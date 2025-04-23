2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Buffalo LB Shaun Dolac

Posted on
Shaun Dolac Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac.

No. 52 SHAUN DOLAC/LB BUFFALO – 6010, 221 POUNDS (5TH-YEAR SENIOR)

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Shaun Dolac 6010/221 9 3/8 30  74 3/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.63 N/A 4.22 6.93
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’8″ 35.5 24

THE GOOD

– Decent athletic ability
– Solid lateral speed
– Adequate block shedding ability when moving downhill
– Great production
– Never comes off the field
– Team leader; calls out teammate assignments
– Flies to the ball at all times
– Secure tackler in the box

THE BAD

– Played against poor competition
– Runs to spot drop while losing awareness of receivers
– Fails to get collisions on receivers down the field
– Out of control feet when closing in on ball carriers; leads to missed tackles
– Play strength can be exposed at times
– Can get moved down the field by powerful offensive linemen
– Bad contact balance on the move
– Does not shed blocks moving laterally
– Gets completely fooled by play action and keys pullers for way too long

BIO

– Started 32 games across 5 years at Buffalo. Transferred to Utah State for the Spring 2023 season before returning back to Buffalo
– 2024: led the nation with 168 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 5 PBU’s
– Named MAC-Defensive Player of the Year
– Tabbed a Consensus All-American
– Finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy (award given to player that started as a walk-on)
– 2023: only started the first 4 games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1 interception
– 2022: 147 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and 7 PBU’s
– Named All-MAC First-Team
– Semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy
– Three-time Academic All-MAC selection
– Attended Milford Academy for 1 year, a post-secondary school, where he won Defensive Player of the Year
– Graduate from West Seneca East High School, where he played running back and linebacker
– Named Buffalo News Player of the Year and All-WNY First Team
– Dolac returned to Buffalo to represent his hometown and region and be an inspiration for local kids

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Shaun Dolac had an extremely productive college career and was named Buffalo’s first All-American in program history. He led the country in tackles; you can see why on tape. To start, he does a good job shedding blocks in the box, and when he has eyes on the running back, he has quick closing speed to secure the tackle. Most of his tackles come from him working downhill in the box and doing a good job of keeping his shoulders square to bring the opponent down. He also has positive lateral speed, and when he is the free man, he can chase down a running back from across the field.

As an athlete, he has a solid burst and good bend, which makes him effective at shedding blocks near the line of scrimmage. On this play, he works downhill towards the center and uses good hands to shake him off, securing the tackle as the second man to the ball.

Along with his ability to tackle in the short area of the field, Dolac is a true leader. He calls out teammates’ assignments pre-snap and, post-snap, uses his hands to direct traffic and create open lanes for tackles. He never came off the field for Buffalo and was dedicated to his team when he had opportunities to play elsewhere. He is a locker room leader and can be a glue guy for NFL teams.

While I like some of his abilities and mindset, I have issues with many of the abilities he possesses as a player. While I spoke highly about his ability to secure tackles near the line of scrimmage, I think he is unreliable in the open field due to his out-of-control feet and poor angles. He never breaks down in the open field and gets overwhelmed, resulting in him diving at the runners’ feet or going way too high where they can avoid the hit. He missed a tackle in this play to give the receiver extra yards in the red zone.

Dolac does a good job of block shedding when working downhill, but it is the complete opposite when going laterally, which was exposed vs Missouri, a heavy outside zone team. His play strength makes me wonder how much he can play in the NFL, as he was seen getting pancaked in 1v1 situations, moving laterally, and shoved to the ground with a simple punch. He does not handle double teams well and gets completely erased from his gap on this play, but I think it shows more about his low contact balance and strength when moving towards the sideline. The offensive lineman hardly gives him a shove, and he is on the ground.

On counter runs, he will read his keys, which were the guards, for way too long. This led to misfit gaps and was more exposed in play action. I understand linebackers need to key their man for a certain amount of time, but the awareness to get off the key at a certain point is necessary to put yourself back in the play. Dolac fails to do this in many instances, and it will lead to explosive plays.

On play action, it leads to him being completely out of his zone and an open window for a quarterback to throw to. Or, it can lead to a wide-open spot for a quarterback to run through, leading to explosive plays and touchdowns. On this play, he keys the guard for an unreasonable amount of time. The clip is cut short, but this quarterback run led to a touchdown.

Dolac does a fine job in pass coverage, but I think he is a “paper player.” This means he reads the play call on a sheet and does exactly what it says, not adjusting to the offense’s actions. This is an enormous red flag as a linebacker because of how often they are in zone coverage.

It is imperative for defenders to work off what receivers are doing, and Dolac does not do this. For example, on this play, he is a flat defender in cover 4, and he runs exactly to where he is supposed to be, but he fails to see that there is no threat out there to cover.

The quarterback reads this and gets an easy completion to the running back because Dolac overran the route. If he played with good awareness, he would slow down his track and cut the running back off. If the running back stays out to the flat, he can easily chase him down towards the sideline.

Another pet peeve is when linebackers fail to get depth when there are no underneath threats. The high IQ players will always sink to block off deep crossers, but staying in your exact spot is exactly what the offense wants. The crosser is not targeted on this play, but Dolac is caught staring at the max-protected quarterback when no one is underneath. If the quarterback is looking his way, this is an explosive play.

He does a decent job of staying with running backs in man coverage, but I would not want him to live like this. He has solid ball skills and breaks passes up. He needs to work on getting collisions with receivers running vertically and not letting them pass by his zone with no repercussions. This causes free releases from receivers and allows them to sneak behind him.

CONCLUSION

Shaun Dolac has some positive traits, including his downhill block shedding, solid athletic ability, and leadership capabilities. However, the deficiencies in his game are hard to overlook. He needs to improve his play strength, zone coverage awareness, and in-space tackling to make a team in the NFL. My comp for him is James Burgess.

Projection: Mid-Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 – Sixth-Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Missouri (2024), at Ohio (2024), vs Liberty (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith QB Connor Bazelak WR Jacolby George CB Robert Longerbeam
WR Jaylin Lane CB O’Donnell Fortune WR Beaux Collins DB Trikweze Bridges
OL Xavier Truss DL Eric Gregory CB Bilhal Kone LB Eugene Asante
WR Isaiah Neyor CB Jalen Kimber CB Marcus Harris EDGE Steven Linton
CB Terrence Spence CB Doneiko Slaughter S/LB Justin Barron S Maxen Hook
OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson LB Francisco Mauigoa CB Jordan Hancock DE Coziah Izzard
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top