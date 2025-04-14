2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam.

No. 7 ROBERT LONGERBEAM/CB RUTGERS – 5110, 175 POUNDS (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Robert Longerbeam 5110/175 8 1/2 31 1/2 76 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.39 1.55 4.25 6.76 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 11’2″ 36.5 N/A

The Good

– Relative Athletic Score (RAS) fell in the 87th percentile that was highlighted by great speed and explosion testing with good agility testing

– Above average height that lands in the 55th percentile

– Solid week of practices at the Shrine Bowl that caught a lot of attention from scouts

– Shows good urgency and willingness to play the run

– Has a solid amount of experience playing on the outside (78.5 percent of snaps) as well as in the slot (11.9 percent of snaps) which will allow teams to move him where they see best fit

– Reduced penalties in 2024 to less than half of his 2023 amount

– Great ability as a blitzer to swiftly get in the backfield while also playing the passing lanes in-case for a quick dump off situation

– Plays stick man-press coverage that allows him to be on the receiver’s hip throughout most of the play

The Bad

– Older age being 24 already paired with below average weight that falls in the 10th percentile

– Saw a major spike in penalties in 2023 with seven

– Struggling tackler due to reckless pursuit and constant arm-tackling

– Slow to react at the top of the receiver’s route which causes separation

– Was bailed out by multiple bad throws when trailing receivers on deep passes

– Hasn’t shown to get off blocks in the run game which will be even more of a struggle at the next level

Bio

– 24 years old (Jan. 18, 2001)

– 53 games played with 31 starts for Rutgers from 2020 to 2024

– 154 tackles, two sacks, 37 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, five interceptions and five tackles for loss in his college career

– 45 tackles, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions and two tackles for loss in 2024

– No major injuries besides breaking his wrist as a freshman in high school

– Three-star ATH in his 2020 high school class from Alexandria, VA

– Played quarterback as a junior and senior in high school passing for 1,623 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 721 rushing yards. Saw time as a cornerback, wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner

– Originally committed to Temple on April 6, 2019 before decommitting on December 11th when their co-defensive coordinator Fran Brown left to become Rutgers’ defensive back coach

– Graduated education major

– 2x Honorable Mention All-Big ten (2024, 2023), 2024 Team Captain

– Made the Academic All-Big Ten every year since 2021

– Father, Jimmy, was his head coach at Alexandria City High School (formally T.C. Williams) where they won a playoff game for the first time in 28 years

– Two sport athlete in high school where he played football and ran track

– Says that although it is not a weakness, he wants to “focus more on putting on more body armor, more weight”

Tape Breakdown

The first thing that sticks out about Robert Longerbeam is that he struggles as a tackler. He may show good urgency and willingness to play the run, but that is often countered with being overly aggressive. His reckless approach to playing the run has led to a handful of missed tackles on film. His missed tackle percentage has been at least 20 percent in two of his last three seasons. If he is able to improve as a tackler, which likely starts with adding more weight, his urgency to meet the ball carrier will be a great trait for an NFL team.

Longerbeam had an outstanding week of practices at the Shrine Bowl, consistently locking down the majority of receivers he faced. On this particular rep, he matched up against Colorado wideout Will Sheppard on a fade route. At 6’2” and 198 pounds, Sheppard holds a clear size advantage, especially on a route that traditionally favors bigger-bodied receivers — a skill Sheppard showcased throughout his time at both Vanderbilt and Colorado. Despite the mismatch, Longerbeam’s discipline at the line of scrimmage is on full display. He refuses to bite on Sheppard’s hesitation release, maintaining ideal leverage and positioning throughout the route. This allows him to carry Sheppard all the way to the back of the end zone, where he ultimately makes a clean interception.

Robert Longerbeam with the interception at the shrine bowl pic.twitter.com/9Svuny4lk8 — Steven (@Steven_Pavelka) January 27, 2025

One aspect I really like about Longerbeam’s game is his ability to blitz off the edge. Here against Virginia Tech, he pairs that great aspect of his game with his willingness to play the run to create a tackle for loss. If a team plans to use Longerbeam more in the slot, they can easily incorporate more of these plays into their gameplan for him to be successful.

In the biggest moment of the Virginia Tech game, Rutgers calls on Longerbeam’s number once again to blitz off the edge. With less than two minutes left in the game and Virginia Tech only being down three points, it’s looking like they are putting together a game-tying drive at minimum. However, with Longerbeam blitzing off the edge, Virginia Tech tries to get the ball out quickly to an open tight end on an out route. That’s when Longerbeam puts his 72nd percentile vertical to the test and plays the passing lane to tip the pass. It flies into the air and back into the arms of Longerbeam for the game-winning interception.

Longerbeam shows real promise as a man-press corner in the NFL. Though there is a bit of separation at the start of this route, he is essentially glued to the receiver’s hip through the rest of it. In a condensed setting like the redzone or when covering a short route, I trust Longerbeam to continue to be sticky in coverage. When you test his ability to stay with a receiver down the field, I get more skeptical.

Conclusion

Robert Longerbeam is regarded as a very smart leader by coaches and teammates who know him best. He has left a mark on Rutgers’ program in that way, which is why the team named him as a 2024 team captain. That alone, paired with his four straight years of being named a part of the Academic All-Big Ten, will intrigue teams.

For his on the field play, he needs to add weight. Being only 175 pounds draws many issues when it comes to tackling and dealing with bigger body receivers. He shows promise being able to play on the inside and outside, which makes him versatile at the next level. I like him as a dependable man coverage corner when dealing with a condensed setting like the redzone or when covering a short route. He tends to be slow to react at the top of a receivers break which allows separation especially down the field. On film, he got bailed out by multiple bad throws when a receiver had at least a step on him.

My pro comparison for Longerbeam is Chidobe Awuzie. They are very comparable size wise and with their RAS numbers. They are undersized corners who have mainly played on the outside and done pretty well at doing that. With that being said, Awuzie had 17 pounds more on his frame than Longerbeam does.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), Illinois (2024), UCLA (2024), Virginia Tech (2024)