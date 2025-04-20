2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (FL) LB Francisco Mauigoa

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

No. 1 FRANCISCO MAUIGOA/LB MIAMI (FL) – 6017, 233 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Francisco Mauigoa 6017/233 10 1/4 31 3/4 77 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.60 1.56 4.24 7.15 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 35 N/A

THE GOOD

– Great frame

– Good play strength

– Hits ball carriers hard as the second tackler

– High motor and team leader; seen calling out teammates’ assignments

– Wins as a blitzer with patience and ball location skills

– Can toy with quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage

– Plays with good hands down the field, causing pass breakups

– Gets physical down the field in zone coverage, knocking receivers off track

– Fits gaps with discipline

– Shoots open gaps with power and makes tackles for loss

– Tackles well in the box

THE BAD

– Struggling athletic ability

– Slower lateral speed

– Weak change of direction

– Average block shedder

– I do not trust him in man coverage if he cannot get his hands on early

– Was taken off the field in sub-packages for pass situations

– Can be caught covering air in zone, drops to spot, but does not do anything after

– Can overrun downfield routes, allowing receivers to slip behind him as an open target

– Bad tackler in the open field

– Does not have the flexibility to bend and make tough tackles

– Leaves feet too early when tackling

– Out of control feet allow ball carriers to make a quick move and run by

BIO

– Started 26 games across 2 years at Miami. Transferred from Washington State, where he started 13 games across two years

– 2024: 96 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 5 PBU’s

– Named Team Captain and lead team in tackles

– Named to All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Academic Team

– 2023: 82 tackles, 18 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 7 quarterback hurries

– Named to All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Academic Team

– 2022: 60 tackles 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 interception, which he returned for a touchdown

– Three-star prospect; attended Tafuna High School in American Samoa as a freshman, sophomore, and senior and attended Aquanis High School in California as a junior

– Rated the No. 4 inside linebacker in the country and No. 1 prospect from American Samoa

– Played quarterback as well as linebacker

– As a junior, he was named Ambassador League Offensive Player of the Year and led Aquinas to CIF Division 5 Championship

– Older brother, Fred, played center at Washington State

– Younger brother, Francis, enrolled at Miami to play offensive tackle, which was a big reason for Francisco transferring

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Francisco Mauigoa is a high-pedigree player, and he received some rewards from his play and off-the-field prowess. He was named a team captain in his second year at Miami, and rightfully so. He has a veteran presence on the field and is seen calling out his teammates’ assignments and putting them in position to win. He plays the linebacker position very well and does everything by the book and with strong detail.

As a run defender, Mauigoa does a good job of fitting his gaps and playing team defense. This is one of the most important tasks of a linebacker, and when the defensive line gets pushed out of their gaps, he does a good job of making them right by switching over. He is aggressive in taking on blocks, but he has an average shedding ability. His play strength is high, but I would like to see him use it more to get offensive linemen off him and attack the ball. When free, he attacks downhill aggressively and can make impact plays. On this play on the goal line, he makes a big TFL in a close game.

While he is a good tackler in the box, he struggles in the open field. He has weak athletic ability, which is unfortunate because of how detailed he plays the position. His change of direction struggles, and he does not have a lot of burst out of his stance. It takes a while for him to reach top speed; by that point, the ball carrier is past him. When chasing down the ball laterally, he simply cannot chase down anyone with decent speed. They will beat him to the edge, which can turn into an explosive play. You can see the struggling athletic ability on this play, where he is faced with a running back in the open field.

His tackling in the open field needs to improve desperately. He hits ball carriers hard as the second man, but his technique and focus are lost when he is 1v1. The low athleticism shows up again in these situations, and he will leave his feet too early in the open field, diving at a defender while they make a quick move to get by him. He has out-of-control feet and can overrun a running back while they cut back. He does a good job of playing this underneath route from depth, but it is all for nothing as he misses the tackle as the second man on this play.

In pass coverage, it is more of the same. Mauigoa plays “linebacker” well, but his limited athletic ability sometimes hurts him. When he is in zone, he does a good job of getting his hands on receivers early and affecting their route. He drops to his spot and plays with good eyes, reading the quarterback.

However, he can stick on the quarterback too long and lose sight of receivers behind him, as they can creep behind and get open. He also needs to work on not covering air, meaning when there are no threats in his zone, he should get depth or cover the nearest man. Mauigoa does have flaws in zone, but he makes a lot of impressive plays, like this one where he toys with the quarterbacks’ eyes and almost snags an interception.

I do not trust him in man coverage simply because of his weak athletic ability. His lack of speedy change of direction shows up again, and when he does not get his hands on his man quickly, they will run by him. This led to holding calls and pass interference down the field because he simply could not keep up with his assignment.

On this play, he misses a jam, and you can see the strain it takes for him to get back into position, but by then, it is too late.

Mauigoa has more value than a zone dropper in pass coverage. He was often used as a blitzer, where he won with his great eyes and patience. He was also sent on many delay blitzes, where if the running back stays in to protect, he has the green light to get after the quarterback.

Like in the run game, he will shoot gaps with good power and a high motor and do whatever he can to bring down the quarterback.

CONCLUSION

Francisco Mauigoa has a lot of traits that teams will like, including his high IQ, tackling in the box, and play strength. However, his limited athleticism and open-field tackling will need to improve to be a starter in the NFL. I see him as a good backup who can be plugged in on any down and be serviceable. He has special team values for all units due to his downhill speed and frame. If he develops, I see him becoming an early-down linebacker who can make plays in the box, play some spot drop coverage, and be alright.

My comp for him is Elandon Roberts.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Florida (2024), at Louisville (2024), at Syracuse (2024), vs Iowa State (2024)