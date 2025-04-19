2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal CB Marcus Harris

Posted on
Marcus Harris Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Cal cornerback Marcus Harris.

No. 5 Marcus Harris/CB California – 5016, 189 pounds (Sixth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Marcus Harris 5016/189 8 7/8 29 3/4 75
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.45 1.68 4.25* 7.13*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0″* 36.5* N/A

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

– Strong cover corner overall
– Finishes plays and aggressively plays through hands of receiver on way down, knack for knocking ball out
– Shows good speed to turn and run and cover vertical throws
– Plasters and sticks in coverage
– Good-enough drag-down tackler when he has to make open-field stops
– Productive and immediately earned role despite one year at Cal
– Flashed moments of physicality when coming downhill
– Durable and available

The Bad

– Slight build with narrow chest and lacks length
– Watches too often as a tackler when not directly targeted
– Isn’t impactful against run
– Drag down tackler who has trouble preventing YAC, tends to aim low
– Questionable change of direction highlighted in shuttle times
– Primarily played on just left side in 2024
– Only one year at FBS level

Bio

– Turned 24 in March 2025
– 53 career games (37 starts)
– Spent time at three schools: Oregon State (2019-2020), Idaho (2021-2023), Cal (2024)
– Idaho Career: 150 tackles (9.5 TFL) 35 PDs, 6 INTs and 2 FFs
– 2024: 46 tackles (2.5 TFL), 7 PDs, 2 INTs, and 1 FF
– Zero-star recruit from Portland, Oregon per Rivals, preferred walk-on to Oregon State in 2019 but redshirted (was just 160 pounds) and never played before transferring
– AP All-American in 2023 with Idaho
– Played CB and WR in high school with six return touchdowns as senior (three kicks, three punts); also PG on basketball team while on track & field team (100 meters)
– Had 30 schools interested immediately after entering transfer portal; Cal, Penn State, Wisconsin, and others made short list but chose Cal in part due to weather and geography; committed to Bears 24 hours after entering portal
– Father is high school football coach
– Transferred to Idaho partially due to having a childhood friend on the team and other Portland connections
– Began college career as safety before flipping to CB in 2021 with Vandals
– 2023 team captain for Idaho
– PFF: 713 outside corner snaps, 31 in slot in 2024 while logging 116 special teams snaps (44 on FG rush team)

Tape Breakdown

Portland’s Marcus Harris bounced between FBS and FCS but settled in at Cal for his 2024 season. A plus athlete, Harris can turn and run in man coverage and plays to his mid-4.4 40 time. He combines that by being able to play down through the hands and finish plays. Examples of both.

While he flashes the ability to hit, and was in fact ejected for a hit in the flat against Auburn, it’s not on his tape often enough. Harris can get runners on the ground and isn’t shy when he has to get involved, but he tends to aim low and often pile-watches when other players are in the area. Examples.

While he jumped well in testing, I didn’t see Harris use those springs as often on tape. He’d usually make the play on the way down rather than high-pointing the ball.

Harris’ size is an issue. A slender frame without much length could ticket him for the slot in some teams’ eyes. Lacking overwhelming physicality or a change of direction will be a challenge.

However, I wouldn’t typecast Harris inside. In fact, I prefer and would keep him as an outside cornerback.

Conclusion

Overall, Marcus Harris is a straight-line speedster with plus coverage skills. His run defense is only average, and a lack of size hurts him. But there is appeal as a man-to-man cover corner who played well in 2024 against FBS competition, showing he could play “up” from the FCS level.

There’s some Brandin Echols to his game, but my NFL comp is Kindle Vildor, a similarly undersized corner who has still worked as an outside corner during his career.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: at Auburn (2024), vs Miami FL (2024), vs UNLV (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith QB Connor Bazelak WR Jacolby George CB Robert Longerbeam
WR Jaylin Lane CB O’Donnell Fortune WR Beaux Collins DB Trikweze Bridges
OL Xavier Truss DL Eric Gregory CB Bilhal Kone LB Eugene Asante
WR Isaiah Neyor CB Jalen Kimber
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top