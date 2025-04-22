2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan OL Myles Hinton

Myles Hinton

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan offensive lineman Myles Hinton.

No. 78 MYLES HINTON, OL, MICHIGAN (R-SENIOR) – 6066, 323 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Myles Hinton 6066/323 10 1/4 34 1/8  82 3/4
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A 4.96 N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A 31.5 19*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Possesses great size, height, and length for the position
— Strong punch displaces defenders off their spot
— Will stab pass rushers with his punch to keep them from entering the pocket
— Runs his feet well on contact as a run blocker
— Does a great job moving defenders off their spot to create big holes
— Plays with some nasty as a finisher on his blocks
— Good mover for his size and can climb to the second level or get out in space
— Keeps his head on a swivel looking for someone to block
— Will absorb power rushers, digging his heels into the ground
— Does a good job of picking up twists and stunts up front
— Traits and play style suggest he could move inside to guard and succeed

THE BAD

— Can get a little too high in his stance as a pass protector
— Will drop his head and lunge into blocks
— Needs to do a better job of sustaining blocks to and through the whistle
— Kick-step in pass protection doesn’t get much ground vertically
— Susceptible to counters across his face
— Footwork needs to be better synced with his punch in pass pro
— Will carry his hands too low at times, leading to missed opportunities

BIO

— Redshirt senior from John’s Creek, Ga.
— Born Jan. 9, 2002 (age 23)
— Human Biology major
— Five-star recruit, according to Rivals
— 2020 All-America Bowl participant, 2x All-State pick
— Brother, Christopher, started 19 games at Michigan along the defensive line
— Father, Chris, was a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman
— Mother, Mya, played basketball at Northwestern
— Also earned letters in track and field and basketball, won state championship in the discus in 2018
— Signed with Stanford out of high school
— Played in four games as a reserve in 2020 and redshirted
— Appeared in all 12 games in 2021 and made nine starts at right tackle
— Appeared in seven games with seven starts at right tackle in 2022
— Transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2023 season
— Appeared in 13 games in 2023 with four starts at right tackle and one at left tackle
— Started 10 games at left tackle in 2024, missed two games due to injury
— Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Myles Hinton is someone you would have considered a slam dunk for the NFL entering college. He is a former five-star recruit with the pedigree of a future NFL star. His father, Chris, was a first round pick in 1983 and made seven Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro while playing along the Colts’ offensive line. It appeared that Hinton was going to follow in his father’s footsteps, but after transferring from Stanford to Michigan, Myles Hinton never quite developed into that blue-chip prospect many expected him to be coming out of high school.

When you pop in the tape on Hinton, you see an impressive specimen coming off the bus. The dude is 6066 and 323 pounds with over 43-inch arms and plays with every bit of that size and length, displacing defenders regularly in the running game. He does a great job driving his feet on contact and using his size and strength to create holes like you see in the clips below.

For his size, Hinton is a good mover in space. He can climb to the second level and does a great job of getting out toward the sidelines on pulls and screen passes.

Watch this highlight of Hinton getting to the sideline against USC. He locates the defensive back down the field and proceeds to blow him up, de-cleating him as the runner approaches the first-down marker.

Hinton does a great job of using his length as both a run blocker and pass protector. Watch the first clip below against USC. Hinton extends his arms and runs his feet on contact to kick out the defender toward the sideline, keeping him from pursuing the ball as RB Kalel Mullings takes off for a long score up the middle.

In the second clip against Texas, Hinton lands a strong right-arm punch on the pass rusher, locking out his arm and then lands with the left to stall the rush completely.

Hinton has the size and the frame to anchor well in pass protection when he plays with good hip and knee bend. Watch the compilation of clips below against the Longhorns. Hinton manages to absorb the rush and bring it to a screeching halt, latching his hands on the pass rusher’s frame to win each rep.

Hinton has a ton of qualities you look for in a developmental tackle prospect, but he has issues he needs to iron out before being considered the caliber of prospect he was billed coming out of high school. He has a nasty habit of bending at the waist and dropping his head in pass protection, leading to some ugly whiffs like the one below against the Trojans.

Also, Hinton’s footwork as a pass protector isn’t the greatest. He’s inconsistent with his kick step when trying to set a vertical pocket. He also needs to better of syncing his hands and feet to prevent counter moves across his face. Watch the clip below against USC. Hinton does a good job initially closing off the edge from the pass rusher but isn’t able to sustain his block. The rusher counters back inside across his face, leading him right into the quarterback for the sack.

CONCLUSION

Myles Hinton is a big, strong, powerful blocker who brings underrated athleticism to the table as well as the length to keep pass rushers from getting around the corner. A plus run blocker who will displace defenders off their spot, he needs to polish his skills as a pass protector before he can be relied upon as a starting-caliber NFL player. He could possibly kick inside to guard and mask those weaknesses while utilizing his strengths, but he can hold up at tackle with further development.

When coming up with a pro comp for Hinton, Taylor Moton came to mind as a player who has near identical size, length, and athleticism. Moton played tackle and guard at Western Michigan but has found a home in the league as a tackle, having played on both sides. Moton was drafted in the second round and Hinton is more of a late-Day 3 pick, but Hinton possesses a similar skill set. He could develop into a quality starter one day with Moton being more of a measurables/ceiling comparison.

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 – Rotational Player (4th Round)
Games Watched: vs Texas (2024), vs USC (2024), vs Fresno State (2024)

