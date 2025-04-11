2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

#4 ISSAC TESLAA/WR ARKANSAS – 6035, 214 pounds (Senior)

Combine Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isaac TeSlaa 6035/214 10 31 1/8 76 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.43 1.51 4.0 6.85 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’9” 39.5 17

The Good

— Big frame and hands with very good athleticism

— Good acceleration versus off coverage; eats up space quickly

— Used on all three levels

— Quickness and stutters to create space underneath

— Good effort on scramble drill to get open

— Hands are very good; makes clean catches away from his body

— Fearless over the middle; can take a hit and make a catch in traffic

— Solid after the catch and hard to bring down

— Good effort, positioning and hand fighting as a blocker

— Experienced gunner on punts

The Bad

— Low production at Arkansas; essentially the Razorbacks’ fourth receiver

— Targets took big drop in final season

— Adequate versus press getting off the line

— Route running overall needs to be fine-tuned

— Will round off routes on intermediate level

— Stutter steps can be a touch long at break point

— Had a ball punched out from behind

Bio

— Career: 180 receptions, 3,012 yards, 24 TDs; 1 KR for 20 yards, 2 PR for 1 yard

— 2024: 28 receptions, 545 yards, 19.5 YPC, 3 TDs

— 51 games/38 starts

— 2021-2023 at Hillsdale College; transferred to Arkansas for 2023-2024

— Senior Bowl invitee

— 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll

— With teammate Dazmin James became the first pair of Arkansas receivers with 100+ yards in a bowl game since 1970

— 2022: Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and team MVP

— 2022: Division II All-American Honorable Mention

— In high school, played quarterback and was a state champion in basketball

— Set the Unity Christian school record in 2019 with a distance of 22’ 3.75 in the long jump

— Father, Mark, played receiver at Hillsdale and was the team MVP in 1996

Tape Breakdown

Isaac TeSlaa is a fifth-year receiver with very good height and weight. He has solid length and very good hand size with athleticism. He was a rotational receiver for the Razorbacks, playing mostly in the slot and used on all levels of the route tree.

As a receiver, he displays good acceleration off the line of scrimmage and a solid hip-drop on comeback routes. At the break point, he likes to use quickness out of the break, head fakes or a stutter step to create separation. On deep routes, he is able to manipulate defenders with his angles and quickness to move them.

On the scramble drill, he was good at working free or back toward the quarterback to give him his target.

He tracks the deep ball well and has good sideline awareness. His hands are very good, and he was good adjusting around his frame. No bobbles or drops. The only targets he didn’t catch in the games I watched were overthrows. He was active over the middle and fearless making the catch in a crowd. After the catch, he has good acceleration and was solid creating extra yards. Defensive backs had a tough time bringing him down.

This was my favorite catch. Full speed across the snow-covered field he makes a clean catch and gets the foot down.

As a blocker, the effort was good, he positioned himself well and used his size to his advantage. His hands were active fighting to gain an advantage.

Additionally, he was used as the gunner on punt coverage.

His production was fairly low over his two seasons at Arkansas. Targets dropped from 64 in 2023 to 36 in 2024. In the games watched, he was essentially used as a fourth receiver, only on passing downs. Against press, he was adequate with his hands to defeat or avoid the defender’s jam. At the break point when he doesn’t slow down, he rounds off his routes on the intermediate level. Some of his stutters at the break point were a little long and delayed his break into his route. I didn’t see him targeted on 50/50 balls downfield. Carrying the ball downfield, he did have one punched out from behind.

Conclusion

Overall, TeSlaa has very good size and very good athleticism. He played primarily in the slot and on special teams. Against off coverage, he has good acceleration, uses quickness and stutters to create space underneath and tracks the deep ball well. His hands are very good and he was solid after the catch. As a blocker, he shows good effort and uses his size well.

Areas to approve include learning how to beat press coverage more consistently, tightening up his overall route running and protecting the ball when running.

TeSlaa had a bit of a breakout at the Senior Bowl and then the chatter died down. It really shouldn’t have. His combination of size, speed, and ability to catch everything thrown his way is impressive. If he puts it all together, he could have a long career. He projects as a big slot receiver right now, but if all goes well, he should move outside in a couple of years.

As a player comp, I’ll go with Mack Hollins. Their physical profiles are similar, and both had special teams experience. Both needed to work on their route running but were good blockers.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: 2024 – vs Texas A&M, At Mississippi State, Vs Ole Miss, vs Texas, At Missouri