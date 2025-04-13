2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Houston QB Donovan Smith

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Houston quarterback Donovan Smith.

#1 DONOVAN SMITH/QB HOUSTON – 6041, 219 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Donovan Smith 6041/219 10 3/8 32 79 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.63 1.64 4.32 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ 37 N/A

THE GOOD

– Good size and athleticism for the QB position

– Big hands allow him to make pump fakes and comfortably hold the ball

– Comfortable throwing on the run and off-platform

– Elastic shoulder that can reach back to throw deep balls effortlessly

– Able to extend plays well when he needs to by scrambling

– Tends to move up in the pocket and not run away or spin from pressure

– Puts a lot of spin on balls no matter the arm angle

– Quick throwing motion

– Serious velocity when he steps into throws

– Hits post and hole shots to the sideline on a dime

– Has a lot of arm angles he can utilize to make throws

– Solid deep ball accuracy, but thrives in intermediate part of the field

– Isn’t afraid to throw balls into the middle of the field on tight windows

– Shows really nice touch on short passes and back-shoulder throws

– Can work all parts of the field to layer his throws

THE BAD

– Holds the ball too long to try and extend plays

– Footwork can be all over the place

– Gets too fixated on initial reads and fails to recognize open concepts

– Stares down his routes too often

– Inconsistent ball placement on short and intermediate throws

– Needs to do a better job at leading receivers on crossing routes

– Velocity on his ball is better than his arm strength

– Has to stop throwing so many balls down the field as he’s fading away

– Safeties bait him into double coverage throws

– Running speed is good, not great

– Not overly shifty or twitchy in the open field to make guys miss

– Late anticipation to feel interior pressure

– TD to INT percentage is less than desirable (1.5:1)

– Struggled when he lost a lot of WR production in the transfer portal in 2024

– Will be 24 years old at the beginning of his rookie year

BIO

– Born in Las Vegas, NV and played for Frenship HS

– Appeared in 35 and started 25 games for Houston and Texas Tech University

– Career: 6,354 yards passing, 845 yards rushing, 47 total TDs, 31 INTs, 64.6% comp., 144.4 ypg

– 2024-25 season: 867 yards passing (147 yards rushing), 4 total TD’s, 8 INT’s, 65.4% comp., 96.3 ypg.

– 2024 benched for rest of season after week 8 game against Kansas (threw 3 INT’s)

– 2024 started the first 5 games before being benched

– 2024 underwent surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder

– 2023 started and played in every game

– 2023 transferred to Houston in the offseason

– 2022 made 4 starts after Tyler Shough injury

– 2021 appeared in 2 games and started in 4 others

– 2020 suffered season-ending preseason injury as a true freshman

– Three-star recruit out of HS according to 247Sports.com

– Played one year of quarterback in his senior season at Frenship HS

– Was an all-state WR at previous HS

– Also played basketball and competed in track and field

– Father (DeAndre Smith) is the current RB coach for the Indianapolis Colts and held the same position at Texas Tech from 2019-21

– Older brother Ryan played WR at Duke from 2013-16

– Earned his bachelor’s degree in 2024 in Integrated Studies

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Nothing about Donovan Smith’s story as a quarterback so far has been conventional. He started out in high school as an all-state wide receiver at Bishop Gorman before playing his senior year as quarterback (his first time doing this) at Frenship High School. He was so impressive in his one year that Texas Tech University signed him to a scholarship. Smith sustains an injury as a true freshman that ends his year. He returns the following year and plays six games from week 7 onward, splitting time with Tyler Shough (another 2025 draftee), showing some promise. He is named the week 1 starter and plays until week 5 of the 2022 season, again showing some good production and traits, but is benched in week 6 for other quarterbacks the rest of the year. He transfers in the 2023 offseason to Houston, where he plays the entire season, and he plays well (2,801 passing yds., 603 rushing yds., 28 total TDs to 13 INTs).

Entering the 2024 season, there was hope that he could take the next step and play himself into being one of the top quarterbacks in the country with his blend of size, athleticism, and strong velocity on his throws. Then, in the 2024 offseason, he lost both Matthew Golden (Texas) and Samuel Brown (Miami, FL) to the transfer portal but also had to have offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. It didn’t come to fruition, and he struggled for his senior season, being benched multiple times due to erratic play. There are a lot of tools to work with for Donovan Smith. Still, his inability to show consistent high-level play and his difficulties with the technical aspects of playing the position make him very much a boom-or-bust type of projection.

