2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak

Posted on
Connor Bazelak Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak.

No. 7 Connor Bazelak/QB Bowling Green – 6024, 212 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Connor Bazelak 6024/212 10 1/8 32 78
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.80 1.68 4.45 7.14
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Acceptable frame with big hands
– Smart, safe and overall efficient passer
– Knows to get playmakers the football and keep them involved
– Hitches and climbs in the pocket and navigates it well, keeping eyes downfield
– Just enough athleticism to escape/create, part of option offense
– Quick and compact release
– Shows touch and ability to layer throws
– Flashes proper placement to keep receivers clean from defenders
– Experienced playing in different styles and systems
– Some work under center and using play-action, giving him leg up on those who only played in shotgun offenses
– High level of starting experience
– Helped turn Bowling Green around, leading back-to-back winning seasons

The Bad

– Below-average set of physical traits
– Arm isn’t impressive and passes wobble
– Struggles to drive the ball over the middle
– Misses underneath defenders and will force throws into too tight coverage, lacking arm to get away with it
– Ball dies as he tries to push downfield, especially when he can’t set his feet and step into throw
– Lacks foot speed to run away from sacks
– Accuracy wanes under pressure, though he stands tall in pocket
– Struggles to consistently lead targets on crossing routes, often forcing them to slow down and limiting YAC
– Bowling Green offense didn’t ask him to do too much
– Lengthy injury history, including torn ACL and repeated knee/leg problems

Bio

– Turns 25 in September 2025
– 53 career starts across three schools
– Attended Missouri 2019-2021, Indiana in 2022 (replacing Michael Penix Jr.), Bowling Green in 2023-2024
– Career: 1,828 attempts (63-percent) 12,349 yards, 66 TDs and 39 INTs along with seven rushing touchdowns
– 2024: 66.9-percent completion rate, 3,044 yards with 18 TDs with 5 INTs
– Three-star recruit from Dayton, Ohio; chose Missouri over Georgia, Pitt, West Virginia and several Ivy League schools (Princeton, Yale, and Dartmouth)
– Played in wishbone offense in high school, limiting passing opportunities (134 passes as a junior) but declined to transfer
– Two sisters played college sports (volleyball, basketball) at Duquesne and both won state titles in high school
– Father played basketball at Dartmouth, mother played high school sports, uncles played college football
– Training with personal QB coach Tony Racioppi
– Tore ACL in right knee in 2019 during first career start
– Missed one game in 2021 due to “soft tissue” injury
– Missed Penn State game in 2022 due to injury
– Missed two games in 2023 due to injury (one due to calf issue) and played hurt throughout season, wearing brace on right knee
– Had knee surgery to repair cartilage, missing spring of 2024; returned for summer
– Played defensive line in grade school
– Talented high school basketball player who averaged 16.6 PPG as junior
– Team captain in 2021 with Missouri and 2024 with Bowling Green

Tape Breakdown

Connor Bazelak bounced around to three schools, settling in as Bowling Green’s starter for the past two seasons. There, he played in a more pro-style offense and cleaned up his interceptions, showcasing a smarter and rhythmic passer who got the ball out on time and fed top target TE Harold Fannin Jr.

I like his ability to navigate the rush and hitch up into the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield.

In moments, he can throw with touch and accuracy to place the ball away from defenders, keeping his receivers clean.

Negatively, his arm isn’t impressive. It lacks power and drive to fit the ball into coverage and he can gamble by throwing into too-tight windows for what he’s capable of doing.

The ball too often comes out flat and dies and even regarding his accuracy, he can throw behind targets and slow them down.

Bazelak also has an extensive injury history. The major one being a torn ACL in 2019. Recent injuries haven’t been as severe, but they’ve consistently plagued his legs/knees, creating potential for a long-term concern. He’s struggled to consistently stay in the lineup.

Conclusion

Overall, Connor Bazelak cleaned up early-career mistakes and managed Bowling Green’s offense well the past two seasons, leading consecutive winning seasons (7-6 both years) for the first time since 2014-2015. “Game manager” is a broad and overused term but applies to Bazelak. He won’t threaten downfield much but is a classic fit in a West Coast offense, though staying healthy will be key.

My NFL comp is Scott Tolzien.

Projection: Undrafted
Depot Draft Grade: 5.8MED – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Kentucky (2021 – Missouri), at Toledo (2024), at Ball State (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top