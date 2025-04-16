2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins

Posted on
Beaux Collins Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins.

No. 5 Beaux Collins/WR Notre Dame – 6030, 198 pounds (Grad Student)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Beaux Collins 6030/198 9 1/2 31 5/8 79 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.55 1.59 4.19 7.19
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’10” 38 N/A

THE GOOD

– Good size with frame to add weight
– Profiled well as underneath possession receiver
– Shows ability to drop hips and throttle down underneath
– Able to burst away along the sideline with acceptable body control
– Willing blocker with size, can crack safety and help open run lanes
– Shows changes in speed and tempo on short/intermediate routes
– Can box out smaller corners
– Some versatility, occasionally used in wing alignment as a short-yardage blocker
– Great starting experience

The Bad

– Made most of plays underneath
– Lacks second gear downfield to stack cornerbacks
– Releases take too long to get off the line; footwork can be more efficient
– Limited post-catch and won’t win often in open grass
– Only moderate career production, especially compared to starting experience
– Game goes quiet for long stretches
– Too high drop rate
– Lacks special teams value
– Battled plenty of injuries

Bio

– Turns 23 in December 2025
– Career: 41 starts 132 receptions, 1,780 yards (13.5 YPR) 14 TDs
– Spent 2021-2023 at Clemson, transferred to Notre Dame for 2024 season
– 2024: 41 receptions for 490 yards (12.0 YPR) 3 TDs
– PFF: 541 wide snaps, 103 slot snaps, 20 inline snaps in 2024
– Four-star recruit from Bellflower, California; chose Clemson over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and several other big programs; picked Clemson in part to stick with high school QB DJ Uiagalelei
– Senior season of high school cancelled by pandemic; had 41 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 14 TDs as junior
– Had microinternship with NFL in 2022, joining several teammates
– Seven drops in 2024 (14.6-percent drop rate, second-highest among likely 2025 draft picks)
– Avid reader who enjoys As a Man Thinketh by philosopher James Allen
– At Clemson, WRs Coach was ex-Steelers WR Tyler Grisham
– Long list of injuries: Calf strain in Orange Bowl 2024 (played in national title game); Torn plantar fascia in November 2023; left shoulder separation during 2022 after taking hit from ND CB Cam Hart; sprained right AC joint in fall of 2022; broken foot in 2021; also battled groin and hamstring injuries early in career
– No. 36 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” list for 2024 with a listed vert of 41.5 inches and broad of 10’11”

Tape Breakdown

California’s Beaux Collins was a star high school recruit who went cross-country to Clemson, following his high school quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, before Collins transferred to Notre Dame for his final season. He’s got size and more wiggle on his stem than you might expect, doing a nice job selling routes to create space underneath. That shows most often on curls and out routes. Here are examples of both.

He gets involved as a blocker and can crack safeties in the run game.

But Collins isn’t much of a vertical threat in testing or on tape. Much of his damage was done underneath, and he still lacks elite separation throughout much of his route tree. He struggles to stack cornerbacks vertically or explode on deep in-cuts. He also has to work on getting off the line quicker.

Post-catch, he couldn’t find a way to do much, either.

Drops were also too common for someone who wasn’t highly targeted. Overall, his tape went quiet for just too long, and the plays he did make weren’t often remarkable, not to mention a lengthy injury history, though he largely stayed upright for his final season with the Fighting Irish.

Conclusion

Overall, Beaux Collins isn’t as rigid and linear as some receivers with his build. But he’s not nearly as dynamic as others, either. There’s moderate value as an underneath receiver if he can clean up drops. A lack of special teams value will also hurt him trying to carve out a role at the next level.

My NFL comp is Geronimo Allison.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted
Depot Drafted Grade: 5.9MED – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Duke (2023 – Clemson), at Texas A&M (2024), vs Georgia Tech (2024), vs Navy (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith QB Connor Bazelak WR Jacolby George CB Robert Longerbeam
WR Jaylin Lane CB O’Donnell Fortune
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top