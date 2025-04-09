2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott.

No. 22 Bam Martin-Scott/LB South Carolina – 6021, 231 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Bam Martin-Scott 6021/231 8 3/4 32 79 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.63 1.60 4.53 7.26 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ 33.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– Big build with length and ability to add weight

– Physical downhill thumper who looks to erase the run

– Flies in against run, can fill lane and scrape over the top

– Does nice job setting the edge and forcing runs back inside

– Effective A-gap blitzer who closes space

– Capable in coverage, physical to re-route and shows foot speed

– High effort/motor player who chases the ball all over the field

– Versatile and moved around the defense

– Good special teams background

The Bad

– Game feels raw and rough around the edges

– Late to read keys, focused on assignment but slow to respond when play is away from him

– Must use hands better to defeat blocks, prone to getting stuck

– Bit clunky/clumsy runner in open field

– Can fall off tackles more often than he should

– Eyes can get stuck on QB, letting defenders run past

– Displays stiffness breaking down and changing directions

– Limited starting experience

Bio

– Turns 25 in July 2025

– Nine career starts for Gamecocks

– Career: 121 tackles (14 TFL) 4.5 sacks, 3 FFs, 1 INT

– 2024: 67 tackles (9 TFL), 2.5 sacks, 2 FFs across 13 games and six starts (All-SEC Honorable Mention)

– First name is “Tavareon,” and his nickname “Bam,” came from fireworks that would light off on his July 4 birthday

– From Fort Wayne, Indiana; began career at JUCO (Dodge City Community College in Kansas) for 2019 and 2020 seasons

– Chose South Carolina over West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Arizona, among other smaller programs; said his dream was to play in SEC

– Logged 195 special teams snaps in 2022 (81 on kick coverage) and 72 in 2023 (49 on kick coverage)

– Didn’t play much in high school until senior season

– Hoped to return to South Carolina for 2025 but didn’t get NCAA waiver/exemption

Tape Breakdown

Bam Martin-Scott was a late bloomer to get attention at the college and NFL levels. He took the JUCO route before landing with South Carolina, largely a reserve and special teamer until seeing a prominent defensive role in 2024. That earned him a Combine invite and a chance to get drafted after being an NFL afterthought until this season.

A well-built player who could add weight to his frame, Martin-Scott is a downhill force who likes to chase and hit. He can ruin run games and made a consistent impact at or behind the line of scrimmage.

He can also blitz and was effective at beating blocks and getting home up the A and B-gaps.

Martin-Scott’s effort on tape is evident. He plays with his hair on fire and chases the ball all over the field.

Negatively, he’s often late to key the ball. Without much starting experience, he’s focused on doing his job and completing his assignment. That’s important and fundamental, but it leaves him late to find the ball when it’s away from him and makes him prone to biting up on play-action.

He also needs to work on using his hands better to defeat blocks. LSU’s Will Campbell gave him fits, and this was consistent throughout his tape.

Conclusion

Bam Martin-Scott is a developing linebacker with plenty of the right stuff. He’s physical, aggressive, and more athletic than you might think. But he’s a raw player who needs plenty of seasoning to refine his technique and read his keys. Until then, his NFL reps will be spent on special teams. His background there will help, and he should be able to stick on the roster until then.

His profile is similar to that of Mark Robinson, although Martin-Scott comes in a bigger frame. My NFL comp to him is another Steeler, Malik Harrison. A similar build who has played EDGE in five-down fronts and off-ball linebacker in four-down fronts at the NFL level while playing on run downs and contributing heavily on special teams.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: vs LSU (2024), vs Texas A&M (2024), vs Missouri (2024)