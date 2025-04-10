2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Bowling Green CB Jordan Oladokun

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Bowling Green cornerback Jordan Oladokun.

No. 1 JORDAN OLADOKUN, CB, BOWLING GREEN (SENIOR) – 5105, 188 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jordan Oladokun 5105/188 8 7/8 30 71 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.63* 1.64* 4.32* 7.02* Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’2″* 31* 15*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Has good quickness and instincts for the position

— Natural ballhawk with nine interceptions in the past two seasons

— Does a great job baiting quarterbacks on underneath routes

— Quick to click-and-close to jump the route or come in on run support

— Has a good feel for playing in space as a zone coverage defender

— Displays recovery speed when trialing in man coverage

— Gets hands-on in press coverage to disrupt receivers’ routes

— Physical defender in run support that is a willing tacklers

— Didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 2024

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal height, length, and size for the position

— Play speed is lacking to cover down the field consistently

— Will allow receivers to stack him vertically

— Several of his interceptions were poorly thrown passes

— Isn’t exceptionally quick with his hips turns in coverage

— Lack of play strength and length may relegate him to the slot

— May have a limited ceiling at the next level due to athleticism/measurables

BIO

— Senior prospect from Tampa, FL

— Communication major

— Older brother, Chris Oladokun, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round in 2022

— Four-time All-State honoree at Gaither High School

— Won a state championship as a prep athlete, amassing over 3,000 total yards and 24 interceptions in his career

— Also played basketball and baseball

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Originally committed to Iowa but later signed with Samford out of high school

— De-committed from the Hawkeyes due to racial allegations back in 2020

— Saw action in six games in 2021 with Samford before missing the rest of the year due to injury

— Transferred to Bowling Green ahead of the 2022 season

— Started six-of-13 games for Bowling Green in 2022 and had 18 total tackles and eight pass deflections

— Started 11-of-13 games in 2023 and 30 total tackles, five pass deflections, and four interceptions (one returned for a TD)

— Started all 13 games in 2024 and 35 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and five interceptions (one returned for a TD)

— 2024 Team Captain, First-Team All-MAC (2024), Second-Team All-MAC (2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jordan Oladokun is the younger brother of former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Chris Oladokun and joined his brother at Samford after de-committing from Iowa back in 2021. After Chris left for South Dakota State, Jordan transferred to Bowling Green and became a playmaker on the defensive side of the football for the Falcons. Oladokun was one of three FBS cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps and no touchdowns allowed in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing just 26 receptions for 219 yards last season with a 42.6 completion percentage allowed against him in coverage.

When you look at the tape on Oladokun, you see a ballhawk who is a threat to pick off a pass in nearly any game. He had nine picks in 2023 and 2024 combined, and his track record spans back to high school, when he had 24 interceptions. He does a great job reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping the route, having two pick-sixes, as you can see below, against Toledo and Western Michigan.

Oladokun has a good feel for coverage. He does a great job getting to his zone drops to occupy space and flowing with the football to put himself in position to make plays. Watch Oladokun’s second interception against Toledo below. He capitalizes on the miscommunication between the quarterback and intended receiver, diving forward to secure his second pick of the contest.

Oladokun produced big against the smaller-school competition in the MAC but more than held his own against better competition from bigger schools. Check out this play Oladokun made against Michigan back in 2023: picking off former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, running in stride with the intended receiver, and stepping in front of the pass for the interception. He then ran back nearly to the 35-yard line to set the offense up for their next drive.

Plenty of qualities make Oladokun an intriguing prospect, but his athleticism and measurables work against him. He lacks the ideal height, size, and length for the position and doesn’t have great play speed, noticeably giving ground in coverage on tape. However, he’s instinctive and knows how to recover, as we see in the clip below against Penn State, catching up to put his hand in the receiver’s breadbasket to break up the pass at the last second. However, if the quarterback had led his target a bit more, it likely would have resulted in a touchdown on Oladokun.

CONCLUSION

Jordan Oladokun is a classic case of tape vs traits, as his tape suggests that he can contribute at the next level thanks to his ball production, his instincts in coverage, and his demeanor in run support. His traits above the neck also suggest the same, but his athleticism and measurables suppress his draft stock and make him more of a later-round prospect who could possibly go undrafted. Oladokun should get drafted, however, and look to make a team as a backup who can see playing time in the nickel in sub packages while carving out a role on special teams as he competes to earn more playing time.

When coming up with a pro comp for Oladokun, Cam Sutton came to mind as a similar-style player with similar measurables and athleticism. Sutton played at a bigger school coming out of college, getting drafted in the third round back in 2027. Oladokun won’t go that high, but he could find himself in a similar spot as Sutton, competing for snaps in the slot and mixing in outside should he show that his lack of play speed (like Sutton) can be overcome.

Projection: Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round – (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Penn State (2024), vs Western Michigan (2024) at Toledo (2024), at Western Michigan (2023)