2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins.

No. 5 Beaux Collins/WR Notre Dame – 6030, 198 pounds (Grad Student)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Beaux Collins 6030/198 9 1/2 31 5/8 79 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.55 1.59 4.19 7.19 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’10” 38 N/A

THE GOOD

– Good size with frame to add weight

– Profiled well as underneath possession receiver

– Shows ability to drop hips and throttle down underneath

– Able to burst away along the sideline with acceptable body control

– Willing blocker with size, can crack safety and help open run lanes

– Shows changes in speed and tempo on short/intermediate routes

– Can box out smaller corners

– Some versatility, occasionally used in wing alignment as a short-yardage blocker

– Great starting experience

The Bad

– Made most of plays underneath

– Lacks second gear downfield to stack cornerbacks

– Releases take too long to get off the line; footwork can be more efficient

– Limited post-catch and won’t win often in open grass

– Only moderate career production, especially compared to starting experience

– Game goes quiet for long stretches

– Too high drop rate

– Lacks special teams value

– Battled plenty of injuries

Bio

– Turns 23 in December 2025

– Career: 41 starts 132 receptions, 1,780 yards (13.5 YPR) 14 TDs

– Spent 2021-2023 at Clemson, transferred to Notre Dame for 2024 season

– 2024: 41 receptions for 490 yards (12.0 YPR) 3 TDs

– PFF: 541 wide snaps, 103 slot snaps, 20 inline snaps in 2024

– Four-star recruit from Bellflower, California; chose Clemson over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and several other big programs; picked Clemson in part to stick with high school QB DJ Uiagalelei

– Senior season of high school cancelled by pandemic; had 41 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 14 TDs as junior

– Had microinternship with NFL in 2022, joining several teammates

– Seven drops in 2024 (14.6-percent drop rate, second-highest among likely 2025 draft picks)

– Avid reader who enjoys As a Man Thinketh by philosopher James Allen

– At Clemson, WRs Coach was ex-Steelers WR Tyler Grisham

– Long list of injuries: Calf strain in Orange Bowl 2024 (played in national title game); Torn plantar fascia in November 2023; left shoulder separation during 2022 after taking hit from ND CB Cam Hart; sprained right AC joint in fall of 2022; broken foot in 2021; also battled groin and hamstring injuries early in career

– No. 36 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” list for 2024 with a listed vert of 41.5 inches and broad of 10’11”

Tape Breakdown

California’s Beaux Collins was a star high school recruit who went cross-country to Clemson, following his high school quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, before Collins transferred to Notre Dame for his final season. He’s got size and more wiggle on his stem than you might expect, doing a nice job selling routes to create space underneath. That shows most often on curls and out routes. Here are examples of both.

He gets involved as a blocker and can crack safeties in the run game.

But Collins isn’t much of a vertical threat in testing or on tape. Much of his damage was done underneath, and he still lacks elite separation throughout much of his route tree. He struggles to stack cornerbacks vertically or explode on deep in-cuts. He also has to work on getting off the line quicker.

Post-catch, he couldn’t find a way to do much, either.

Drops were also too common for someone who wasn’t highly targeted. Overall, his tape went quiet for just too long, and the plays he did make weren’t often remarkable, not to mention a lengthy injury history, though he largely stayed upright for his final season with the Fighting Irish.

Conclusion

Overall, Beaux Collins isn’t as rigid and linear as some receivers with his build. But he’s not nearly as dynamic as others, either. There’s moderate value as an underneath receiver if he can clean up drops. A lack of special teams value will also hurt him trying to carve out a role at the next level.

My NFL comp is Geronimo Allison.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted

Depot Drafted Grade: 5.9MED – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Duke (2023 – Clemson), at Texas A&M (2024), vs Georgia Tech (2024), vs Navy (2024)