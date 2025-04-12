2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas OG Hayden Conner

Posted on
Hayden Conner Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas offensive guard Hayden Conner.

No. 76 HAYDEN CONNER/OG TEXAS – 6060, 314 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Hayden Conner 6060/314 9 5/8 33 1/4 79 5/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A 4.88 7.90
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Fits hands inside to control defenders
– Gives good help in pass protection
– Strong reach blocking ability
– Good anchor in pass protection
– Impressive initial play strength but loses it after first contact
– Strong initial punch that shocks defenders
– Adequate hand fighting ability in pass protection
– Looks dominant when defenders give low effort
– NFL ready frame

THE BAD

– Gets caught lunging and can lose feet
– Needs to continue leg drive downhill at block point
– Average, lumbering athletic ability
– Fails to recover from quick rush moves
– Slow puller that can sometimes not make it to the second level
– Does not work well in space
– Gives low effort on certain screen plays
– Lacks explosiveness coming out of stance
– Bad finishing ability
– High pad level
– Arms get ripped as a run blocker

BIO

– Started 43 games at Texas across 4 years at left guard
– 2024: 443 pass block snaps, allowed 0 sacks and 2 QB hits with a 90.0 pass block grade (PFF)
– Semifinalist for the 2024 Joe Moore Award
– Assisted his offense to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff Semifinal
– 2023: blocked for the Doak Walker Award semifinalist Jonathan Brooks and Davey Award semifinalist Quinn Ewers
– Semifinalist for the 2023 Joe Moore Award
– 2022: blocked for Doak Award winner and All-American Bijan Robinson, a top 10 pick in the draft
– Three-star prospect out of James E. Taylor High School in Texas
– Ranked the No. 12 guard nationally and No. 44 player in Texas
– Two-time all-district and four-year varsity letterman
– Named a finalist for the 2020 SI All-American team
– Conner enjoys fishing and hunting with his dad and brother
– Participated in a NASA scholars’ program in high school and wants to work in the space industry after football

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Hayden Conner has good traits, and looking at the measurables, it looks like he is an offensive tackle. I would prefer to keep him at guard due to his limited athletic ability and great initial strength. While he is a strong player, he needs to use it to the best of his ability, which he did not do at Texas. I have a hard time believing this was because of coaching because of the program he was in. It is a slight on him as a player and his mindset that he started 43 games and still had these problems.

As a run blocker, Conner is frustrating to watch. He fits his hands inside and makes good initial contact with the defender. He puts his body in good positions to win. Everything after that makes me concerned. His finishing ability is not just average; it is bad. It looks like he is going to dominate a rep when it starts, but he fails to drive his legs throughout the play and does not move people downfield. He stands straight up and extends his arms, but they get ripped through, and the defender makes a play. When he wins, it is because a defender accepts his contact, and then he looks dominant because of his raw strength. He has great pure strength that flashes on tape sometimes, but his play strength is significantly weaker. On this play, he makes good initial contact but gets beaten when he should be finishing the play.

Conner is an average athlete who struggles to get out of his stance. When he needs to pull, he looks slow and struggles to search and destroy his assignment in the open field. He does a good job when pulling towards a defensive end, but he lacks confidence and speed in space. When defenders make a quick move on him, he has difficulty recovering because of his lunging movement skills. Getting to the second level is a problem for him because of his lack of speed, where the ball carrier is on his track down the field before he can attach. On this play, he looks slow getting to the linebacker and fails to make contact.

The positive thing about his game is his reach-blocking ability. He is best used in an inside zone scheme. If he improves his finishing ability, I could see him succeeding in duo (a big if).

Conner possesses a strong anchor in pass protection that holds up well against all types of rushers. He uses good hands to fight off skill rush moves and, because of his strong initial punch, can create knockback with a defensive lineman. But the failure to finish shows up here as well. Early in the set, it looks like he is rock solid and cannot lose. Then his pad level can rise, and he can lose strength. Vs speedy rushers, he simply does not have the quick feet to snuff them. Some of these problems can be coached up, and I will say having a good initial anchor is a good starting point for an NFL guard. On this play, he displays that strong anchor, but Quinn Ewers runs into a sack.

When he is a free man, his powerful punch provides great help on double teams, which is what he will be working with on most pass plays. While there are times he is physically slow reacting to stunts or blitzes, he can see them with his eyes despite his physical limitations. On this play, he shoves the defender out of the way with ease when he does not have to worry about his own man.

CONCLUSION

Hayden Conner is an interesting player because he has NFL traits but must consistently apply them to his game. All the stuff he does well would be more encouraging if he were a young player or first-year starter, but starting 43 games at Texas, I would expect him not to be a raw prospect. I think this is just who he is. He does a good job reach blocking and has a very strong anchor, but his troublesome finishing ability is a low point of his game, and he does not have the athletic ability to overcome that. I see him as a Day 3 player who will be a solid backup and could start in a pinch if he hits his upside. My comp is Spencer Anderson.

Projection: Early Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: at Michigan (2024) vs Georgia (SEC Championship, 2024), vs Ohio State (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top