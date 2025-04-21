2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State DE Coziah Izzard

Posted on
Coziah Izzard Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State defensive end Coziah Izzard.

No. 99 Coziah Izzard/DE Penn State – 6025, 298 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Coziah Izzard 6025/298 9 5/8 34  82 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.85* 1.56* 4.52* N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’5″ 33.5* 125*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

– Good build with excellent length and big lower half
– Quick first step off the ball
– Athletic profile on tape and in testing
– Can one-gap and get upfield
– Closing speed as a tackler
– Threat to make plays from backside of runs
– Chases hard after ball and displays hot motor
– Flashes bull rush when up to speed
– Played left and right defensive tackle/end
– Experience on run stunts and “pro style” defense

The Bad

– Rotational player who couldn’t find consistent starting role on own team
– Doesn’t use length well in run game, gets too chest-to-chest with blocker
– Too often stuck on blocks in run and pass game
– Linear athlete with lower body stiffness
– Uncoordinated and on ground far too often
– Play ran hot and cold and quiet too often
– Lacks go-to rush move
– Pushed around too much in run game when he couldn’t penetrate and one-gap
– Often removed from field in obvious pass situations
– Meager sack production

Bio

– 51 career games, seven starts for Nittany Lions
– Career: 78 tackles (17.5 TFL), 9 sacks and 2 FFs
– 2024: 31 tackles (7 TFL) with two sacks
– PFF: 369 snaps in 2024 (312 at LDT); season-best 495 snaps in 2021
– Four-star recruit from Hyattsville, Maryland; chose Penn State over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and many other marquee programs
– Has four sisters and two brothers
– Aspires to one day join CIA or FBI
– Two-time high school team captain; had 12 sacks junior year
– On track & field team as freshman and sophomore
– Missed first four games of 2022 season for unknown reasons (implied not injury related); admitted was a little immature in 2021
– Missed first two games of 2023 season for what he cited were “personal reasons” 
– Mother went viral in 2023 after cameras captured her reaction to QB Drew Allar interception

Tape Breakdown

Coziah Izzard was a big-time recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, D.C.. Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to those expectations, seeing his playing time decrease and level off throughout his career as a rotational player with minor production.

Still, Izzard is athletic and flashes traits of what made him a major draw to Power Five programs. He’s got a quick first step, and it’s no surprise he tested as a plus athlete. He flows well on zone schemes and can make plays from the backside of runs. LDT below.

He came up with a key sack in the playoffs against Notre Dame. Standing up and rushing with a runway to build up his speed, he created power on his bull rush to take down QB Riley Leonard. Over center here.

But negatively, Izzard’s tape is often a mess. He doesn’t utilize his length well, is stiff and uncoordinated, and often washed in the run game. Izzard is simply off his feet too often, which is a major flaw for a lineman. LDT  below.

When he stays on his feet, he’s too easily stuck and controlled by blocks. LDT in these clips.

Conclusion

Overall, Coziah Izzard had moments of draft-worthy play. But it didn’t show up on tape nearly consistently enough. There’s a frame/athletic profile worth signing post-draft, and he’s the type of defensive end Pittsburgh signs for a $ 5- 10k signing bonus.

Izzard has plenty of things to work on in his game to stick in the NFL. If he can use his levers better and stay on his feet, there’s a chance he can hang around. If not, he’ll quickly be discarded.

My NFL comp is Treyvon Hester.

Projection: Undrafted-Tryout
Depot Draft Grade: 5.5 – Camp Invite (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Minnesota (2024), vs Ohio State (2024), vs Notre Dame (2024 – playoffs)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith QB Connor Bazelak WR Jacolby George CB Robert Longerbeam
WR Jaylin Lane CB O’Donnell Fortune WR Beaux Collins DB Trikweze Bridges
OL Xavier Truss DL Eric Gregory CB Bilhal Kone LB Eugene Asante
WR Isaiah Neyor CB Jalen Kimber CB Marcus Harris EDGE Steven Linton
CB Terrence Spence CB Doneiko Slaughter S/LB Justin Barron S Maxen Hook
OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson LB Francisco Mauigoa CB Jordan Hancock
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top