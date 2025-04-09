2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Wisconsin IOL Joe Huber

Joe Huber Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Huber.

#60 JOE HUBER, IOL, WISCONSIN (rSR) – 6051, 310 lbs.

Combine Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Joe Huber 6051/310 9 3/4 32 1/4 79 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.20 1.80 4.78 7.69
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’10” 28 N/A

The Good

— Very good height and good weight with solid length
— At least 12 starts at three different positions
— Good snap quickness and pad level
— Scoops his hands and rolls his hips into blocks
— Better in the quick sets
— Very good anchor to manage power rushers
— Good IQ versus blitzers
— Works to displace defenders on run blocks/blocks to the whistle
— Agility and identification on pulls are good
— Eyes up on combo/double team blocks to identify threats

The Bad

— Forward lean on his blocks
— Susceptible to push/pull and swim moves
— Leaves his feet behind when mirroring/falls off of blocks
— Recognition of twist/stunts is marginal
— Leaning and late feet lead to time on the ground
— Aggressiveness to the second level led to missed blocks
— Didn’t see him used on screens

Bio

— Career: 45 game/37 starts
— 2024: 12 starts at right guard
— 2023: 13 starts at left guard
— 2022: 12 starts at right tackle
— 2020 – 2022 at Cincinnati; 2023-2025 at Wisconsin
— 2024 third team All-Big Ten
— 1 sack allowed on 409 pass blocks in 2024: 0 on 496 pass blocks in 2023
— Snap totals 2022 – 2024 – LT – 1, LG – 825, C – 16, RG – 765, RT – 854 (per PFF)
— In high school, was a standout wrestler, qualifying for the state tournament that was cancelled by COVID
— East West Shrine Bowl invitee

Tape Breakdown

Joe Huber is a fifth-year interior offensive lineman with very good height and weight. He has solid length and hand size and has experience starting at three positions along the offensive line. In 2024, he was the right guard in Nebraska’s zone-heavy run scheme.

As a pass blocker, he has good snap quickness, balance, and pad level. He scoops his hands upward, bringing his hips with good placement, solid timing, and solid hand fighting to refit as needed. He was better at using a quick set to engage defenders more quickly. Against power rushers, he displays a very good anchor to limit depth into the pocket. Against the blitz, he displayed good IQ to know his assignment.

As a run blocker, he has good snap quickness and pad level on down, drive, and double team blocks. He was good in the post in combo block, keeping the pressure on the defender with good effort and leg drive to keep him moving. He displayed solid quickness and agility on outside zone runs, driving out defenders or reaching block defenders with a little help.

His mental processing was good enough to pull off a combo/double-team block when a linebacker was trying to knife through the gap.

When pulling, he showed solid quickness and agility and identified defenders well.

When engaging, there is a lot of forward lean into his block. He was very susceptible to the push/pull when he didn’t win with his hands.

His lateral agility is marginal, as he leaves his feet behind when the defender goes to his sides, causing him to fall off blocks. Overall, he was adequate against stunts and twists. There were some solid reps, but he was generally late to recognize the game. When climbing to the second level, he was too aggressive and had linebackers scoot around him. I didn’t see him on screens in the games I watched.

Conclusion

Overall, Huber has very good height and weight and solid length. He has experience being a starter at left guard, right guard, and right tackle and at least one snap at every position along the line. His snap quickness, pad level, and hand placement are good in pass pro, and he has a very good anchor. As a run blocker, he is solid moving his man one-on-one and even better on combo/double team. He can pull in either direction and locates his block well. He is a high IQ player who plays to the whistle.

Areas to improve include limiting his forward lean, keeping his chest clean, and remembering to keep his feet under him when moving laterally. Recognition of stunts/twists and coming to balance at the second level will help him move forward.

Huber has a solid base of skills, and his positional flexibility is a fantastic asset. He played 16 snaps at center, so he may also be able to play there. I watched him play against some good defensive tackles, including Derrick Harmon, and he handled himself well. Lateral agility is an issue. He leaves his feet behind, which overextends his body, and he ends up on the ground quite a bit. I think he has some scheme flexibility and could be a valuable backup early in his career, with starting potential with improvement.

For a player comp, I’ll give you Nick Allegretti. He also has a wrestling background, had a good anchor, and played to the whistle while having room to grow on twist/stunts and falling off of blocks.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: 2023 Vs Iowa, At Illinois; 2024 – Vs Alabama, At Iowa, Vs Oregon

