2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak.

No. 7 Connor Bazelak/QB Bowling Green – 6024, 212 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Connor Bazelak 6024/212 10 1/8 32 78 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.80 1.68 4.45 7.14 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Acceptable frame with big hands

– Smart, safe and overall efficient passer

– Knows to get playmakers the football and keep them involved

– Hitches and climbs in the pocket and navigates it well, keeping eyes downfield

– Just enough athleticism to escape/create, part of option offense

– Quick and compact release

– Shows touch and ability to layer throws

– Flashes proper placement to keep receivers clean from defenders

– Experienced playing in different styles and systems

– Some work under center and using play-action, giving him leg up on those who only played in shotgun offenses

– High level of starting experience

– Helped turn Bowling Green around, leading back-to-back winning seasons

The Bad

– Below-average set of physical traits

– Arm isn’t impressive and passes wobble

– Struggles to drive the ball over the middle

– Misses underneath defenders and will force throws into too tight coverage, lacking arm to get away with it

– Ball dies as he tries to push downfield, especially when he can’t set his feet and step into throw

– Lacks foot speed to run away from sacks

– Accuracy wanes under pressure, though he stands tall in pocket

– Struggles to consistently lead targets on crossing routes, often forcing them to slow down and limiting YAC

– Bowling Green offense didn’t ask him to do too much

– Lengthy injury history, including torn ACL and repeated knee/leg problems

Bio

– Turns 25 in September 2025

– 53 career starts across three schools

– Attended Missouri 2019-2021, Indiana in 2022 (replacing Michael Penix Jr.), Bowling Green in 2023-2024

– Career: 1,828 attempts (63-percent) 12,349 yards, 66 TDs and 39 INTs along with seven rushing touchdowns

– 2024: 66.9-percent completion rate, 3,044 yards with 18 TDs with 5 INTs

– Three-star recruit from Dayton, Ohio; chose Missouri over Georgia, Pitt, West Virginia and several Ivy League schools (Princeton, Yale, and Dartmouth)

– Played in wishbone offense in high school, limiting passing opportunities (134 passes as a junior) but declined to transfer

– Two sisters played college sports (volleyball, basketball) at Duquesne and both won state titles in high school

– Father played basketball at Dartmouth, mother played high school sports, uncles played college football

– Training with personal QB coach Tony Racioppi

– Tore ACL in right knee in 2019 during first career start

– Missed one game in 2021 due to “soft tissue” injury

– Missed Penn State game in 2022 due to injury

– Missed two games in 2023 due to injury (one due to calf issue) and played hurt throughout season, wearing brace on right knee

– Had knee surgery to repair cartilage, missing spring of 2024; returned for summer

– Played defensive line in grade school

– Talented high school basketball player who averaged 16.6 PPG as junior

– Team captain in 2021 with Missouri and 2024 with Bowling Green

Tape Breakdown

Connor Bazelak bounced around to three schools, settling in as Bowling Green’s starter for the past two seasons. There, he played in a more pro-style offense and cleaned up his interceptions, showcasing a smarter and rhythmic passer who got the ball out on time and fed top target TE Harold Fannin Jr.

I like his ability to navigate the rush and hitch up into the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield.

In moments, he can throw with touch and accuracy to place the ball away from defenders, keeping his receivers clean.

Negatively, his arm isn’t impressive. It lacks power and drive to fit the ball into coverage and he can gamble by throwing into too-tight windows for what he’s capable of doing.

The ball too often comes out flat and dies and even regarding his accuracy, he can throw behind targets and slow them down.

Bazelak also has an extensive injury history. The major one being a torn ACL in 2019. Recent injuries haven’t been as severe, but they’ve consistently plagued his legs/knees, creating potential for a long-term concern. He’s struggled to consistently stay in the lineup.

Conclusion

Overall, Connor Bazelak cleaned up early-career mistakes and managed Bowling Green’s offense well the past two seasons, leading consecutive winning seasons (7-6 both years) for the first time since 2014-2015. “Game manager” is a broad and overused term but applies to Bazelak. He won’t threaten downfield much but is a classic fit in a West Coast offense, though staying healthy will be key.

My NFL comp is Scott Tolzien.

Projection: Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 5.8MED – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Kentucky (2021 – Missouri), at Toledo (2024), at Ball State (2024)