Smith has impressive size with good body armor for a quarterback who runs a decent amount. He separates himself from other college quarterbacks with his comfort level and ability to throw on the move. Smith excels at creating off-platform and throwing on the run. He spins away from pressure in the pocket and rolls out to extend plays.

Smith will scramble to extend plays instead of scrambling simply to run. When he does have a designed run, those usually go well for him, but he wasn’t asked to do that a lot at either place.

His quick throwing motion allows him to get the ball out while under pressure. The velocity on his passes pops when he steps into throws.

His passes to the sideline are frozen ropes, and he has the velocity to fit the ball into tight windows. I also really liked his back-shoulder throws to guys that he made routinely and accurately.

He needs to take a little zip off his throws on short crossing routes, but he generally knows when to dial back the velocity and apply touch. Smith started showing flashes of layering the ball between the defense’s second and third levels in 2023. He struggled much more with that this past season, and it’s hard to tell how much the surgery affected his throwing motion, but he did appear to have less velocity on his throws than in previous years.

He has a pretty, catchable deep ball with excellent touch. He can hit guys in stride consistently on 30 to 40-yard throws down the seam. Unfortunately, Smith’s arm strength might not match his velocity and touch.

When asked to throw past 50 air yards, his ball can hang in the air, and he will underthrow guys. He probably won’t be asked to do this often in the NFL, but it’s worth noting. His footwork didn’t help on those throws, but his overall arm strength appears to fall just short of elite. He sometimes misses incoming pressure from the interior when surveying deep routes downfield. He’s also inconsistent in sensing blindside pressure. Smith must make quicker, safer decisions when dealing with pressure up the middle. Right now, he takes too many sacks and puts the ball in harm’s way.

Smith’s eye discipline is still in its developmental stages. He tips off defenders by staring down routes, which creates the possibility of passes being batted at the line of scrimmage or intercepted downfield. Smith looked more comfortable operating in the pocket in 2023 than in any other year, but he sometimes stops his feet mid-play. His front foot takes some awkward angles when planting to throw. He often brings his arm across his body during throws because his feet are set up incorrectly when he goes to throw. There are examples of Smith fading away on throws in the pocket, causing the ball to hang and arrive behind the receiver. Sometimes, it’s best to throw it out of bounds instead of trying to make something from nothing.

His ball placement is very inconsistent. A few low releases lead to low throws, but Smith’s velocity also causes the ball to sail high on some attempts. He suffers from low throws and throws behind receivers on short and intermediate routes working across the middle of the field. Smith must lead receivers more often and show more anticipation as a passer. He puts too much faith in his arm and challenges double teams more than he should. Smith’s awareness of lurking safeties on deep throws is questionable. He is mobile, but he’s not twitchy or explosive. His speed is good for his size, but edge rushers can catch him from behind. It appears unlikely that Smith will create a lot of yards after contact in the open field.

CONCLUSION

Donovan Smith is a traits-based developmental quarterback with good size, the ability to create off-platform, and big-time velocity. Still, his inexperience shows itself in his footwork, eye discipline, ball placement, and decision-making. Smith’s issues are connected to the lack of starting reps over his career. Nevertheless, Smith is a high-end talent who also quietly has some strong operational traits. He’s a stellar pocket navigator and capable short-range distributor, is relatively mechanically sound and malleable as a passer, and his flashes of anticipation are inspiring.

There are times when he looks and plays like a starting-level quarterback on the field, and then you’ll see plenty of instances where he takes too many chances that come back to bite him. He reminds me a lot of Jameis Winston with less experience and polish as a passer when he’s playing well, but then there are plenty of moments where he looks more like a guy who will just never put it fully together like an Akili Smith. A guy who can put the ball anywhere he wants to and has good athletic ability, but he has a similar attacking style of play where he will have to learn to be more methodical and technical with when to take chances.

Suppose you’re a team looking for a late day 3 shot in the dark for a quarterback with potential starter upside. In that case, Smith is a really interesting ball of clay for a coach to get a hold of, sit for several years and develop, and at worst can be a competent backup if he puts things together.

Projection: UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at Kansas (2024), at Oklahoma (2024), at Texas Tech (2023), vs Texas (2023)