2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina DL DeAndre Jules

DeAndre Jules Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Carolina defensive lineman DeAndre Jules.

No. 99 DEANDRE JULES/DL SOUTH CAROLINA – 6035, 316 POUNDS (6th – YEAR SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
DeAndre Jules 6035/316 8 3/4 34 1/4 83
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A 4.88 7.90
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Adequate play strength
– Can bull rush at times when working playing with good pad level
– Holds gaps well when not stunting
– Can be a serviceable run stopper when using leverage to hold gaps
– Impressive measurables with very good arm length and wingspan

THE BAD

– Limiting athletic ability
– Slow get off
– Has a tough time locating the running back when being blocked
– Gets pushed back on double teams
– Will have to stay at nose due to athletic limitations
– Was used in stunts often, but was not effective
– Plugs the same gaps as teammates when stunting
– Pad level rises when stunting
– Very low pass rush ability
– If he does not win with a bull rush, he loses as a pass rusher
– Powerful punches from offensive linemen can knock him back
– Can accept contact and stop fighting on some reps
– Does not react well to pullers and can lose sight of gap
– Slow reaction speed when ball carrier is coming his way
– Depth player at South Carolina
– Not many recent snaps played
– Pigeonholed into an ultra-specific role
– Older age, will be 24 when NFL season starts

BIO

– Made one start and appeared in nine games for his only year at South Carolina; transferred from Pitt, where he started six games across five seasons
– 2024: 15 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble, and 1 blocked kick
– Played in the first five games but suffered an injury that kept him out for four weeks
– 2023: 24 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble
– 2022: 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, and a blocked kick
– Three-star prospect out of Northwest High School in Maryland
– Rated the No. 1 defensive end in Maryland and the No. 14 overall prospect
– Four-year letterman that recorded 59 tackles, 11 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery
– Transferred to South Carolina to boost his draft stock because he would be playing in the SEC

TAPE BREAKDOWN

DeAndre Jules has promising measurables that intrigued me, but his play style was not used well. I see him as a nose tackle who can plug gaps in the run game, take up space, and hold gaps. South Carolina misused him, calling stunts when he was on the field, which was not his game.

As a run stopper, Jules holds gaps well when he is not used in stunts. He has an inconsistent pad level, but he can hold blockers up and take up space when he fires off low. I see this as his primary role at the next level because it is one of the only good parts of his game. Because he was used in stunts so much, I saw many negatives in his game. He tends to lose sight of his gap when trying to work games with his teammates and is seen plugging the same hole, which does not compute for run defense. This will lead to explosive plays because most NFL running backs do not lose sight of these problems. In this play, the touchdown is not his fault, but it speaks to the inconsistency with which he plays.

Jules gets confused when his gap switches in the middle of the play and loses sight of where he is supposed to be. He finds himself in the wrong spot, which can lead to explosive plays. When the ball carrier is coming his way, he looks slow and cannot grab hold of him. On double teams, he quickly loses sight of the runner and can accept contact without fighting. He can get pushed back if his pad level rises, which happens more than you would like. He fits gaps well when he stays low and holds his ground, but this must happen more. On this split zone run, his gap moves, and he tries to stay with it instead of adjusting his landmark. The running back goes right past him, leading to an explosive play.

Jules will not be able to consistently play pass rusher. He shows flashes of being able to bull rush, but as a sixth-year senior, I need to see more than flashes. There is one play that sticks out to me where he does everything right. He fires out of his stance with a low pad level and works through the center pads, pushing him back into the quarterback.

This play is encouraging, but it is the only rep I saw that looks like he can bull rush. Most of the time, his pad level rises, which lowers his strength, and he can get knocked back by linemen. On stunts, he does not have the speed to get to his gap quickly, and he becomes a non-factor. When trying to use his hands, the lineman easily recovers and kills his rush attempt. On this play, he stands high and gets knocked back, showing how his play strength can weaken on most pass rush attempts.

I do not want to knock his pass rush ability too much because that will not be his role in the NFL. At his best, he will be an early down depth piece that can hold his gap and stop the run. The problem is that he will be 24, and other players can serve that role and have more potential at a younger age.

CONCLUSION

DeAndre Jules has the measurables to look like a good player but struggles in most aspects of his game. The inconsistencies can be looked past if he was younger, but he was in college for 6 years and still shows the low ability to make plays. He does a good job holding his gap when not stunting and showed one rep of bull rush ability, but he is a limited athlete that does not win as a pass rusher and can be undisciplined, fitting gaps when stunting. His ceiling shows he can have a limited role as an early down run stopper, but many younger players also fit that role.

My comp for him is Isaiah Buggs.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 5.8 – PFA (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: vs LSU (2024), at Alabama (2024), vs Ole Miss (2024), vs Missouri (2024)

