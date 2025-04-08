2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Utah DL Junior Tafuna

Posted on
Junior Tafuna Utah

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna.

No. 58, JUNIOR TAFUNA, DL, UTAH (Redshirt Senior) — 6034, 308 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Junior Tafuna 6034/308 10 1/2″ 32 1/2″  78 3/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.03 1.80 4.62 7.51
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’3″ 28.5 24

THE GOOD

-Plays with good leverage and anchors well against the run
-Powerful player with good upper body strength to battle in the trenches
-Good athlete overall that shows good burst and bend along the defensive line
-Understands blocking schemes within the run game and attacks blocks to remain in gaps and stay assignment sound
-Experienced with a high football IQ
-Plays with a motor that runs hot, and effort is never an issue
-Unselfish player who sticks to his role, a true team player

THE BAD

-Lacks production across four seasons and 48 career games
-Doesn’t offer much juice as a pass rusher; doesn’t use hands well and hasn’t developed moves
-Arm length a concern despite versatility playing up and down the line of scrimmage
-Slow to disengage blocks and track down ball carriers
-Tends to get caught flat-footed in space and doesn’t finish plays consistently when opportunities are there
-Very little explosion off the ball at the snap to threaten gaps

BIO

-Played in 48 career games during his time at Utah, with 45 career starts
-Finished career with 108 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in his career
-Recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack, and one interception in 2024
-Voted Big 12 Honorable All-Mention in 2024
-Was voted Pac-12 Second Team in 2023 and 2022 at Utah
-Named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2021
-Former 3-star recruit out of Bingham High School in Utah and was the No. 7 prospect in the state

TAPE BREAKDOWN

In a loaded defensive line class in the 2025 NFL Draft, a number of good college players might not stack up against others from a film study perspective, which could lead to them falling in the draft and not having as many opportunities as others.

Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna is one of those guys.

A personal favorite of mine for the last few years with the Utes, Tafuna, was seemingly a playmaker when watching Utah live over the years. But the film tells a different story regarding the redshirt senior defensive lineman.

Despite 48 career games (45 career starts), the production is lacking for Tafuna, who had just 108 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in that time. Though the production isn’t there, there is a positionally sound, fundamentally sound player on tape who defends the run well and should have a future in the NFL as an early-down defensive tackle.

Tafuna moves pretty well laterally for his size. He has good eyes and football IQ as a run defender, knowing what’s coming at him from a blocking scheme.

He fights to remain in position and has the strength and power to anchor in place and hold his gap. However, you don’t often see much run success on his side.

Tafuna isn’t going to try to do more than his assignment as a run defender. This rep against Arizona in 2024 was a great example of that.

He has the power to anchor against the run and can control his gap. I like how he uses his head here, too, keeping it outside before peeking back inside to help stuff up the lane and contribute to the run stop. It’s heady stuff from the veteran, who is consistently assignment-sound on tape.

Power is a massive part of his game, and when he can win at the snap and gain control inside, it will be a rough ride for offensive linemen.

Once again, here against Arizona, he wins at the snap with hand placement, gaining control and leverage, and is able to outmuscle the lineman, getting his nose into the gap to combine for the run stop.

My biggest gripe with Tafuna as a run defender is the struggles to finish plays when he’s in the backfield. Take a look at this rep here against Arizona State last season.

It’s a quick win from Tafuna, and he’s square to the running back in the backfield with a clean shot for the TFL.

But he doesn’t have the lateral explosion or athleticism to stick with the running back, leading to the Arizona State running back getting around Tafuna and ripping off a sizable gain.

In these types of situations, as a defensive lineman, you need to finish the play. It was pretty disappointing that Tafuna didn’t.

He bounced back later in the game against the Sun Devils, stacking a block along the line of scrimmage, working down the line, shedding late in the rep, and getting in on the tackle for the short gain.

Tafuna shows flashes of dominance, but they’re few and far between, and his game needs a lot of work in terms of hand usage.

He doesn’t offer much of anything as a pass rusher, either. But again, he has great power, which needs to be tapped into consistently.

That’s a great rush against Arizona. He drives the lineman into the quarterback’s lap, disrupting the passer in the process. It’s a good display of power, and I wish he showed more of it as a pass rusher on tape, but this was the only instance of him winning with power, tapping into his brute strength.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Junior Tafuna has some good tape as a run defender, but he doesn’t provide much pass rush juice like some other late-round defensive linemen in the class. Also going against Tafuna is a lack of size and length. Despite having played 48 career games, his production isn’t there, which is concerning. He is sound against the run, though, and plays assignment sound, which profiles him as a two-down run defender.

But he has some developing to do as a pass rusher, including learning to utilize his hands better and making more plays to get after the quarterback. I see him as a Late-Day 3 selection who can slot into an even-man front and handle run-down reps early in his career.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 — Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/ Practice Squad)
Games Watched: Arizona (2024), Arizona State (2024), Colorado (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top