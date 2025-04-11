2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Pitt S Donovan McMillon

Donovan McMillon Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Pitt safety Donovan McMillon.

No. 3 Donovan McMillon/S Pitt – 6015, 203 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Donovan McMillon 6015/203 9 1/2 31 1/4 75
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.47 1.64 4.13 6.98
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’5″ 35 21

*All Pro Day measurements

THE GOOD

– Thickly built and looks the part
– Physical and impact hitter who doesn’t shy away from contact
– Aggressively fills the alley
– Solid wrap-up tackler who plays controlled
– Finished with hit power along sideline and down the seam, capable of separating player from ball
– Chases ball well with plus-effort
– High tackle production and always around the ball
– Can shed and get off blocks
– Impressive athletic testing

The Bad

– Potentially scheme limited as box safety
– On-field speed doesn’t quite match 40-time, fast backs will outrun him in space
– Struggles in man coverage over slot against receivers and tight ends, limited to zone coverage
– Limited ball production and didn’t make splash plays throughout college career
– Not a ton of starting experience

Bio

– 20 career starts for Panthers
– Attended Florida 2021-2022 as backup, transferred to Pitt for 2023-2024 seasons
– Career: 250 tackles (3 TFL), 10 PDs, 2 FFs, and 1 INT
– 2024: 115 tackles (1 TFL) 9 PDs, 2 FFs and 1 INT
– Four-star recruit from McMurray, PA (Peters Township HS); chose Florida over Duke, LSU, Michigan, along with service academies (Air Force, Army) and high-pedigree academic schools like Harvard and Stanford (recruited by 54 schools)
– Cited desire to win as reason to transfer from Florida to Pitt
– Successful high school wrestler; went 41-4 senior year and was WPIAL runner-up
– Collected sneakers and loved building Legos growing up; created “cities” on 12-foot table
– Father, Mac, played Arena League Football
– Played WR and DB in high school

Tape Breakdown

Pittsburgh’s own Donovan McMillon found his way back home after a two-year stint at Florida. A classic box safety, McMillon is an impactful hitter and sure tackler. He fills the alley against the run, can tackle in open space, and deliver a blow. Examples of all of the above below.

He was a tackle machine the past two years and tested well at the Panthers’ pro day, finishing with a 9.20 RAS.

Negatively, McMillon struggles in man coverage. Be it tight ends or receivers, he doesn’t have the change of direction or quicks to match routes.

He ran a 4.47, but that didn’t always translate to the tape. Here, Brashard Smith dusts him on this long touchdown run.

While he tackled the ball all day long, McMillon rarely made splash plays. Recording just three tackles for a loss and one interception isn’t inspiring to the next level. He could be scheme limited as a box safety at the next level.

Conclusion

Overall, Donovan McMillon has consistent and solid tape as a run defender and tackler. I like his game and ability to carve out an NFL role, though he’s doubtful to be an every-down and high-end starter. He could play a strong role on special teams and top strong safety backup. My NFL comp is Markquese Bell.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: vs West Virginia (2024), vs Syracuse (2024), at SMU (2024)

