2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone

Bilhal Kone

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Western Michigan cornerback Bilhal Kone.

No. 1 BILHAL KONE, CB, WESTERN MICHIGAN (R-SENIOR) – 6012, 190 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT 

MEASUREMENTS 

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Bilhal Kone 6012/190 9 30 7/8 75 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.43 1.54 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’4″ 31.5 N/A

THE GOOD

— Has ideal height and size for the position
— Possesses good long speed for the position
— Can carry receivers vertically down the field
— Has the quickness to match receivers’ routes and break on the ball quickly
— Patient in his backpedal and times his jam well in press coverage
— Physicality can reroute receivers off course
— Fluid in his side shuffle and transition from backpedal to sprint
— Uses arms well in coverage to play through receiver’s hands
— Doesn’t panic when the ball is in the air
—  Shows good effort in pursuit on tape
— Has and length helps him get off blocks in run support
— Aggressive and active near the line of scrimmage as a tackler

THE BAD

— Foot quickness is only average
— Can struggle adjusting to quicker receivers due to his size
— Only modest ball production when it comes to takeaways
— Can do a better job wrapping up ball carriers as a tackler
— Will get grabby in coverage
— Takes extra steps at the top of his drop before clicking and closing
— Recovery speed can be a question if receivers get on top of him

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Apple Valley, Minn.
— University Studies major
— Zero-star recruit out of high school
— Committed to Iowa Central Community College out of high school
— Played in eight games in 2020 and had 15 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions
— Played in nine games in 2021 and had 32 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception
— Transferred to Indiana State ahead of the 2022 season
— Played eight games at Indiana State in 2022, making 34 tackles with six pass breakups and one fumble recovery
— Transferred to Western Michigan ahead of the 2023 season
— Played in all 12 games with four starts in 2023 and had 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, and one interception
— Started all 13 games in 2024 and had 70 tackles one tackle for loss, nine pass deflections, and one interception
— Second-team All-ICCAC (2020-21)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Bilhal Kone has had quite the journey from high school to the brink of the NFL. A zero-star recruit coming out of high school, he committed to Iowa Central Community College where he became an all-conference pick two years in a row before moving on to Indiana State. After one year there, he transferred to Western Michigan where he became the top cover man for the Broncos, racking up 17 pass deflections and two picks in two seasons.

When you pop in Kone’s tape, you see a long, tall, physical corner who has no issue getting hands on opposing wide receivers. He does a great job using his size and length to play through his competition at the catch point like you see in the clip below against South Alabama. Driving on the ball, he sticks his arm between the intended target’s hands to force the incompletion.

Kone is competitive at the catch point and competes with receivers for the football when it’s in the air. He doesn’t panic and plays with great patience as you can see in the clips below against Ohio State and Wisconsin, reading the play and getting the deflection in both instances. The first one he reaches across on a crossing route against Wisconsin and the next while covering a receiver up the seam into the end zone against Ohio State.

Kone has good play speed for standing 6012, 190 pounds, running a 4.43 that shows on tape. He does a good job hustling to the ball as a run defender as well as in coverage. On this play against the Buckeyes, he comes off his guy who stumbles to pick up WR Jeremiah Smith streaking down the field, breaking up the pass.

Kone is a physical presence in the secondary who can be a bit grabby at times but is going to make receivers earn their receptions. He does a good job making catches difficult, either by using his hands to challenge at the catch point or attempting to separate ball from man like you see in the clip below against the Badgers. He pops the ball up the air, and it almost gets intercepted on the tip.

Kone is a willing run defender who does a good job coming downhill in run support. Watch below as he comes off his coverage assignment in both clips against Wisconsin, coming up to tackle the quarterback on the option keep in the first clip. In the second clip, he uproots and suplexes the receiver on the catch and run after successfully carrying his assignment up the field.

CONCLUSION

Bilhal Kone is a quality corner prospect who brings the ideal measurables as well as play style and demeanor to the equation, having the size, height, length, and speed to hold up on the boundary. He’s physical in press man and can carry receivers vertically, having that calm demeanor when the ball is up in the air that you want in a cover corner. He needs to work on being less grabby in coverage and quicker in his processing, but the traits are there for Kone to see the field in a rotational role fairly soon in his NFL career.

When coming up with a pro comp for Kone, Paulson Adebo is a similar style coverage defender with similar measurables as well as athleticism who was drafted in the third round by New Orleans back in 2021. Kone will likely go later than that but has the chance to be a good backup in the league with the outside shot of becoming a starter down the road.

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)
Games Watched: at Wisconsin (2024), at Ohio State (2024), vs South Alabama (2024), Senior Bowl

