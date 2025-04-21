2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State DE Coziah Izzard

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State defensive end Coziah Izzard.

No. 99 Coziah Izzard/DE Penn State – 6025, 298 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Coziah Izzard 6025/298 9 5/8 34 82 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.85* 1.56* 4.52* N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’5″ 33.5* 125*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

– Good build with excellent length and big lower half

– Quick first step off the ball

– Athletic profile on tape and in testing

– Can one-gap and get upfield

– Closing speed as a tackler

– Threat to make plays from backside of runs

– Chases hard after ball and displays hot motor

– Flashes bull rush when up to speed

– Played left and right defensive tackle/end

– Experience on run stunts and “pro style” defense

The Bad

– Rotational player who couldn’t find consistent starting role on own team

– Doesn’t use length well in run game, gets too chest-to-chest with blocker

– Too often stuck on blocks in run and pass game

– Linear athlete with lower body stiffness

– Uncoordinated and on ground far too often

– Play ran hot and cold and quiet too often

– Lacks go-to rush move

– Pushed around too much in run game when he couldn’t penetrate and one-gap

– Often removed from field in obvious pass situations

– Meager sack production

Bio

– 51 career games, seven starts for Nittany Lions

– Career: 78 tackles (17.5 TFL), 9 sacks and 2 FFs

– 2024: 31 tackles (7 TFL) with two sacks

– PFF: 369 snaps in 2024 (312 at LDT); season-best 495 snaps in 2021

– Four-star recruit from Hyattsville, Maryland; chose Penn State over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and many other marquee programs

– Has four sisters and two brothers

– Aspires to one day join CIA or FBI

– Two-time high school team captain; had 12 sacks junior year

– On track & field team as freshman and sophomore

– Missed first four games of 2022 season for unknown reasons (implied not injury related); admitted was a little immature in 2021

– Missed first two games of 2023 season for what he cited were “personal reasons”

– Mother went viral in 2023 after cameras captured her reaction to QB Drew Allar interception

Tape Breakdown

Coziah Izzard was a big-time recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, D.C.. Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to those expectations, seeing his playing time decrease and level off throughout his career as a rotational player with minor production.

Still, Izzard is athletic and flashes traits of what made him a major draw to Power Five programs. He’s got a quick first step, and it’s no surprise he tested as a plus athlete. He flows well on zone schemes and can make plays from the backside of runs. LDT below.

He came up with a key sack in the playoffs against Notre Dame. Standing up and rushing with a runway to build up his speed, he created power on his bull rush to take down QB Riley Leonard. Over center here.

But negatively, Izzard’s tape is often a mess. He doesn’t utilize his length well, is stiff and uncoordinated, and often washed in the run game. Izzard is simply off his feet too often, which is a major flaw for a lineman. LDT below.

When he stays on his feet, he’s too easily stuck and controlled by blocks. LDT in these clips.

Conclusion

Overall, Coziah Izzard had moments of draft-worthy play. But it didn’t show up on tape nearly consistently enough. There’s a frame/athletic profile worth signing post-draft, and he’s the type of defensive end Pittsburgh signs for a $ 5- 10k signing bonus.

Izzard has plenty of things to work on in his game to stick in the NFL. If he can use his levers better and stay on his feet, there’s a chance he can hang around. If not, he’ll quickly be discarded.

My NFL comp is Treyvon Hester.

Projection: Undrafted-Tryout

Depot Draft Grade: 5.5 – Camp Invite (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Minnesota (2024), vs Ohio State (2024), vs Notre Dame (2024 – playoffs)