pinning teams deep in their own end

– Maximizes net with limited returns, returners often have hard time fielding his punts

– Capable of producing very good hangtimes that top out in the 4.5-second range

– Doesn’t outkick his coverage

– Experience as a holder with soft hands

– Australian background but able to kick “pro style” without running start

– Experienced and decorated college career

– Production exploded final two seasons

The Bad

– Smaller-than-ideal hands

– Missing elite leg capable of truly flipping the field

– Hangtimes could be stronger and more consistent (4.14 seconds across punts charted)

– Can struggle against interior pressure

– Didn’t handle kickoffs

– Occasional bad games and repeated shanks/mishits, though consistency improved throughout career

– No field goal background

– Production experienced slight decline in 2024

– Zero tackles and may not be an asset in coverage

– Lacks experience in cold-weather climates

Bio

– Four-year starter for Crimson Tide

– Right-footed punter

– Career: 203 punts, 43.9-yard average

– 2024: 52 punts, 45.4-yard average; 36.5 percent of punts fair caught and 38.5 percent 50-plus yards

– Best average came in 2023 at 47.6 yards (led SEC in total punting yards, though not average)

– 43 of 50 punts travelled 50-plus yards over final two seasons

– One career kickoff (came in 2024, 48 yards)

– Grew up in Mount Macedon, Victoria (Australia), and attended Victoria University

– Never played American football until 2019; trained at ProKick Australia (attended $100 tryout and was accepted after just one punt); committed to Ole Miss before flipping to Alabama

– Loves barbecue ribs

– Credits close family and support system for helping transition to another country/culture

– Attended Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Tape Breakdown

James Burnip became Alabama’s best punter since J.K. Scott and will look to hear his name during the draft. Regarded as the top punter in this year’s class, Burnip has an Aussie Rules background but can punt NFL style. Showing great control over his kicks, his ability to place the ball and pin teams deep is an asset. Like a golfer, he can put whatever spin he wants on the ball, and they consistently get great backspin and bounce near the goal line, pinning opposing offenses deep.

Examples of Burnip limiting returns/pinning teams.

He does a nice job not outkicking his coverage and his game ramped up several notches his final two seasons, showing off a better leg and more consistency. While I don’t have it charted, the net on his punts is minimal and returners had a hard time fielding his punts, much less doing anything with the return if they got under it.

Burnip’s background as a holder is also important. While many punters are holders, including virtually all of them in the NFL, larger college rosters sometimes employ specialists just to hold. Where the backup punter may be the starting holder. Burnip was the main punter and holder and did fine there, a plus for his NFL evaluation.

Negatively — it may have been a product of the scheme and system — Burnip didn’t show a booming leg. It’s good and his longest punts topped into the mid-600yard range but it isn’t as huge as other I’ve seen. More often, he combined good hangtime with good yardage in the 50-yard range with zero return. The net is great, and I don’t want to knock it, but I didn’t see him as a giant-legged punter the way I evaluated say, Ryan Rehkow last year.

There were some miscues too. Against Mercer, Burnip struggled versus interior pressure and had two ugly punts in the game.

Conclusion

Overall, James Burnip shows great control of his punts and is able to place them wherever he wants. A lack of elite physical tools and hangtime has me less sold than others and I wouldn’t place him into the “draftable” grade because of it. But the ability is there for him to be a good and “safe” punter who will limit returns and pin teams deep. A higher-powered offense kicking less often out of its own end would be the best fit for him.

My NFL comp is Jake Bailey.

Projection: Late Day 3-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – Priority Undrafted Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: (all 2024) vs LSU, vs Georgia, vs Oklahoma, vs Auburn, vs Missouri, vs Mercer , Various 2023 Cut-Ups