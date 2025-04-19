2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal CB Marcus Harris

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Cal cornerback Marcus Harris.

No. 5 Marcus Harris/CB California – 5016, 189 pounds (Sixth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Marcus Harris 5016/189 8 7/8 29 3/4 75 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.45 1.68 4.25* 7.13* Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0″* 36.5* N/A

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

– Strong cover corner overall

– Finishes plays and aggressively plays through hands of receiver on way down, knack for knocking ball out

– Shows good speed to turn and run and cover vertical throws

– Plasters and sticks in coverage

– Good-enough drag-down tackler when he has to make open-field stops

– Productive and immediately earned role despite one year at Cal

– Flashed moments of physicality when coming downhill

– Durable and available

The Bad

– Slight build with narrow chest and lacks length

– Watches too often as a tackler when not directly targeted

– Isn’t impactful against run

– Drag down tackler who has trouble preventing YAC, tends to aim low

– Questionable change of direction highlighted in shuttle times

– Primarily played on just left side in 2024

– Only one year at FBS level

Bio

– Turned 24 in March 2025

– 53 career games (37 starts)

– Spent time at three schools: Oregon State (2019-2020), Idaho (2021-2023), Cal (2024)

– Idaho Career: 150 tackles (9.5 TFL) 35 PDs, 6 INTs and 2 FFs

– 2024: 46 tackles (2.5 TFL), 7 PDs, 2 INTs, and 1 FF

– Zero-star recruit from Portland, Oregon per Rivals, preferred walk-on to Oregon State in 2019 but redshirted (was just 160 pounds) and never played before transferring

– AP All-American in 2023 with Idaho

– Played CB and WR in high school with six return touchdowns as senior (three kicks, three punts); also PG on basketball team while on track & field team (100 meters)

– Had 30 schools interested immediately after entering transfer portal; Cal, Penn State, Wisconsin, and others made short list but chose Cal in part due to weather and geography; committed to Bears 24 hours after entering portal

– Father is high school football coach

– Transferred to Idaho partially due to having a childhood friend on the team and other Portland connections

– Began college career as safety before flipping to CB in 2021 with Vandals

– 2023 team captain for Idaho

– PFF: 713 outside corner snaps, 31 in slot in 2024 while logging 116 special teams snaps (44 on FG rush team)

Tape Breakdown

Portland’s Marcus Harris bounced between FBS and FCS but settled in at Cal for his 2024 season. A plus athlete, Harris can turn and run in man coverage and plays to his mid-4.4 40 time. He combines that by being able to play down through the hands and finish plays. Examples of both.

While he flashes the ability to hit, and was in fact ejected for a hit in the flat against Auburn, it’s not on his tape often enough. Harris can get runners on the ground and isn’t shy when he has to get involved, but he tends to aim low and often pile-watches when other players are in the area. Examples.

While he jumped well in testing, I didn’t see Harris use those springs as often on tape. He’d usually make the play on the way down rather than high-pointing the ball.

Harris’ size is an issue. A slender frame without much length could ticket him for the slot in some teams’ eyes. Lacking overwhelming physicality or a change of direction will be a challenge.

However, I wouldn’t typecast Harris inside. In fact, I prefer and would keep him as an outside cornerback.

Conclusion

Overall, Marcus Harris is a straight-line speedster with plus coverage skills. His run defense is only average, and a lack of size hurts him. But there is appeal as a man-to-man cover corner who played well in 2024 against FBS competition, showing he could play “up” from the FCS level.

There’s some Brandin Echols to his game, but my NFL comp is Kindle Vildor, a similarly undersized corner who has still worked as an outside corner during his career.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Auburn (2024), vs Miami FL (2024), vs UNLV (2024)