2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: West Virginia DL Sean Martin

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on West Virginia DL Sean Martin.

No. 5 Sean Martin/DL West Virginia – 6054, 293 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Sean Martin 6054/293 10 5/8 35 84 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.88 1.70 N/A 7.38 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’4″ 28.5 28

THE GOOD

– On paper, great size and length

– Quick first step off the ball

– Athletic overall with foot speed

– Effective one-gapper able to penetrate and get upfield to beat blocks

– Chases ball with effort

– Some formational flexibility

– Flashes ability to convert speed to power when he gets space

– Decent overall playing experience

The Bad

– Lean frame without much bulk

– Tall and tight-hipped player

– Doesn’t utilize length well enough in run game and too often gets chest-to-chest with blocker

– Pushed around in run game, pad level is high and doesn’t control block

– Easily washed down the line, even by tight ends

– Must use hands better to defeat blocks in run and pass game

– Missing rush repertoire

– Struggles to bend through contact

– Ineffective two-gapper

– Only moderate career production and never broke out

Bio

– Turned 23 in January 2025

– Career: 43 games, 21 starts

– Career: 99 tackles (19 TFL), 8.5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 blocked kick

– 2024: 23 tackles (5.5 TFL), 3.5 sacks

– Posted career highs in TFL (eight) and sacks (4) in 2022

– Per PFF: 325 snaps over tackle, 180 in B-Gap, 90 outside tackle, five in A-Gap (2024)

– Three-star recruit from Bluefield, West Virginia (No. 1 in the state, one spot ahead of C Zach Frazier); chose WVU over Kentucky, Penn State, and North Carolina, among other schools

– Played against Frazier in high school (per Dane Brugler, Frazier choosing WVU influenced Martin to do same)

– Has six siblings

– Added roughly 40 pounds during first two years of college career

– Changed from No. 91 to No. 5 for 2024 season to honor high school friend who died of brain aneurysm

– Admits he’s a quiet personality but worked to improve leadership skills late in career

– Played football and basketball in high school

– High school football team won two state titles

Tape Breakdown

One of West Virginia’s top high school recruits in years, Martin stayed local and loyal to the Mountaineers for the duration of his college career. On paper, Martin looks like a prototypical defensive end at 6’5, 290 pounds, and 35-inch arms. But his body type is lean and lacking the ideal bulk to be, say, a 3-4 end in a Steelers-like system.

Martin shows a good first step and ability to penetrate and get upfield. That’s when his tape flashed the most. He’s the RDE in all three clips below, No. 5.

But Martin too often disappears on tape, and his technique lags behind the raw potential he possesses. In the run game, he doesn’t effectively use his length and gets too chest-to-chest with blocks, stuck and unable to shed. His pad level also rises, and he doesn’t have great play strength; he is too easily washed and moved. Martin is the LDE/LDT in the first clip against Penn State and on the right side in the rest.

As a pass rusher, he’s tight and can’t bend through contact, though I like his heart and chase after the ball. His bull rush is his best move, but he needs to get up to speed with a runway first for it to become impactful. LDE in the first clip against Memphis, right side in the other two.

His production also waned throughout his career. He was durable and available but failed to show statistical progression from start to finish, peaking in 2022 before his numbers declined.

Conclusion

Overall, Sean Martin might look the part of an NFL player, though he needs to fill out his frame. He’s athletic with attractive baseline tools. However, a lack of refinement for someone with a long college career is concerning. Martin must get stronger, lower his pad level, and develop as a pass rusher. He’s not worth drafting but worth taking a chance on in the undrafted pool.

My NFL comp is Tanoh Kpassagnon, and even that career arc feels lofty.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 – Priority Undrafted Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: vs Penn State (2024), vs Iowa State (2024), vs Memphis (2024)