2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon State OG Joshua Gray

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray.

#67/OG JOSHUA GRAY OREGON STATE – 6051, 299 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Joshua Gray 6051/299 9 1/2 31 1/2 78 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.04 1.69 4.65 7.57 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’8″ 31 18

THE GOOD

– Moves effortlessly in space with quick, efficient footwork

– Thrives in zone-blocking concepts by quickly getting to the second level

– Displays controlled lateral mobility to counter edge rushers

– Maintains a firm base and utilizes core strength to neutralize power moves

– Relentless drive and effort allow him to displace defenders

– Uses leverage and angles effectively to open rushing lanes

– Significant experience at left tackle and played this past year at left guard

– Could probably learn to play center with above average athletic traits and movement skills

– High-level recognition of defensive schemes

– Quickly adjusts to pressure

– Effectively picks up stunts and blitzes

– Reliable player that has started all but two games since week 10 of the 2020 season

THE BAD

– Very short arm length for the position

– Lacks the ideal mass to anchor against stronger defenders

– Needs more strength in his upper and lower half to hold up against NFL defensive linemen

– Difficult to hold ground against bull rushes

– Tendency to overextend and lose stability, leading to whiffs on blocks and compromised positioning

– Drops his head too often in pass protection situations

– He can play too upright, reducing his ability to drive opponents backward

– Shows some stiffness when adjusting to sudden movement

– Challenging to recover against counters and inside pressure

– Has a track record of penalties, needing more technical refinement

– Struggles to move stout linemen off the line of scrimmage

– Doesn’t make consistent contact with his assignment in the run

– Limited to playing as a guard at the next level

– Older prospect having played six years

BIO

– Born in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and played at Rancho Cucamonga HS

– 3,813 total snaps (2,938 LT, 860 LG, 14 RT)

– Appeared in 57 games with 56 starts in 6 years at Oregon State University

– 95 total special teams snaps (88 FG kick, 7 punt coverage)

– Injury History: Missed the final two games of the 2023 season due to a foot injury

– Career: 82 pressures allowed (24 hits, 51 hurries), 7 sacks allowed, 19 penalties

– 2024-25 season: 12 pressures allowed (4 hit, 7 hurries), 1 sack allowed, 2 penalties, PFF grades of 63.1 pass blocking (49.1 true pass set blocking), 74.6 run blocking (71.5 zone blocking, 73.5 gap blocking)

– Caught a touchdown pass in 2023

– 2025 Shrine Bowl invitee and participant

– Team captain

– 2020, 2022, 2023 Second-Team All-Pac 12 Team

– 2021 Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 Team

– Two-time academic honor roll All-Pac 12 Team

– Three-star OT recruit by 247Sports out of high school

– His dad played football at USC

– Degree in psychology

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Joshua Gray is an experienced and athletic offensive lineman who amassed 56 starts in his six years at Oregon State University. He played at left tackle until this past year, when he transitioned to left guard when a transfer came in. He will likely transition to guard in the NFL because of concerns about his size and arm length. Gray has room on his frame to add mass, but teams will wonder if adding 15 or 20 pounds will dramatically decrease his mobility and athleticism. His strengths are heightened as an above-average run blocker in a zone-based scheme. He definitely has more struggles as a pass protector when bigger and stronger defensive linemen can spotlight his length and mass concerns.

Gray is light and lean for an offensive lineman. He is a high motor player who excels at getting downhill in the run game in Oregon State’s scheme. He consistently shows leg drive to engage defenders and knows what angles to take to open running lanes like you see below. He thrives in a congested area.

Gray is No. 67 for Oregon State in all of the following clips:

Gray’s core and upper body strength seal defenders out of running lanes. He quickly disengages, redirects to another block, and shows good open-field speed.

His athletic ability allows him to reach the second level and pick off defenders at a high level. Once he really gets going into the sustain phase of the run block, he moves guys away from the running lane. He does not easily let go of guys; sometimes, this gets him in trouble with penalties.

However, he struggles to move stout linemen off the line of scrimmage. First contact can easily knock him back at the point of attack. He tends to overextend and lunge when climbing to the second level. His body control and balance can be messy when he ducks his head in motion. He also tends to do this as a pass protector, trying to get low to win the leverage battle and dip his head.

Gray maintains knee bend throughout the rep in pass protection and gets off the line with a quick initial kick step. As a guard, guys usually don’t beat him with basic moves but can get around him with counters at times. He has a good latch to attach at first contact and remains with them throughout the play.

Here, he holds his own against Jamaree Caldwell of Oregon to stall him.

Gray recognizes stunts and blitzes well.

His core strength helps him stand firm against power rushes, but his anchor is inconsistent. Gray doesn’t have enough girth to hold up against big defensive linemen with power. If guys get a good long arm or a bull rush on him, he gets on his skates quickly. He has the capability to recover, but it’s very difficult for him. Gray has to improve his mirroring ability to react and recover to guys. He has slower footspeed to move in synchronicity with his hands and tends to get “stuck in the mud” with his positioning. I think his pass protection issues (besides the mass and length) are correctable technical aspects of his game that can get better with proper coaching and development.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Gray’s athletic ability and high football IQ make him an intriguing prospect. Particularly for NFL teams running a zone-blocking scheme. While his lack of ideal size and balance issues may prevent him from playing tackle in the NFL, he has the tools to develop into a quality guard with proper coaching. In the end, if he can improve his strength, leverage, and consistency, he has the potential to become a valuable mid-round pick with a long-term starting upside.

Gray is a solid OG prospect who could certainly contribute at the NFL level. He has a background, playing style, and athletic profile similar to Braeden Daniels. A guy who played tackle well in college with versatility that ended up being a guard as a pro. I have a hard time seeing the Steelers being interested in him despite his versatility and experience because of his lack of length and mass, unless they are looking for a developmental guard.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Fifth Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: vs Oregon (2024), at Boise State (2024), vs UCLA (2023), vs Washington (2023)