2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas CB Doneiko Slaughter

Doneiko Slaughter Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arkansas cornerback Doneiko Slaughter.

No. 3 Doneiko Slaughter/CB Arkansas – 5112, 195 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Doneiko Slaughter 5112/195 9 31 3/8 73 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.39 1.56 4.41 7.30
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’11” 36 17

THE GOOD

– Good build and fills out his frame
– Aggressive and physical mentality
– Contests catch point well and fights to break up throws
– Willing to support and fill the run
– Flashes good hit power
– Comfortable and experienced in the slot
– Around the ball plenty with lots of tackles

The Bad

– Very tight-hipped and struggles to change directions
– Will have trouble matching routes of nuanced and slippery receivers
– Too grabby downfield and often penalized, overreliance on physicality
– Has trouble breaking down and changing directions to tackle runners in space
– Game speed doesn’t match long speed and lacks burst and the ability to close when beat
– Has difficulty getting off stalk blocks
– Doesn’t get enough depth in zone coverage
– Coverage runs hot and cold
– Missing ball production with just two career picks

Bio

– Turns 24 in November 2024
– Spent 2020-2023 at Tennessee, transferred to Arkansas for 2024 season
– Career: 167 tackles (4 TFL) 13 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF across 56 games
– 2024: 80 tackles (3 TFL), 6 PDs and 1 INT
– PFF: 824 snaps in 2024 (630 in slot, what Arkansas called the “Hog”); primary outside corner before 2024
– Four-star recruit from Roswell, Georgia; chose Tennessee over Arizona State, Boise State, Miami (FL), among many other smaller schools
– Initially committed to Antonio Pierce at Arizona State before flipping to Tennessee
– Cited comfort with Arkansas coaching staff as a key reason for picking the Razorbacks
Cited for reckless driving in November 2023, received two misdemeanor citations
– Seven penalties over last two combined seasons (per PFF)

Tape Breakdown

Doneiko Slaughter finished his final collegiate season at Arkansas after spending four years on Rocky Top at Tennessee. After primarily playing outside corner with the Volunteers, Slaughter moved inside and almost exclusively played nickel for the Razorbacks.

With size and physicality, Slaughter is aggressive overall. That shows up in coverage, contesting, and fighting hard to break up passes.

Against the run and as a tackler, Slaughter also brings power and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow. He has the right mentality for someone playing in the slot, and his 80 tackles show how much he was around the ball.

Arkansas also operated out of a five-defensive-back package, allowing Slaughter to play over 800 snaps in 2024.  But his flaws are in coverage. Slaughter is very tight-hipped despite not being incredibly tall. That’s reflected in his testing with poor shuttle drills and on tape. In coverage, he struggles to turn. And tackling in space, he has trouble dropping his hips and changing directions.

He committed too many penalties and was overly aggressive, leading to flags.

Slaughter also didn’t play to his 4.39 testing on tape, and his other testing was average to poor.

Conclusion

Overall, Doneiko Slaughter is an interesting player with his build, physicality, and nickel experience. Some traits will play well as a slot corner. However, Slaughter struggles too much in coverage and is too reckless to compensate for a lack of physical tools. His tightness will be an issue that’s hard to look past and could limit him to playing on special teams. Some draft outlets suggest a move to safety, and that wouldn’t be a bad idea, even if he’ll be slightly undersized at strong safety.

My NFL comp is Tykee Smith.

Projection: Undrafted
Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Oklahoma State (2024), vs Ole Miss (2024), vs Texas (2024)

