2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane.

No. 83 JAYLIN LANE, WR, VIRGINIA TECH (R-SENIOR) – 5096, 191 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jaylin Lane 5096/191 9 7/8 31 1/4 78 5/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.34 1.50 4.12 6.75 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 11’0″ 40.0 14

THE GOOD

— Possesses good play speed and explosiveness for the position

— Gets up to top speed quickly as a route runner as well as with the ball in his hands

— Has large hands relative to his size to snag the football out of the air

— Can make catches outside of his framework for a smaller receiver

— Has been utilized in the slot and in the backfield

— Gadget guy that is great on jet sweeps, handoffs, and reverses

— Productive after the catch and a guy that you want in open space

— Has good contact balance to fight through arm tackles

— Breaks off routes quickly underneath

— Has shown the ability to stretch the field vertically

— Proven in the return game as a specialist

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal size and height for the position

— May struggle to get separation from physical press corners at the NFL level

— Quickness as a runner is only average given his traits

— Likely will get relegated to the slot/shotgun packages

— Most of his production came on gadget plays

— Needs to show more as a separator in his route running

— Very modest production during his college career

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Clover, SC

— Born May 1, 2002 (age 22)

— Leisure Sport Management major

— As a high school senior, he had 76 receptions for 1,611 yards and 30 touchdowns

— Proposed to his fiancé, Ariana, on July 20 last year

— Committed to Middle Tennessee State out of high school

— Two-star recruit according to Rivals

— Played in seven games as a reserve in 2020 and had 13 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown, along with 13 kick returns for 274 yards

— Played in 12 games with eight starts in 2021 (42 receptions for 466 yards and four touchdowns, 11 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown, 13 kick returns for 285 yards, and 19 punt returns for 295 yards and a touchdown)

— Started 11 games in 2022 (69 receptions for 940 receiving yards and five touchdowns, 11 kick returns for 254 yards, 18 punt returns 152 yards)

— Transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2023 season

— Played in 12 games with nine starts in 2023 (41 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns, 14 carries for 51 yards, five punt returns for 31 yards)

— Played in 12 games with 11 starts in 2024 (38 receptions for 466 yards and two touchdowns, 18 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, 24 punt returns for 245 yards and a touchdown)

— Third-team All-ACC (2024), Second-team All-C-USA (2022), First-team All-C-USA (2021)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jaylin Lane owns every receiving record at Clover High School in South Carolina, having scored a whopping 30 touchdowns in his senior season. He went on to play at Middle Tennessee State for three seasons before going to Virginia Tech and continued to make an impact for the Hokies both on offense and special teams, seeing action as a receiver, rusher, and returner in the kick and punt return game.

When you pop in the tape on Lane, you see an undersized receiver playing much larger than his listed size would suggest. He has great contact balance as a runner, being able to withstand arm tackles and body shots and stay upright as a legit YAC threat. Watch these clips below of Lane fighting for extra yardage after securing the catch, tightroping the sideline in the first clip while breaking through the frist arm tackle before being brought down by the second defender in the second clip.

Lane was utilized a lot as a Swiss Army Knife in college, seeing action out of the backfield and in the jet motion game. He uses his speed to put pressure on opposing defenses in space, as you see in the clips below of Lane taking the reverse handoff to the right and tight walking the sideline to get in for the score. In the second clip against Miami, we see Lane catch the screen pass after coming on the motion, following his blockers into the secondary where he picks up a first down on the play.

You see that same undaunted demeanor out of Lane in the kick and punt return game as well. He willingly runs into the teeth of the coverage team, completely unfazed. He was a multi-All-Conference return man during his college career, having two punt return touchdowns to his name, including this one below against Marshall this past season.

As a traditional receiver, Lane is best used in the slot, where he can use his speed and quickness to separate from nickel defenders over the middle or on quick out routes. Watch this rep against the Hurricanes where the coverage defender gives Lane some outside cushion, allowing him to break open over the middle of the field for the completion and the first down.

While Lane didn’t stretch the field much as a receiver, he does have the attributes to do so. His 4.34 speed can allow him to get on top of corners tasked with covering him and challenge safeties deep covering him up the seam, thus clearing up underneath options as he challenges defenses vertically. Watch this rep against Iowa State CB Darian Porter, who has phenomenal size and length, but Lane stacks him vertically and catches the pass over the shoulder for the score in Senior Bowl 1-on-1s.

CONCLUSION

One word to describe Jaylin Lane is fearless. He is fearless with the ball in his hands after the catch or on the jet sweep, as well as when he’s returning a kick or a punt, having the burst to take it the distance and the physical demeanor to fight through arm tackles. He lacks top-tier suddenness as a route runner and may be relegated to the slot. Still, he definitely can have a role in an offense as a dependable underneath target that can work on stretching the field vertically while also serving as a reliable return man right out of the gate.

When coming up with a pro comp for Lane, Steven Sims came to mind as a former Pittsburgh Steeler with similar size and a skill set that resembles Lane, being a proven return man that can work underneath as a pass catcher while also serving as a gadget guy on screens and jet sweeps. Lane has more juice than Sims in the speed department, but I foresee a similar role for him in the league as a WR 4-5 that can contribute in the slot while pushing to become a team’s starting kick and punt returner.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Old Dominion (2024), vs Marshall (2024), at Miami (FL) (2024), Senior Bowl