2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew

Gavin Bartholomew

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

No. 86 GAVIN BARTHOLOMEW, TE, PITT (SENIOR) – 6045, 246 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Gavin Bartholomew 6045/246 9 7/8 31 3/8 78 3/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.70 1.59 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A 16*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Has good size and height for the position
— Good athlete when it comes to play speed and movement skills
— Does a good job positioning himself well on blocks
— Fights to stay on blocks and moves his feet well on contact
— Has soft, smooth hands to catch passes
— Fights for extra yardage after the catch
— Can line up in-line, in the slot, out wide, and at H-Back
— Reliable check down options
— Dangerous as a move tight end that releases into his route
— Comes back to the ball to give his quarterback a big target

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal length for the position
— Could use more functional mass on his frame
— Can stand to add more play strength to sustain and  finish blocks well
— Pretty tight and upright as a route runner
— Can do a better job whipping off his route to uncover from defenders
— Plenty of his plays were made wide open in the flat/underneath
— Doesn’t have exceptional speed and quickness
— Lack of arm length minimizes passing lanes

BIO

— Senior prospect from Schuykill Haven, PA
— Communication major
— Three-star recruit according to Rivals
— Played tight end, defensive end, punter, and quarterback as a senior in high school
— Played in 14 games with eight stats in 2021 and caught 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns
— Played in all 13 games with 10 starts in 2022 and caught 21 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns
— Started 10 games in 2023 and caught 18 passes for 326 yards and one touchdown, missed two games due to injury
— Started all 13 games in 2024 and caught 38 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns
— Named to the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team for his community service in 2023
— 3x Honorable Mention All-ACC (2021, 2023, 2024), All-ACC Academic Football Team (2022,2024), 2024 Team Captain

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Gavin Bartholomew is a Pennsylvania man, born and raised in Schuykill Haven. He took his talents down the road to Pittsburgh to play with the Pitt Panthers. Bartholomew saw the field immediately when he got on campus, becoming a fixture for Pitt for the next four years as a three-time Honorable Mention All-ACC selection.

When you pop in the tape on Bartholomew, you see an experienced player who can play nearly anywhere on offense. He can play as a traditional in-line tight end, as an H-Back, in the slot, and out wide. He does great on the move to get open against coverage like on this touchdown catch below against Clemson, where we see Bartholomew motioning from right to left and getting on top of the linebacker tasked with covering him, reeling in the touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Bartholomew can stretch the field vertically, but he can come back to the football and break off his routes to generate separation from coverage. Here is an example against Louisville: Bartholomew stems his route to the outside after running vertical from starting in-line, giving his quarterback an open target as he catches the pass, setting up third-and-short.

Gavin Bartholomew is mostly used as a pass catcher in a check down/safety blanket role in the flat or the middle of the field, being a reliable target for his quarterback. We see both instances below as he catches a check down pass in the flat on the first clip and catches the curl route over the middle of the field to pick up the first down.

Gavin Bartholomew is a willing and capable blocker at the tight end position, having the desire and technique to seal off defenders in the running game. Watch this clip below against Clemson where Bartholomew engages the tight end as he works to position himself to create a seal for the back to get into the second level of the defense, picking up the first down as Bartholomew angles himself to get in-front of the defender that has better size and strength than him to make the block.

CONCLUSION

Gavin Bartholomew is a battle-tested tight end who has also established himself as a leader in the locker room and a big team guy at the next level. He will be able to contribute to special teams as well as a tight end who can contribute to the passing game as well as a run blocker. He is solid in most traits, but isn’t exceptional in really any category, being more of a reserve/back up option at the next level that can come in as a second or third tight end on a roster, but probably isn’t fit for a full-time starting role as this juncture in his NFL career.

When coming up with a pro comp for Gavin Bartholomew, Charlie Woerner comes to mind. He has similar measurables and athleticism and was drafted in the sixth round back in 2020, a range I expect Bartholomew to be drafted in this cycle. Woerner is a quality backup/blocking tight end, and I see a similar role for Bartholomew at the next level.

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)
Games Watched: vs Clemson (2024), at SMU (2024), at Louisville (2024)

